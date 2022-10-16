Michael the Butler seems to be in good spirits 22 months after suffering a stroke — though his former employer and Southern Charm star Patricia Altschul says he can always use a kind word from fans.

Altschul, 81, shared an update with fans at the Southern Charm panel on Sunday morning at BravoCon 2022 in New York City.

Nearly two years after Kelcourse suffered an acute spinal cord stroke in early 2021, Altschul reported, "He is paralyzed from the chest down. I sent him to the Shepherd Center, which is the foremost center for spinal cord strokes. They rehabilitated him to the point where he can drive a van. He's living in an assisted living care facility with nurses, which he requires. He's in Sarasota, Florida, close with family, so they're there to take care of him on a daily basis."

She continued, "He has a wonderful attitude. He's on Instagram, so send him messages on Instagram, that would be really nice."

Altschul fondly spoke of how much Kelcourse "loves Southern Charm, loves his fans. He used to stand out in the front of my house making up chores to do because I have fans around my house all the time. He loved to give garden tours and take pictures — so send him a message, that would be really nice."

As for her nightly cocktail hour — which Kelcourse expertly oversaw during his years tending to Altschul's Charleston, South Carolina, home — Altschul confirms she's still the only one who can mix the perfect martini. "I was well trained," she quipped.

Altschul also encouraged her followers to wish Kelcourse a 69th happy birthday on Oct. 13.

"Happy Birthday to Michael from @wsudlersmith and me," she wrote while reposting an Instagram photo from her son Whitney Sudler-Smith, who created, produces and stars in Southern Charm. "Send a birthday greeting to him at @michaelkelcourse 💝🎁🎊🎂"

Kelcourse worked for Altschul for nearly two decades before his stroke in February 2021.

"He's devoted to mom," Sudler-Smith previously told Bravo's The Daily Dish. "He's the nicest guy in the world. He's invaluable to my mom because he helps with her coterie of animals."

Kelcourse appeared on several episodes of Southern Charm, where he served champagne to Altschul and her guests, oftentimes chaperoning her around Charleston and even taking her through a McDonald's drive-through. In August 2021, he posted about his "graduation" from Shepherd Spinal Center, before moving into Angels Senior Living in Sarasota, Florida. Since, he's committed himself to relearning to walk with the help of Abilities Recovery Center.

While Altschul, 81, may have shared a photo from June of last year to wish her longtime friend a happy birthday, Kelcourse himself continues to update his own Instagram page.

"Thank you Mrs. Altschul," he commented underneath her post. "You and Whitney always took me to [an] enjoyable dinner on my birthday."

In the June 2022 season 8 premiere of Southern Charm, Altschul recalled her reaction to the health emergency.

"I'm still shocked by the whole thing, because he had been with us for 18 years," she said. "My longest marriage lasted 15 years, so Michael is the most stable relationship I've ever had."