Southern Charm's Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green came face to face at BravoCon 2022, and it was a chance to make amends after a tense and bitter interaction at the season 8 reunion.

"Honestly, after watching back the reunion, I just really need to get back to my roots and who I am and the person I know," Green, 27, told the audience during the Southern Charm panel on Sunday morning in New York.

"I apologize for jumping down your throat," she told Rose, 42. "There's a lot of love. I recognize the person sitting [here] today."

Rose affirmed, "She never has to apologize to me. I love her for eternity."

Rose's cousin Marcie Hobbs, who spent time with the cast this past season, chimed in: "The situation with Taylor and him is, like, she said, there is so much love between them. In a way I feel like the kid in the divorce. … We love them individually, and we love them together. At the end of the day, they're gonna have to figure out their paths. And we're just gonna have to sit back and watch because we love them so much and want the best for them."

Southern Charm's grand dame Patricia Altschul offered her own read on the situation — as well as a stranded pearl of wisdom: "I'm going to give you women out there some advice: When men tell you who they are, believe them. The second thing is, men don't change at 43. So you accept them for who they are, or you don't. So those are two dictums I would say you should take very seriously."

She noted, "And Shep never misrepresented himself, I should add."

The pair broke up in July following two years of dating. They tried to remain cordial, spending time together in Florida in August as well as a source assured PEOPLE the run-in was "not romantic" — but clearly the good will wasn't long-lasting, as Green pelted Rose, 42, with angry comments throughout Southern Charm's season 8 reunion.

The latest season of Southern Charm left off with, Green quitting her job to join Rose in traveling the globe. But when they returned to Charleston, South Carolina, their relationship took a turn.

"Shep has a real issue with monogamy and refused to commit to Taylor, telling her that he doesn't want to be with just one person and change his lifestyle," a source said at the time.

Another insider said Green felt "incredibly hurt" about the breakup. "But she knows that she deserves a guy who will fight for her, not one who is so selfish," the second source continued. "He'll regret this."

The couple encountered problems earlier in the season when Rose's active Raya dating profile surfaced. Craig Conover insisted Rose deactivate the profile, but Rose refused.

"I'm not going to do that," the Average Expectations: Lessons in Lowering the Bar author said. "I'm not going to touch it."

At the Southern Charm season 8 reunion, which aired earlier this month, Green took issue with Rose supposedly jumping back into the dating pool.

"You f---ed another person in Texas, Shep," Green alleged. "Like, it's been two months since we've broken up."

When host Andy Cohen pointed out Rose's status as a single man, Green didn't care.

"He's f---ed allegedly over 300 whores," she said. "Like, I was the whore that stuck around for long enough."

Green confessed she got upset about Rose moving on "because I f---ing love him."

Rose admitted he still had feelings for Green, too. "I'll always love Taylor. Always," he said.

BravoCon 2022 is taking place through Sunday at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.