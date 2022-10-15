Teresa Giudice is speaking out after Vicki Gunvalson picked her as the most overrated Real Housewives star.

At BravoCon 2022 on Saturday, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, told PEOPLE exclusively that she thinks the Bravo franchise stars should be supportive of each other.

"My response [to Vicki's comment] is we're all Housewives," she said. "And we should all be lifting each other up and not saying anything negative about each other."

The reality star added that she won't allow any negativity to break her positive mindset.

"If someone's trying to put a black cloud over you, you need to chew it away and make the sun come out…I'm not about that," she added.

During the "Right the Relationship" panel at BravoCon 2022 on Friday, The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 60, responded to a fan who asked which cast member from the hit Bravo franchise was the most overrated.

"I'm going to say Teresa [Giudice]," Vicki said. "It's not that I don't like Teresa, I just think, you do a bad thing and you go to jail and you still carry on a TV show? I just can't believe it."

Vicki revealed that she especially has struggled to understand Teresa's popularity amid the Real Housewives of New Jersey star's legal issues.

"I mean, she just keeps making more money and more money and more money, and it's hard for me to understand. I like her, but I don't get it," she shared. "I actually did vote for her on Dancing with the Stars, because I'm a Housewives supporter. I like her, I just think she's overrated. It's a lot."

Teresa also opened up to PEOPLE about what fans can expect from the upcoming season of RHONJ.

"It was a sad season for me," she said. "It's heartbreaking but it ends with a happy ending."

"This season a lot of things open my eyes, like really wide open," she added. "So I wanna focus on my children and my husband, and that's what's important to me."

While appearing on a separate panel at BravoCon on Friday, Teresa recounted her 11-month jail sentence for fraud charges relating to her ex-husband, Joe Giudice's bankruptcy fraud.

Teresa — who has maintained that she didn't know about Joe's fraud — shared her thoughts on her jail time, and why she thinks things would've played out differently if she wasn't on the Bravo show.

"I got used as an example. What's the saying? The good comes with the bad. Meaning, like, because I was on TV — if I was just a regular housewife, I probably wouldn't have went to jail," said Teresa.

The reality star noted that she didn't expect to be found complicit. "Joe was telling them, 'She has nothing to do with it.' He told me, 'Damn, they want you more than they want me!' And he was the one who did it."

Teresa and her now-ex-husband Joe, 50, finalized their divorce in 2020 after 20 years of marriage. Joe now lives in the Bahamas, as the Italian native was deported from America following his fraud sentence. They share four daughters: Audriana, 13, Milania, 16, Gabriella, 18, and Gia, 21. In August 2022, Teresa got remarried to Luis Ruelas.

BravoCon 2022 is taking place through Sunday at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.