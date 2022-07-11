BravoCon 2022 will welcome cast members from Below Deck, Family Karma, Married to Medicine, Southern Charm, Summer House, Vanderpump Rules and The Real Housewives, just to name a few

BravoCon 2022: Here Are the More Than 100 Stars Who Will Be There — and When Tickets Go on Sale

BravoCon, Bravo's larger-than-life fan convention, is returning for a second installment this Oct. 14–16 after years of COVID-related delays — and judging from the list of what's in store, it'll be well worth the wait!

On Monday, the network announced the first wave of of talent confirmed to attend the three-day extravaganza, with more than 100 Bravolebrities scheduled to be at the Javits Center in New York City.

More than 60 live events are planned, including "various cast and executive producer panels, interactive photo opportunities and exclusive sneak-peek screenings of upcoming highly anticipated series," the network said. This year, Bravo will also "deliver even more exclusive iconic Bravolebrity celebrations, including a massive Bravo Bazaar shopping experience, intimate VIP talent experiences and brand-new immersive activations."

In addition, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen will host five episodes during the packed three-day weekend, all filming from the Manhattan Center's Hammerstein Ballroom. One of those will be WWHL Presents: Andy's Legends Ball, a night that honors "the most iconic, jaw-dropping moments and talent throughout Bravo history!"

Tickets for the convention — available at BravoCon2022.com — go on sale on Friday, July 15, at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT. Experiences range from General Admission to VIP and SVIP, with guests who purchase SVIP and VIP tickets receiving access of Peacock Premium (12 months for SVIP ticket holders and 6 months for VIP ticket holders).

Lay's and State Farm will return as presenting sponsors.

Three-day passes for the first-ever BravoCon in 2019 famously sold out in 60 seconds. Bravo Insiders will receive special offers and perks.

bravocon-t Credit: Ralph Bavaro/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Here's the full list of talent so far:

Below Deck

Kate Chastain (Below Deck Galley Talk)

Mzi "Zee" Dempers (Below Deck Mediterranean)

Chef Rachel Hargrove (Below Deck Caribbean)

Daisy Kelliher (Below Deck Sailing Yacht)

Gary King (Below Deck Sailing Yacht)

Captain Lee Rosbach (Below Deck Caribbean)

Captain Glenn Shephard (Below Deck Sailing Yacht)

Courtney Veale (Below Deck Mediterranean)

Captain Sandy Yawn (Below Deck Mediterranean)

Bravo Kids

Frankie Catania (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)

Gia Giudice (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)

Albie Manzo (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)

Chris Manzo (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)

Brooks Marks (The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City)

Family Karma

Brian Benni

Bali Chainani

Amrit Kapai

Rish Karam

Nicholas Kouchoukos

Vishal Parvani

Anisha Ramakrishna

Richa Sadana

Monica Vaswani

Legacy Housewives

Married to Medicine

Toya Bush-Harris

Dr. Heavenly Kimes

Dr. Contessa Metcalfe

Anila Sajja

Dr. Jacqueline Walters

Quad Webb

Dr. Simone Whitmore

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles

Josh Flagg

Project Runway

Elaine Welteroth

Reza Farahan

Golnesa Gharachedaghi

Merecedes Javid

Southern Charm

Patricia Altschul

Leva Bonaparte

Craig Conover

Kathryn Dennis

Olivia Flowers

Taylor Ann Green

Marcie Hobbs

Austen Kroll

Madison LeCroy

Naomie Olindo

Shep Rose

Summer House

Mya Allen

Amanda Batula

Kyle Cooke

Andrea Denver

Paige DeSorbo

Luke Gulbranson

Lindsay Hubbard

Ciara Miller

Danielle Olivera

Carl Radke

Sanya Richards-Ross

Dr. Sara Al Madani

Nina Ali

Chanel Ayan

Caroline Brooks

Lesa Milan Hall

Caroline Stanbury

Adriana de Moura

Lisa Hochstein

Julia Lemigova

Dr. Nicole Martin

Alexia Nepola

Marysol Patton

Larsa Pippen

Lisa Barlow

Heather Gay

Meredith Marks

Whitney Rose

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club

Vanderpump Rules

James Kennedy

Raquel Leviss

Katie Maloney

Tom Sandoval

Tom Schwartz

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen

Daryn Carp