'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' Season 3 Clip Shown at BravoCon Teases All the Drama

Some of your favorite Housewives are heading to Thailand for the third installment of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and fans got a sneak peek of what's to come at BravoCon in NYC

By
and
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody Author Bio
Lanae Brody

Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 16, 2022 05:28 PM
Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
The season 3 cast of RHUGT. Photo: Bravo/Instagram

It's time to pack your bags for a third season of Ultimate Girls Trip!

The Real Housewives are returning for an all-girls getaway, and this time, they're touching down in Thailand.

Peacock debuted a very generous sneak peek at BravoCon on Sunday during a panel featuring some of the Housewives on the trip: Real Housewives of New York City's Leah McSweeney, Real Housewives of Potomac's Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard-Bassett; Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Heather Gay and Whitney Rose, and Real Housewives of Miami's Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton.

Although PEOPLE later confirmed that Porsha Williams would replace Real Housewives of New York's Tinsley Mortimer on the series, Williams was missing from the on-stage moment.

During the two-minute clip, Gay and Rose's family drama is teased as Rose tells Gay she did something to compromise her character. During the Ultimate Girl's Trip panel, Dillard-Bassett said she was there to lend a helping hand to the cousins should they need one.

"You all may be fighting right now but I love you b****es," she said to the packed crowd. "You all need to make up. I don't want to get in your business. They held me down in Thailand. Snow bunnies for life, that's their names. Snow bunnies for life."

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY -- "Friendship Roulette" Episode 204 -- Pictured: (l-r) Heather Gay, Whitney Rose -- (Photo by: Andrew Peterson/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Andrew Peterson/Bravo

But they aren't the only pair having their issues!

McSweeney and Williams then have beef, going back and forth with one another on multiple occasions.

"Leah, bye!" Williams said looking unamused in her sunglasses. "Porsha, bye!" Lea clapped back.

McSweeney, who's sober, also got vocal with Patton about her drinking during dinner with the ladies. "Marysol, you're in a bad place because your stomach hurts. It's not my fault that you drink vodka in the morning."

The Real Housewives of New York City <a href="https://people.com/tag/leah-mcsweeney/" data-inlink="true">Leah McSweeney</a>
Sophy Holland/Bravo

Drinking seems to be at the center of a lot of conversations, as Patton is shown dramatically on the floor with some of the ladies crowding around her, saying she doesn't want to die.

"You're not going to die," Gay assures her new friend.

"Heather wants me to relapse on this trip for her own entertainment," McSweeney also shares with the cameras.

There have already been two drama-filled seasons of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip — one in Turks & Caicos and one at Dorinda Medley's home in the Berkshires. Past trips have gotten so heated that they have ended friendships entirely.

But the ladies also seem to have some fun! They're shown exploring all of the culture Thailand has to offer, spending time with elephants and riding a boat on the country's beautiful waters.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/leah-mcsweeney/" data-inlink="true">Leah McSweeney</a>, Heather Gay, Alexia Echevarria
Heather Gay, Alexia Nepola and Leah McSweeney. Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty (2), Aaron Davidson/Getty

But as the clip concludes, we realize that there are some things these ladies can't leave behind, despite being thousands of miles away from home.

"You guys just gave me my period, thank you," McSweeney shares. "Does anybody have a tampon?"

While there was a lot of screaming at BravoCon — mainly from Echevarria, who insists that her franchise is responsible for bringing "the fun" — the cast told the crowd at the convention that they can expect a great series.

BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Candiace Dillard-Bassett -- (Photo by: Bryan Bedder/Bravo via Getty Images)
Bryan Bedder/Bravo via Getty

"We survived," Dillard-Bassett teased in her bright purple outfit. "We had some court drama," Gay says.

"The one that brought the most drama was all of the rest of them besides us," Echevarria adds. "I think everybody took turns, but we had some epic nights," says Bryant.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bravo has yet to announce if the Girls Trip spinoff will be renewed for season 4, but season 3 will premiere in 2023.

BravoCon 2022 is happening all weekend inside the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.

Related Articles
Leah McSweeney's Pink Cone Top at BravoCon. Michael Gioia /People
'RHONY' Star Leah McSweeney Turns Heads in Hot Pink Metallic Cone Top at BravoCon 2022
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19130 -- Pictured: Lisa Rinna -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images) ; WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19135 -- Pictured: Kathy Hilton -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images); Kyle Richards attends the Halloween Horror Nights Opening Night Celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 08, 2022 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood
16 Bravolebrity Feuds Fans Hope Are Addressed at BravoCon 2022
Cynthia Bailey, Gizelle Bryant
Cynthia Bailey Says She'd Be 'Okay' with 'RHOP' Star Gizelle Bryant Dating Her Ex Peter Thomas
BRAVOCON -- BravoCon Battle of the Sexes Panel from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Arianna Madix and Mya Allen -- (Photo by: Monica Schipper/Bravo via Getty Images)
BravoCon 2022: All the Housewives and Bravo Stars Stopping by the Fan Convention
Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein
Lea Black Is Back and Lisa Hochstein's 'Marriage Isn't Gonna Survive' in 'RHOM' Season 5 Trailer
Porsha Williams; Tinsley Mortimer
Porsha Williams Replacing Tinsley Mortimer on 'Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3'
Real Housewives of Dubai
'The Real Housewives of Dubai' Stars Tease a Season 2 Return at BravoCon 2022: 'We're All Ready'
Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: See Inside the Housewives' $11.5M Turks and Caicos Villa
'Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' Is Headed to Thailand! Find Out Who's on Board
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 18163 -- Pictured: Mary Cosby -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19154 -- Pictured: Whitney Rose -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
Whitney Rose Says She Misses Mary M. Cosby on 'RHOSLC': 'She Brought a Lot'
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: In this image released on June 5, Lisa Rinna attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar on June 02, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)
'RHOBH' 's Lisa Rinna Gets Booed — Twice! — During a Surprise Appearance at BravoCon
Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein
Lisa Hochstein Talks About 'Light at the End of the Tunnel' amid Divorce from Lenny Hochstein
Jill Zarin/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg8ccYUOEJO/?hl=en. Teresa Giudice Wedding
Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas' Wedding Special Sneak Peek Shows at BravoCon
Taylor Armstrong
Taylor Armstrong Went Through 'So Much Trauma' on 'RHOBH', Promises a 'Different Side' on 'RHOC'
Bravocon Andy Cohen, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Denise Richards,Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp
Everything to Know About BravoCon 2022, Including When It Is and Who Is Going to Be There
Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
When in Thailand! Peacock Reveals First Cast Photo of ''Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3' '
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephanie Augello/Shutterstock (13464627an) Jennifer Aydin BravoCon2022, Day 2, New York, USA - 15 Oct 2022; Mandatory Credit: Photo by Gregory Pace/Shutterstock (13467797kv) Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga Andy's Legends Ball, Bravocon 2022, New York, USA - 14 Oct 2022
Jennifer Aydin Throws Drink During Verbal Spat with Melissa and Joe Gorga in Hotel Lobby: Sources