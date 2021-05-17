BravoCon Returning for Second Showing in NYC Featuring Fans' 'Favorite Bravolebrities'

BravoCon 2021 will take place in New York City from October 15 to 17

BravoCon is coming back!

The super fandom event that took place in November 2019 is returning to New York City for another star-studded, action-packed weekend on October 15 to 17, Bravo announced on Monday.

"Back by extreme popular demand, BravoCon will deliver even more interactive experiences, live performances, insider panels, immersive activations, exclusive content, marketplace shopping and VIP access to Bravo's biggest shows and their favorite Bravolebrities. Producers and talent will spill the tea on all things Bravo," the event's official logline reads.

Additional details on BravoCon 2021 will come soon.

"Close to ten thousand fans experienced our first ever BravoCon and I'm so excited to bring the Bravosphere to life again," said Ellen Stone, EVP, Consumer Engagement & Brand Strategy, NBCUniversal Cable. "The passion of our attendees combined with the enthusiasm from our talent set the standards super high for our second Con which we plan to be even more memorable."

Over 50 live events were held for BravoCon 2019, including Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, which hosted the largest audience ever with over 75 Bravolebrities on stage.