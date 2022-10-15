A new romance in the Bravo-verse may be brewing!

Last week, Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby appeared on Watch What Happens Live and said that a fan suggested she "hook up" with Summer House's Luke Gulbranson. Though Darby admitted Gulbranson is "hot," the two didn't previously know each other — so host Andy Cohen said he would try and work his magic.

Flash forward to BravoCon 2022, and not only have the two actually connected — Gulbranson alluded to a chemistry between them.

When the Summer House stars were asked on their panel Saturday what other Bravolebrities they'd like to see on their show, Gulbranson replied, "I'm gonna say Ashley Darby."

The two had met for the first time the night before, Gulbranson tells PEOPLE.

"It was nice. We had a nice chat, and I look forward to chatting more throughout the weekend," he adds, to which costar Andrea Denver interjected: "Can I say something? They looked like two high school lovers."

Referencing his answer on the Summer House panel, Gulbranson tells PEOPLE, "If we had to bring somebody on the show, I mean, it might as well be somebody that's pretty and apparently thinks I'm cute. So I was like, 'It makes sense, doesn't it?'"

Darby also tells PEOPLE she and Gulbranson have been in touch during the fan convention.

Though she admittedly "didn't really know" much about Gulbranson before, the pair have "exchanged numbers [and] texted a bit."

She adds, "I'm pretty single. At this point, I feel like I'm doing some research trying to figure out what I'm supposed to say, but I'm a full-on person. You're supposed to be a little coy and give a little, not too much. But me, I would just say everything, so I'm trying to learn how to be more strategic."

Cohen isn't the only one playing Cupid. Gulbranson's Summer House costar Lindsay Hubbard says she also put in a good word with Darby while at BravoCon.

"I randomly shared a car with Ashley coming here," Hubbard tells PEOPLE.

During the ride, she says she casually brought up Gulbranson. "I was like, 'By the way, Luke's one of my best friends,' and I was just really talking him up," says Hubbard.

Her fiancé, Carl Radke, adds that Gulbranson also happens to be good with kids, so things could work out well if things go any further with Darby — who shares 19-month-old Dylan Matthew and 3-year-old Dean Michael with ex Michael Darby.

"[Luke] coaches hockey, he works with kids, he loves kids," says Radke, to which Hubbard adds: "He's also a great uncle. We've met his nieces."

Radke tells PEOPLE, "I mean, it could work. She's obviously very attractive." However, he asks, "Is Luke ready to really go for a serious relationship?"

Hubbard says, "Yes, I think he wants what we have. I think he sees us, and he's like, 'Man, I want that.' But we just have to find him the right girl — like someone who's okay with like the Minnesota lifestyle, but also the Bravo lifestyle. He has both equally."

BravoCon 2022 is taking place through Sunday at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.