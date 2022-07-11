BravoCon 2022: Here Are the More Than 100 Stars Who Will Be There — and When Tickets Go on Sale
BravoCon, Bravo's larger-than-life fan convention, is returning for a second installment this Oct. 14–16 after years of COVID-related delays — and judging from the list of what's in store, it'll be well worth the wait!
On Monday, the network announced the first wave of of talent confirmed to attend the three-day extravaganza, with more than 100 Bravolebrities scheduled to be at the Javits Center in New York City.
Among the list are stars from the network's top shows, including the Below Deck franchise, Family Karma, Married to Medicine, Million Dollar Listing, Southern Charm, Summer House, Vanderpump Rules and, of course, the Real Housewives franchise. More stars are expected to be announced soon.
More than 60 live events are planned, including "various cast and executive producer panels, interactive photo opportunities and exclusive sneak-peek screenings of upcoming highly anticipated series," the network said. This year, Bravo will also "deliver even more exclusive iconic Bravolebrity celebrations, including a massive Bravo Bazaar shopping experience, intimate VIP talent experiences and brand-new immersive activations."
In addition, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen will host five episodes during the packed three-day weekend, all filming from the Manhattan Center's Hammerstein Ballroom. One of those will be WWHL Presents: Andy's Legends Ball, a night that honors "the most iconic, jaw-dropping moments and talent throughout Bravo history!"
Tickets for the convention — available at BravoCon2022.com — go on sale on Friday, July 15, at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT. Experiences range from General Admission to VIP and SVIP, with guests who purchase SVIP and VIP tickets receiving access of Peacock Premium (12 months for SVIP ticket holders and 6 months for VIP ticket holders).
Lay's and State Farm will return as presenting sponsors.
Three-day passes for the first-ever BravoCon in 2019 famously sold out in 60 seconds. Bravo Insiders will receive special offers and perks.
Here's the full list of talent so far:
Below Deck
- Kate Chastain (Below Deck Galley Talk)
- Mzi "Zee" Dempers (Below Deck Mediterranean)
- Chef Rachel Hargrove (Below Deck Caribbean)
- Daisy Kelliher (Below Deck Sailing Yacht)
- Gary King (Below Deck Sailing Yacht)
- Captain Lee Rosbach (Below Deck Caribbean)
- Captain Glenn Shephard (Below Deck Sailing Yacht)
- Courtney Veale (Below Deck Mediterranean)
- Captain Sandy Yawn (Below Deck Mediterranean)
Bravo Kids
- Frankie Catania (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)
- Gia Giudice (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)
- Albie Manzo (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)
- Chris Manzo (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)
- Brooks Marks (The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City)
Family Karma
- Brian Benni
- Bali Chainani
- Amrit Kapai
- Rish Karam
- Nicholas Kouchoukos
- Vishal Parvani
- Anisha Ramakrishna
- Richa Sadana
- Monica Vaswani
Legacy Housewives
- Caroline Manzo (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)
- Cynthia Bailey (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)
Married to Medicine
- Toya Bush-Harris
- Dr. Heavenly Kimes
- Dr. Contessa Metcalfe
- Anila Sajja
- Dr. Jacqueline Walters
- Quad Webb
- Dr. Simone Whitmore
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles
- Josh Flagg
Project Runway
- Elaine Welteroth
- Reza Farahan
- Golnesa Gharachedaghi
- Merecedes Javid
Southern Charm
- Patricia Altschul
- Leva Bonaparte
- Craig Conover
- Kathryn Dennis
- Olivia Flowers
- Taylor Ann Green
- Marcie Hobbs
- Austen Kroll
- Madison LeCroy
- Naomie Olindo
- Shep Rose
Summer House
- Mya Allen
- Amanda Batula
- Kyle Cooke
- Andrea Denver
- Paige DeSorbo
- Luke Gulbranson
- Lindsay Hubbard
- Ciara Miller
- Danielle Olivera
- Carl Radke
- Sanya Richards-Ross
- Garcelle Beauvais
- Erika Jayne
- Dorit Kemsley
- Crystal Kung Minkoff
- Kyle Richards
- Sutton Stracke
- Dr. Sara Al Madani
- Nina Ali
- Chanel Ayan
- Caroline Brooks
- Lesa Milan Hall
- Caroline Stanbury
- Adriana de Moura
- Lisa Hochstein
- Julia Lemigova
- Dr. Nicole Martin
- Alexia Nepola
- Marysol Patton
- Larsa Pippen
- Jennifer Aydin and Dr. Bill Aydin
- Dolores Catania and Frank Catania
- Margaret Josephs and Joe Benigno
- Teresa Giudice
- Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga
- Jackie Goldschneider and Evan Goldschneider
- Gizelle Bryant
- Ashley Darby
- Robyn Dixon
- Karen Huger
- Wendy Osefo
- Mia Thornton
- Lisa Barlow
- Heather Gay
- Meredith Marks
- Whitney Rose
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club
Vanderpump Rules
- James Kennedy
- Raquel Leviss
- Katie Maloney
- Tom Sandoval
- Tom Schwartz
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
- Andy Cohen
- Daryn Carp
For more information, visit BravoCon2022.com.