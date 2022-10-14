Vicki Gunvalson is getting some things off her chest about past relationships.

During Friday's Right the Relationship panel at BravoCon 2022, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 60, revealed her "biggest regret" in her love life after filing for divorce from her second husband Donn Gunvalson in 2010.

"I divorced my husband for Brooks [Ayers] and it's the biggest regret I ever had," Vicki explained. "I will never, ever cheat again. It destroyed my family."

She and Donn were married from 1994 until their divorce was finalized in 2014. Vicki also shares son Michael Wolfsmith, 37, and daughter Briana Culberson, 35, with her first husband Michael J. Smith, to whom she was married from 1982 to 1991.

Vicki and Brooks announced their split after four years together through a joint statement in August 2015. The split came amid some drama that played out on season 10 of RHOC.

After claiming on the show that he had stage 3 non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, Brooks confessed in a statement to E! News in November 2015 that he forged medical documents from cancer hospital City of Hope, which previously claimed he was never a patient there.

Brooks maintained that, although the documents were falsified, he was diagnosed with cancer.

Vicki later filed a lawsuit against Brooks in 2019, alleging that he owed her $184,899 in unpaid loans dating as far back as 2011.

The Coto Insurance founder later began dating Steve Lodge and the pair got engaged in April 2019. In September 2021, PEOPLE confirmed they had ended their engagement. Vicki also confirmed the split on Instagram, writing: "The time has come for Steve and I to move forward or move on and we are …. moving on."

"There is no fault with either person, we are just going in different directions. I wish him the best life has to offer and to be happy, and he has wished the same for me," Vicki added.

Vicki, who revealed she's dating a new guy in February, told PEOPLE she's hoping to take another walk down the aisle — but she and her boyfriend don't quite see eye-to-eye on that.

"I absolutely want to be married again," she said in June. "And I told him that, right out of the gate. I said, 'You want to be married? You want to be committed?' And he's like, 'I don't want to be married again.'"

"Marriage is a big thing. You can't just decide to get married after three or four months. So, I am at the belief that it takes anywhere from a year to a year and a half just to even know the person. So, we're taking it slow. There is no rush. We enjoy each other," Vicki added.

BravoCon 2022 is taking place through Sunday at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.