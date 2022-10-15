Teresa Giudice Responds to Vicki Gunvalson Calling Her the Most 'Overrated' Housewife

“We should all be lifting each other up and not saying anything negative about each other,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star told PEOPLE of Vicki Gunvalson’s comment

By
and
Michael Gioia
Michael Gioia
Michael Gioia

Michael Gioia is a Senior Editor at PEOPLE Digital, where he helps assign, edit, and write news stories across verticals. He has held previous editor positions at Us Weekly, OK!, and Star magazines as well as Playbill, where he spearheaded the publication's features department and wrote about theater for close to seven years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 15, 2022 03:42 PM
Vicki Gunvalson, Teresa Giudice
Photo: Daniel Boczarski/Getty; Jenny Anderson/Getty

Teresa Giudice is speaking out after Vicki Gunvalson picked her as the most overrated Real Housewives star.

At BravoCon 2022 on Saturday, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, told PEOPLE exclusively that she thinks the Bravo franchise stars should be supportive of each other.

"My response [to Vicki's comment] is we're all Housewives," she said. "And we should all be lifting each other up and not saying anything negative about each other."

BRAVOCON -- Right the Relationship Panel from the Javits Center in New York City on Friday, October 14, 2022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Austen Kroll, <a href="https://people.com/tag/vicki-gunvalson/" data-inlink="true">Vicki Gunvalson</a>, Heather Gay -- (Photo by: Heidi Gutman/Bravo via Getty Images)
Heidi Gutman/Bravo/getty

The reality star added that she won't allow any negativity to break her positive mindset.

"If someone's trying to put a black cloud over you, you need to chew it away and make the sun come out…I'm not about that," she added.

During the "Right the Relationship" panel at BravoCon 2022 on Friday, The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 60, responded to a fan who asked which cast member from the hit Bravo franchise was the most overrated.

"I'm going to say Teresa [Giudice]," Vicki said. "It's not that I don't like Teresa, I just think, you do a bad thing and you go to jail and you still carry on a TV show? I just can't believe it."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/vicki-gunvalson/" data-inlink="true">Vicki Gunvalson</a>
Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Vicki revealed that she especially has struggled to understand Teresa's popularity amid the Real Housewives of New Jersey star's legal issues.

"I mean, she just keeps making more money and more money and more money, and it's hard for me to understand. I like her, but I don't get it," she shared. "I actually did vote for her on Dancing with the Stars, because I'm a Housewives supporter. I like her, I just think she's overrated. It's a lot."

Teresa also opened up to PEOPLE about what fans can expect from the upcoming season of RHONJ.

"It was a sad season for me," she said. "It's heartbreaking but it ends with a happy ending."

"This season a lot of things open my eyes, like really wide open," she added. "So I wanna focus on my children and my husband, and that's what's important to me."

While appearing on a separate panel at BravoCon on Friday, Teresa recounted her 11-month jail sentence for fraud charges relating to her ex-husband, Joe Giudice's bankruptcy fraud.

Teresa — who has maintained that she didn't know about Joe's fraud — shared her thoughts on her jail time, and why she thinks things would've played out differently if she wasn't on the Bravo show.

"I got used as an example. What's the saying? The good comes with the bad. Meaning, like, because I was on TV — if I was just a regular housewife, I probably wouldn't have went to jail," said Teresa.

The reality star noted that she didn't expect to be found complicit. "Joe was telling them, 'She has nothing to do with it.' He told me, 'Damn, they want you more than they want me!' And he was the one who did it."

Teresa and her now-ex-husband Joe, 50, finalized their divorce in 2020 after 20 years of marriage. Joe now lives in the Bahamas, as the Italian native was deported from America following his fraud sentence. They share four daughters: Audriana, 13, Milania, 16, Gabriella, 18, and Gia, 21. In August 2022, Teresa got remarried to Luis Ruelas.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

BravoCon 2022 is taking place through Sunday at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.

Related Articles
Vicki Gunvalson, Teresa Giudice
Vicki Gunvalson Says Teresa Giudice Is the Most Overrated Housewife: 'I Don't Get It'
Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice
Teresa Giudice Believes She Was 'Used as an Example' for Fraud Charge Jail Time: 'Most Devastating Thing'
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19130 -- Pictured: Lisa Rinna -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images) ; WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19135 -- Pictured: Kathy Hilton -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images); Kyle Richards attends the Halloween Horror Nights Opening Night Celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 08, 2022 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood
16 Bravolebrity Feuds Fans Hope Are Addressed at BravoCon 2022
BRAVOCON -- Right the Relationship Panel from the Javits Center in New York City on Friday, October 14, 2022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Austen Kroll, Vicki Gunvalson, Heather Gay -- (Photo by: Heidi Gutman/Bravo via Getty Images)
BravoCon 2022: All the Housewives and Bravo Stars Stopping by the Fan Convention
EXCLUSIVE: Teresa Giudice and new husband Luis enjoy the last days of their honeymoon with close friends Jill Zarin and her husband Bobby, Capri, Italy. Pictured: Teresa Giudice,Luis Ruelas,Jill Zarin,Bobby Zarin Ref: SPL5334976 260822 EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas Meet up With Jill Zarin and Boyfriend Gary Brody on Italian Honeymoon
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19020 -- Pictured: (l-r) Luis Ruelas, Teresa Giudice -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Teresa Giudice Wants to Make Husband Luis Ruelas 'Proud' on 'DWTS' : 'He Has the Moves'
Gia Giudice, Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice's Daughter Gia, 21, Is All Grown Up — and the Spitting Image of Mom! — in New Photo
Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga attend the opening night of 2019 BravoCon at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 15, 2019 in New York City
A Complete Timeline of Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga's Feud
Jill Zarin/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg8ccYUOEJO/?hl=en. Teresa Giudice Wedding; NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 20: Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga attend the Republic Records VMA After-Party at Catch on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Republic Records)
Teresa Giudice Shouts Out 'Chosen Family' in Speech at Her Wedding That Joe and Melissa Gorga Skipped
Jill Zarin/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg8ccYUOEJO/?hl=en. Teresa Giudice Wedding
Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas Are Married! Inside the 'RHONJ' Couple's Romantic and Starry Wedding
Bravocon Andy Cohen, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Denise Richards,Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp
Everything to Know About BravoCon 2022, Including When It Is and Who Is Going to Be There
Jill Zarin/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg8ccYUOEJO/?hl=en. Teresa Giudice Wedding
See All the Photos of Teresa Giudice's Wedding to Luis Ruelas
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19020 -- Pictured: (l-r) Luis Ruelas, Teresa Giudice -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas 'Are Embarking on a Fairy Tale Honeymoon' — Without Cameras
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, (L-R) Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV); SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, (L-R) Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)
Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga Skipped Teresa Giudice's Wedding After 'Unforgivable' Betrayal: Sources
Teresa and Joe Giudice
Joe Giudice Is 'Very Happy' for Ex-Wife Teresa's New Marriage: 'Wish Everyone the Best!'
Teresa Giudice & Louie Ruelas Greek Honeymoon
Inside Teresa Giudice's Honeymoon in Greece with Husband Luis Ruelas