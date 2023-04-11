BravoCon 2023 Will Head to Las Vegas This November: Here's How to Get Tickets

Bravo is betting big on BravoCon this November!

The network is taking its popular fan convention to Sin City for its 2023 edition, hosting a sea of Bravo superfans and Bravolebrities in Las Vegas from Nov. 3-5.

This will be the first time BravoCon has moved outside New York City. The inaugural version was held in November 2019 across multiple venues in the Big Apple, while the 2022 installment — held in October — took place at the Javits Center.

News of the move was announced by the network on Tuesday. Caesars Forum will serve as the epicenter for the ultra-exclusive weekend.

In a video shared by Bravo, Andy Cohen shared his excitement for the third-annual event.

"Bravoholics, you've hit the jackpot!" he began. "For the first time ever, Bravocon is headed to Las Vegas in 2023! And what happens at Bravocon, stays at Bravocon."

Referencing a quote from Vandepump Rules' Sheana Shay, Cohen added: "It really is all happening!"

No final guest list has been announced yet, but expect access to stars from the Real Housewives and Below Deck franchises, plus Summer House, Southern Charm, Top Chef, Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles, Married to Medicine, Family Karma, Project Runway and more.

Cohen, 54, will surely be there too. The Housewives executive producer has typically hosted multiple episodes of his late night talk show, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, in front of BravoCon audiences.

BravoCon 2022. Virginia Sherwood/Bravo via Getty

Previous BravoCons have included a variety of tea-spilling panels, photo ops, meet and greets, interactive experiences, immersive activations, live performances and exclusive shopping opportunities."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"BravoCon is about celebrating our Bravoholics, whose impassioned commitment and loyalty continue to raise the bar on what it means to be a fan," said Ellen Stone, NBCUniversals' EVP for Consumer Engagement & Brand Strategy, in a statement. "In fact, their invaluable insight and devoted engagement drives us to come back stronger and smarter. You can bet this will be the best BravoCon yet."

Tickets are not on sale yet, but will be able to be purchased on the official BravoCon 2023 website. Past years have sold out fast and have included tiers of access, from one-day passes to three-day, SVIP badges.

in the meantime, those interested in attending can book rooms now with the convention's official hotels partners — Caesars Palace, Harrah's and The Linq — to receive the best available rates, discounted resort fees and more. Visit the official site or call (888) 458-8471 and mention the group name "BravoCon 2023."