'RHOP' 's Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson Have 'Texted a Bit' After Andy Cohen Offered to Play Matchmaker

Summer House's Andrea Denver tells PEOPLE that costar Gulbranson and RHOP's Darby looked like "high school lovers" when the pair met during BravoCon 2022

By
Michael Gioia
Michael Gioia
Michael Gioia

Michael Gioia is a Senior Editor at PEOPLE Digital, where he helps assign, edit, and write news stories across verticals. He has held previous editor positions at Us Weekly, OK!, and Star magazines as well as Playbill, where he spearheaded the publication's features department and wrote about theater for close to seven years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 15, 2022 06:04 PM
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 18185 -- Pictured: Luke Gulbranson -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19161 -- Pictured: Ashley Darby -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty; Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty

A new romance in the Bravo-verse may be brewing!

Last week, Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby appeared on Watch What Happens Live and said that a fan suggested she "hook up" with Summer House's Luke Gulbranson. Though Darby admitted Gulbranson is "hot," the two didn't previously know each other — so host Andy Cohen said he would try and work his magic.

Flash forward to BravoCon 2022, and not only have the two actually connected — Gulbranson alluded to a chemistry between them.

When the Summer House stars were asked on their panel Saturday what other Bravolebrities they'd like to see on their show, Gulbranson replied, "I'm gonna say Ashley Darby."

The two had met for the first time the night before, Gulbranson tells PEOPLE.

"It was nice. We had a nice chat, and I look forward to chatting more throughout the weekend," he adds, to which costar Andrea Denver interjected: "Can I say something? They looked like two high school lovers."

Referencing his answer on the Summer House panel, Gulbranson tells PEOPLE, "If we had to bring somebody on the show, I mean, it might as well be somebody that's pretty and apparently thinks I'm cute. So I was like, 'It makes sense, doesn't it?'"

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7
Bravo

Darby also tells PEOPLE she and Gulbranson have been in touch during the fan convention.

Though she admittedly "didn't really know" much about Gulbranson before, the pair have "exchanged numbers [and] texted a bit."

She adds, "I'm pretty single. At this point, I feel like I'm doing some research trying to figure out what I'm supposed to say, but I'm a full-on person. You're supposed to be a little coy and give a little, not too much. But me, I would just say everything, so I'm trying to learn how to be more strategic."

Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard attend the launch party for the book "Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It" at Capitale on October 19, 2021 in New York City.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Cohen isn't the only one playing Cupid. Gulbranson's Summer House costar Lindsay Hubbard says she also put in a good word with Darby while at BravoCon.

"I randomly shared a car with Ashley coming here," Hubbard tells PEOPLE.

During the ride, she says she casually brought up Gulbranson. "I was like, 'By the way, Luke's one of my best friends,' and I was just really talking him up," says Hubbard.

Her fiancé, Carl Radke, adds that Gulbranson also happens to be good with kids, so things could work out well if things go any further with Darby — who shares 19-month-old Dylan Matthew and 3-year-old Dean Michael with ex Michael Darby.

"[Luke] coaches hockey, he works with kids, he loves kids," says Radke, to which Hubbard adds: "He's also a great uncle. We've met his nieces."

Radke tells PEOPLE, "I mean, it could work. She's obviously very attractive." However, he asks, "Is Luke ready to really go for a serious relationship?"

Hubbard says, "Yes, I think he wants what we have. I think he sees us, and he's like, 'Man, I want that.' But we just have to find him the right girl — like someone who's okay with like the Minnesota lifestyle, but also the Bravo lifestyle. He has both equally."

RELATE VIDEO: RHOP's Ashley Darby Announces Separation from Husband Michael: 'No One Is the Root Cause'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

BravoCon 2022 is taking place through Sunday at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.

Related Articles
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19130 -- Pictured: Lisa Rinna -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images) ; WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19135 -- Pictured: Kathy Hilton -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images); Kyle Richards attends the Halloween Horror Nights Opening Night Celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 08, 2022 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood
16 Bravolebrity Feuds Fans Hope Are Addressed at BravoCon 2022
Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard
'Summer House' Star Lindsay Hubbard Says She and Carl Radke Haven't Started Wedding Planning Yet
BRAVOCON -- Right the Relationship Panel from the Javits Center in New York City on Friday, October 14, 2022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Austen Kroll, Vicki Gunvalson, Heather Gay -- (Photo by: Heidi Gutman/Bravo via Getty Images)
BravoCon 2022: All the Housewives and Bravo Stars Stopping by the Fan Convention
Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard
'Winter House' 's Carl Radke Jokes He Wants Andy Cohen to Officiate His Wedding to Lindsay Hubbard
Ashley Darby
'RHOP' 's Ashley Darby Says 'I Can't Really Give Myself to Anyone Emotionally' amid Divorce
Michael and Ashley
'RHOP' 's Ashley Darby's Troubles with Ex Were 'Piling Up' Before a 'Pivotal Moment' Triggered Their Split
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 19
Lindsay Hubbard Confirms She and 'Summer House' BFF Danielle Olivera Have Fallen Out
Shep Rose, Taylor Ann Green
Shep Rose Says Breakup with Ex Taylor Ann Green Has Been 'Really Hard on Both of Us'
lala kent and james kennedy
'Vanderpump Rules' ' Lala Kent and James Kent Shade Their Exes at BravoCon 2022: 'Dodged a Bullet'
Jill Zarin/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg8ccYUOEJO/?hl=en. Teresa Giudice Wedding
Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas' Wedding Special Sneak Peek Shows at BravoCon
Kyle Richards, Andy Cohen, Kathy Hilton
Andy Cohen Believes Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton Will Work Out Their 'RHOBH' Drama: 'Blood Is Blood'
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS -- Season:12 -- Pictured: (l-r) Diana Jenkins, Crystal Minkoff, Erika Girardi, Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Sutton Stracke
'RHOBH' Panel Nearly Canceled at BravoCon 2022 After Screaming Attendees Rushed Toward the Stage
Real Housewives of Dubai
'The Real Housewives of Dubai' Stars Tease a Season 2 Return at BravoCon 2022: 'We're All Ready'
Cynthia Bailey, Gizelle Bryant
Cynthia Bailey Says She'd Be 'Okay' with 'RHOP' Star Gizelle Bryant Dating Her Ex Peter Thomas
Ashley Darby
'RHOP' 's Ashley Darby Says She's Taking Dating 'Slow' amid 'Conflicting Emotions' About Her Divorce
ew Season Press Junket in New York City on Monday, May 16, 2022 -- Pictured: Andy Cohen, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Bravo
Andy Cohen Promises 'RHONY' : 'Legacy' Will Be the 'Best of All Possible Worlds for 'RHONY' Fans'