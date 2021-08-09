BravoCon Postponed to 2022 amid Surge in COVID Cases: 'The Plans Were Incredible'
"We look forward to celebrating BravoCon 2022 together," Bravo said in announcement, cancelling the convention that was originally set for October, amid a surge in COVID cases
Andy Cohen and friends will have to wait a little longer to reunite with their adoring fans.
Bravo announced on Monday that BravoCon 2021 has been cancelled amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, with the recent spread of the Delta variant. The three-day fandom convention, which was supposed to take place October 15-17 in New York City, has been postponed to 2022.
"Out of an abundance of caution, we are postponing BravoCon 2021 until next year," the network said in a statement, which was posted to social media. "We are just as disappointed as our loyal fans to have to cancel this year's event, but health and safety are our top priorities. We look forward to celebrating BravoCon 2022 together."
The news comes after N.Y.C. became the first city to require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 for many indoor activities, going into effect later this month.
"It's time for people to see vaccination as literally necessary to living a good and full and healthy life," Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press conference last week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention previously released new guidelines, advising all people in high-risk areas, regardless of vaccination status, to wear face masks in all indoor public settings.
Cohen, 53, shared the announcement of BravoCon's postponement on Twitter, assuring fans that it will be worth the wait. "The plans were incredible, ambitious, and would've made all very happy…. and now we must wait until 2022!!! Be safe everyone," he wrote.
The Watch What Happens Live host filmed a special episode of the talk show with 77 "Bravolebrities" at the sold-out inaugural BravoCon in November 2019, one of 50 events that took place over that weekend. Overall, nearly 90 stars from Bravo's reality show lineup were present at the convention, including cast members from The Real Housewives, Below Deck and Million Dollar Listing franchises, as well as Vanderpump Rules, Summer House, Southern Charm, Top Chef, and Married to Medicine.
After deciding not to hold the second BravoCon last year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Bravo announced in May that the fan convention would return this October.
"Close to ten thousand fans experienced our first ever BravoCon and I'm so excited to bring the Bravosphere to life again," Ellen Stone, EVP, Consumer Engagement & Brand Strategy, NBCUniversal Cable, said in a statement. "The passion of our attendees combined with the enthusiasm from our talent set the standards super high for our second Con which we plan to be even more memorable."
The convention was set to feature "interactive experiences, live performances, insider panels, immersive activations, exclusive content, marketplace shopping and VIP access to Bravo's biggest shows and their favorite Bravolebrities," according to a logline.
