Lea Black Is Back and Lisa Hochstein's 'Marriage Isn't Gonna Survive' in 'RHOM' Season 5 Trailer

"In the blink of an eye, my life changed," cries Hochstein in a new Real Housewives of Miami teaser also starring Alexia Nepola, Larsa Pippen, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin and Guerdy Abraira

By
and
Lanford Beard
lanford beard
Lanford Beard

Lanford Beard has been with PEOPLE since 2015. In addition to serving as the Senior Digital TV Editor, she has edited for Lifestyle and News verticals across the site. Lanford previously worked at Entertainment Weekly, NBC News and Ralph Lauren, to name a few. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Middlebury College and a Master's of Science degree from Columbia University's School of Journalism.

Published on October 16, 2022 02:45 PM

Fresh storms are a-brewin' for The Real Housewives of Miami in season 5!

Bravo unveiled the new trailer Sunday after a panel with the Magic City Housewives on Sunday at Bravocon 2022.

The teaser flashes back to star Lisa Hochstein's tumultuous relationship with now-estranged husband Lenny Hochstein as it was portrayed on the show over the years. What the reality star once described as a modern fairy tale abruptly ended with a "blindsided" Lisa learning that Lenny confirming to the press in May that he had filed for divorce and was in a new relationship with model Katharina Mazepa.

"In the blink of an eye, my life changed," Lisa, 40, says through tears in the clip. "I'm losing my best friend, I'm losing my husband — to another woman."

She later reveals to her fellow Housewives: "My trainer dropped me, by the way. Because Lenny has him training the mistress." Then she tells Lenny in a phone call, "You bring that girl anywhere near my f---ing kids, there's gonna be a huge f---ing problem, do you understand me?"

OG Miami Housewife Lea Black even drops by to deliver some hard truths to Lisa: "I know you want to make it work, I know you'd love to see you guys back together — that's not gonna happen."

On Friday at BravoCon, Lisa acknowledged in a Housewife2Housewife panel that "having to deal with what I'm going through privately and publicly for the whole world to see was so difficult."

But, she added, "My kids get me through every day. It's been six months, and there's a light at the end of the tunnel, and hopefully I'm gonna get there soon."

The season will also feature some more old-world Russian beauty tips from sophomore Housewife Julia Lemigova, post- engagement bliss for Dr. Nicole Martin and a glamorous group vacation to Baha Mar, Bahamas.

Larsa Pippen, Alexia Nepola and Guerdy Abraira return as full-time Housewives with Kiki Barth, Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton once again appearing as Friends of the franchise.

"We need to, as a group, learn how to put each other up on pillars — when they go lower, you go higher, you know what I mean?" Guerdy asks Larsa, who replies, "No."

And, perhaps frazzled by all the drama, one snippet shows Marysol taking a moment for a not-so-sneaky tipple in one of her confessional interviews, pouring vodka into her signature bedazzled water bottle and telling a production assistant: "Don't judge me."

Real Housewives of Miami
Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

The Real Housewives of Miami originally aired on Bravo from 2011 to 2013 and was canceled before eventually being revived for a fourth season on Peacock in 2021.

Seasons of 1–4 of The Real Housewives of Miami can be streamed exclusively on Peacock ahead of the season premiere on Dec. 8, and BravoCon 2022 is taking place through Sunday at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.

