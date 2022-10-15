Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent and James Kennedy provided the shade on a sunny day in New York at BravoCon 2022.

Kent, 32, and Kennedy, 30, took the stage at the Jacob Javits Center over the weekend, where plenty of not-so-thinly veiled insults were dished out to their respective exes Randall Emmett and Raquel Leviss.

The Vanderpump cast recently wrapped filming on season 10, and Kent happily provided a spicy update for host Jerry O'Connell during the "Battle of the Sexes" panel.

"I'm gonna overshare because that's what I do. You will see the first person that I went to Bangtown with on this season," said the actress and former SUR hostess during the Family Feud-style game panel. "I hadn't sex in the longest time, and then this fine little motherf---er walks in, and I was like, 'You, in my bed. Now.'"

Kent, who shares 1-year-old daughter Ocean with Emmett, later expanded on what she has in mind for her next romantic interlude: "Dating not so much, [but I'm here for] having that big ol' D thrown at me."

Kent explicitly mentioned her 51-year-old cheating ex by name when she referenced the "caliber of woman" he associated with. And for good measure after talking about her dating desires, she threw a jab at Emmett's appearance, adding, "I deserve a jawline, motherf---ers."

Earlier in the day during BravoCon's Vanderpump Rules panel, she told PEOPLE's Lanae Brody: "I didn't realize when I was with him that he was lowering my stock so much. And when someone lowers your stock so much, you have to get rid of them."

During the panel, when O'Connell also asked Kennedy if he still talks to his former fiancée, the DJ snarked, "Obviously, we're on the same bloody show, aren't we? But like not really. We just wrapped. We're not on a texting basis."

He then noted that Leviss had "gotten closer with the Toms," prompting a vocal response from the audience in reaction to rumors going back to May that Leviss, 28, hooked up with Vanderpump Rules cast mate Tom Schwartz, who recently finalized his divorce from costar Katie Maloney.

When O'Connell, 48, asked Kent if she was sad about her friends' split, she said dryly, "I mean, it was, like, sad I guess? I was like, 'I was just getting used to this bitch.'"

She continued, "I used to say Raquel dodged a bullet, but after filming, I was like, "Ummmm, maybe it was the other way around?"

"Raquel and I are definitely in a good place," Kennedy assured the crowd. "Obviously we filmed season 10 this summer. I have a beautiful new girlfriend, her name is Alexandra [Lewber]. I'm happy as can be, I love her."

As to how Kennedy and Lewber met, Lala threw a little shade after O'Connell asked the panelists if they'd ever hooked up with a fan.

"James loves a fan," Kent slyly commented.

Kennedy shot back, "I hate this question. What does that mean, Lala? ... I'm pretty sure Randall was the biggest Bravo fan ever."

Kent and Emmett met in 2015 while she was working as a hostess at Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant SUR in West Hollywood where she filmed the Bravo show. Fans may remember she kept mum about his identity and at times even received heat from her co-stars about her relationship as he wasn't fully divorced.

In 2018, the two got engaged and the film producer finally made his on-camera debut during season 8 in January 2020, and they welcomed Ocean in March 2021.

"I have never been this excited for anything in my entire life," Kent said during an episode of the show. "There are things in life that I can picture, though giving birth and meeting my daughter is something I can't. I have heard that this moment is unlike anything else. To think about that day coming excites me more than I can explain."

The couple announced they called off their engagement in October 2021 after reports surfaced that Emmett had been unfaithful.

"It's been kind of repeated behavior that I have found out about," Kent told Andy Cohen during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in January 2022. "And it's not just one person — it's many. I believe it started after I got sober, and it's just … I don't know how I didn't see it."

Kennedy brought Leviss, a former pageant queen, on Vanderpump Rules in 2016. They got engaged in May 2021 after more than five years of dating, only to confirm their breakup in a joint Instagram statement on Dec. 5 and went into the reasons for their breakup on the season 9 reunion.

"We haven't been having sex for a while," she told Cohen. "It's been since those rage texts that James sent me." Later asked whether James' rage issues pushed the pair further apart, Raquel said: "Yeah, of course."

She later noted the decision to end the engagement: "I envisioned a life with James and it was something that I fantasized about a lot. So it's kind of like, closing that book and just redirecting my energy somewhere else."

BravoCon 2022 is taking place through Sunday at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.