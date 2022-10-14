Vicki Gunvalson has some thoughts on the Real Housewives star she thinks is most overrated.

At the "Right the Relationship" panel at BravoCon 2022 on Friday, The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 60, responded to a fan who asked which cast member from the hit Bravo franchise was the most overrated.

"I'm going to say Teresa [Giudice]," Vicki said. "It's not that I don't like Teresa, I just think, you do a bad thing and you go to jail and you still carry on a TV show? I just can't believe it."

Vicki revealed that she especially has struggled to understand Teresa's popularity amid the Real Housewives of New Jersey star's legal issues.

"I mean, she just keeps making more money and more money and more money, and it's hard for me to understand. I like her, but I don't get it," she shared. "I actually did vote for her on Dancing with the Stars, because I'm a Housewives supporter. I like her, I just think she's overrated. It's a lot."

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

While appearing on a separate panel at BravoCon on Friday, Teresa recounted her 11-month jail sentence for fraud charges relating to her ex-husband, Joe Giudice's bankruptcy fraud.

Teresa — who has maintained that she didn't know about Joe's fraud — shared her thoughts on her jail time, and why she thinks things would've played out differently if she wasn't on the Bravo show.

"I got used as an example. What's the saying? The good comes with the bad. Meaning, like, because I was on TV — if I was just a regular housewife, I probably wouldn't have went to jail," said Teresa, 50.

The reality star noted that she didn't expect to be found complicit. "Joe was telling them, 'She has nothing to do with it.' He told me, 'Damn, they want you more than they want me!' And he was the one who did it."

"I was just going through the motions," Teresa added. "I really thought nothing was going to happen and when I was in court and when the judge said I was going to jail, I was like, 'What!?' I said to my lawyer, 'What did she just say? Am I going to jail?' And he said, 'Yeah.' I was shocked."

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Teresa still has strong emotions about the prison time, which saw her behind bars for nearly a year before her now-ex-husband, Joe, served 41 months and was later deported.

"It was the most devastating thing in my entire life. Just [think of] leaving your four daughters. My heart is just beating just talking about it," she said.

Teresa and Joe, 50, finalized their divorce in 2020 after 20 years of marriage. Joe now lives in the Bahamas, as the Italian native was deported from America following his fraud sentence. They share four daughters: Audriana, 13, Milania, 16, Gabriella, 18, and Gia, 21. In August 2022, Teresa got remarried to Luis Ruelas.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Vicki appeared on BravoCon's "Right the Relationship" panel alongside Heather Gay, Golnesa Gharachedaghi, Brandi Glanville, Gary King, Austen Kroll and Anisha Ramakrishna.

BravoCon 2022 is taking place through Sunday at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.