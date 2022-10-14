Entertainment TV Vicki Gunvalson Says Cheating on Ex Donn Gunvalson with Brooks Ayers 'Destroyed My Family' "I will never, ever cheat again," Vicki Gunvalson said on Friday at BravoCon 2022 after she divorced her ex-husband Donn Gunvalson for Brooks Ayers By Dave Quinn Dave Quinn Instagram Twitter Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams. He joined in 2006 as a Writer/Reporter where he became known for his Bravo and Broadway exclusives across print and digital. Dave is the author of the No. 1 New York Times best-selling book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It. People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 14, 2022 06:14 PM His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 14, 2022 06:14 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Donn Gunvalson, Vicki Gunvalson and Brooks Ayers. Photo: getty (3) Vicki Gunvalson is getting some things off her chest about past relationships. During Friday's Right the Relationship panel at BravoCon 2022, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 60, revealed her "biggest regret" in her love life after filing for divorce from her second husband Donn Gunvalson in 2010. "I divorced my husband for Brooks [Ayers] and it's the biggest regret I ever had," Vicki explained. "I will never, ever cheat again. It destroyed my family." Vicki Gunvalson Told Her New Man 'Right Out of the Gate' That She Wants to Marry Again She and Donn were married from 1994 until their divorce was finalized in 2014. Vicki also shares son Michael Wolfsmith, 37, and daughter Briana Culberson, 35, with her first husband Michael J. Smith, to whom she was married from 1982 to 1991. Vicki and Brooks announced their split after four years together through a joint statement in August 2015. The split came amid some drama that played out on season 10 of RHOC. Vicki Gunvalson and Brooks Ayers. Amanda Edwards/Getty After claiming on the show that he had stage 3 non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, Brooks confessed in a statement to E! News in November 2015 that he forged medical documents from cancer hospital City of Hope, which previously claimed he was never a patient there. Brooks maintained that, although the documents were falsified, he was diagnosed with cancer. Vicki later filed a lawsuit against Brooks in 2019, alleging that he owed her $184,899 in unpaid loans dating as far back as 2011. The Coto Insurance founder later began dating Steve Lodge and the pair got engaged in April 2019. In September 2021, PEOPLE confirmed they had ended their engagement. Vicki also confirmed the split on Instagram, writing: "The time has come for Steve and I to move forward or move on and we are …. moving on." "There is no fault with either person, we are just going in different directions. I wish him the best life has to offer and to be happy, and he has wished the same for me," Vicki added. RELATED VIDEO: Vicki Gunvalson's Ex Fiancé Steve Lodge Engaged to Orange County Educator Vicki, who revealed she's dating a new guy in February, told PEOPLE she's hoping to take another walk down the aisle — but she and her boyfriend don't quite see eye-to-eye on that. "I absolutely want to be married again," she said in June. "And I told him that, right out of the gate. I said, 'You want to be married? You want to be committed?' And he's like, 'I don't want to be married again.'" "Marriage is a big thing. You can't just decide to get married after three or four months. So, I am at the belief that it takes anywhere from a year to a year and a half just to even know the person. So, we're taking it slow. There is no rush. We enjoy each other," Vicki added.

BravoCon 2022 is taking place through Sunday at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.