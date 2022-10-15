Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney were together on Saturday for their first official public appearance since finalizing their divorce, appearing on the Vanderpump Rules panel at the second annual BravoCon fan event.

Sitting across from one another, the former couple opened up about how they've been doing since news of their split made headlines. Schwartz revealed that it was harder on him than he anticipated.

"Man, it's been an emotional roller coaster," the reality star said. "I feel like for the first few months, I was a sad sack of s--- and I think I'm guilty of indulging in it a bit."

"I got addicted to the sadness for a bit," he added. "I turned EMO for a bit. I was wallowing in my own pity party."

He went on to admit that he's moved past those feeling, saying that being at BravoCon has especially lifted his spirits. "I'm good now," he said.

Maloney, for her part, kept it simple, saying that's "good" and "great."

Asked what inspired their decision to drop a joint statement to announce their split, Maloney explained that "we kind of had to" when gossip started surfacing online. "There was some rumors and I think I wanted to just live in my truth," she said. "We've already shared so much of our lives."

Everyone knowing about the divorce was harder than Schwartz expected. "It was a bummer because we got divorced and we were working through it and I was making peace with it but then when we made the comments about going public, that was hard," he said. "How do you capture 12 years of a relationship in an Instagram post? It sucks."

"I am the No. 1 champion for Katie," he said. "I know you may not always feel that but I am rooting for you and I love you."

Elsewhere in the panel, the Vanderpump Rules cast members opened up about how they've handled the split.

"I felt like my mom and dad were getting divorced," said Tom Sandoval. "I was really sad about it. I would listen to music and cry about it sometimes in the car. It was a lot for me."

Lala Kent at least enjoyed the perks of being Maloney's wingwoman. "We've been having the best time," she said. "I just, I love this Katie. Her face looks different. As she said, she's living in her truth. We deserve to be happy and if something not working, be it 12 years or 5 years, we deserve to be happy. And this girl is the only reason why I finally had sex again!"

Schwartz and Maloney had been dating since 2010 and wed in front of viewers in 2016 by none other than their boss, Lisa Vanderpump. After realizing they never filed proper paperwork, they wed yet again in Las Vegas in 2019.

But in March, things took a turn and the couple announced their split on social media.

"I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this. But I feel it's important that I'm open about my life with you," Maloney, 35, began in her message.

"After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship."

"Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another's happiness. Thank you for all the kind words and support."

Schwartz had his turn at writing his feelings, too.

"Well this sucks," the restaurant and bar owner said. "How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f–in canned Instagram caption," he began. "I'm not quite ready to use the 'D' word bc it's too painful. Yes my heart aches but I'll be ok."

"Fully respect Katie's decision and we've had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy," he wrote in part, adding that "we had some of the most blissful, romantic, fun times humanly possible over the course of our relationship" and that Maloney has "taught me so much about love & being a better partner."

The divorce happened quickly and was finalized after only six months.

There seems to be no hard feelings for the former duo, as Schwartz has supported Maloney recently on her podcast.

"We're still hanging out, not in an unhealthy, exorbitant way, but we give each other space, boundaries," shared Schwartz on a recent episode of Dear Media's You're Gonna Love Me with Katie Maloney. "We're still buddies, we still check in on each other."

"I'm happy that we're still close," he added. "I think, relatively speaking, we've done a damn good job divorcing each other."

"We hung out the other day and you had posted on your story and then I reposted it," shared Maloney. "And I think people were a little confused by that."

"We do see each other, but we were family for, you know, many, many, many years," she continued. "And that's been a priority to us, I think, throughout this entire process to maintain."

Although both remain single, Schwartz fueled rumors recently of hooking up with co-star and James Kennedy's ex, Raquel Leviss.

Maloney on the other hand is enjoying single life with BFF Lala Kent by her side.

"We're having the best time. We're having the best time," Kent shares with PEOPLE exclusively. "We call each other every morning to talk about what boys we're talking to, who we think we're going to give the boot to. We're just enjoying being single together. I love that I have a little partner in crime."

BravoCon 2022 is taking place through Sunday at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules premieres on Bravo in 2023.