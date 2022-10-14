Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke still have a ways to go before they walk down the aisle.

On Friday's BravoCon 2022, Hubbard, 39, opened up about her engagement to her Summer House star, revealing that she and Radke haven't started wedding planning just yet.

"I was in Europe, just really enjoying the end of filming and my new engagement and now we're here, so this has been my focus," she said on the "Bravo 2 Bravo" panel. "But after BravoCon, I'm going to hit the ground running."

She added that "it's not going to take that long" to say their "I dos" as it did for her costars Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula.

Adam Szulewski, Olga Lezhepekova

Radke, 37, proposed to Hubbard in August — news that PEOPLE broke exclusively.

She previously told PEOPLE that the 4.02 carat Nicole Rose ring he gave her "could not have been more perfect."

"It's gorgeous," Hubbard said. "He really crushed it."

Her fiancé got down on one knee at Dune Beach in Southampton, New York amid filming Summer House. He convinced Hubbard the two needed to arrive early to set up a group bonfire. But when Hubbard showed up and saw an intimate picnic for the two set up, she suspected something else.

"I got there and was like, 'Umm, I'm starting to think we're not having a bonfire,' " she told PEOPLE.

Radke set the scene with signs that referenced special sentiments for their relationship and hid the ring in a beach bag.

RELATED VIDEO: From Friends to Lovers — Lindsay Hubbard Confirms That She is Official with Carl Radke!

"I grabbed the ring, got down on one knee, and I turned her around and told her I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her, how happy I was, and that our love story was just beginning," he said.

Hubbard couldn't say "yes" quick enough.

"He said, 'Will you marry me?' and I said, 'A thousand times, yes!' " Hubbard recalled. "And he said, 'Hold on, let me get the ring' and I was like, 'I don't care! When should we get married? Now? I'm ready!'"

Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard. Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

The couple celebrated their engagement at Dockers Waterside Marina & Restaurant, where Radke surprised Hubbard again by having her parents and best friends waiting to join them. "I'm still not over it!" Hubbard wrote on Instagram Sept. 27. "I can't wait to marry you my love!"

The reality stars continued the celebrations with a trip to London and Italy.

After returning, Radke told PEOPLE he and his fiancée hadn't done much wedding planning yet and wanted to "enjoy the engagement."

"It's been a whirlwind," the Syracuse University alum said at a launch event for Loverboy's new Variety Pack. "We're still talking. Later on, we'll figure out some timing."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

BravoCon 2022 is taking place through Sunday at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.