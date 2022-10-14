'Southern Charm' 's Naomie Olindo Says New Boyfriend Won't Appear on Camera: 'Relationships Are Hard Enough'

After a very public break-up with her ex, the Bravo star exclusively reveals to PEOPLE at BravoCon 2022 why she's keeping her new boyfriend a secret

By
Lanae Brody
Published on October 14, 2022 07:02 PM

Southern Charm's Naomie Olindo has a new man in her life!

On Friday at BravoCon 2022, the 30-year-old announced she has a new boyfriend. However, Olindo will be keeping quiet on the identity of her mystery flame, revealing exclusively to PEOPLE that it's due to her previous public relationships.

"I think you guys all know, I mean, the train wrecks that have been my previous relationships. I just don't think it's good to share with the world," Olindo says. "Relationships are hard enough... so sharing it with all these people to have an opinion about it, I just don't think — I'm just not willing to do that anymore."

The Bravo star has had her fair share of messy splits, most recently in July 2021 right after she moved to New York City from Charleston to begin a new life with boyfriend Metul Shah. After three years together, the couple split when allegations surfaced on social media of Shah's cheating.

"As hard as it was at the time, in a way it was almost helpful because it helped me kind of have to deal with what was going on head-on, instead of just putting it off," Olindo previously told PEOPLE. "It held me very accountable to the situation."

Naomie Olindo; Metul Shah
Metul Shah Instagram

After dealing with her breakup so publicly, Olindo — who also dated cast member Craig Conover — vows to do things differently this time around.

"I don't think I ever will," Olindo says after being asked if her new boyfriend will appear be on the show. "It's not just him, it's in general. I don't think that I would ever share a relationship on camera again."

Craig Conover and Naomie Olindo
Craig Conover and Naomie Olindo. Craig Conover Instagram

While the clothing company owner is keeping most details close to the vest, she notes that her man is not famous. "He's pretty normal," she says.

One thing she is happy to share? The adorable way they met.

"We were set-up on a blind date nine years ago," Olindo says. "It didn't work out then, but it was just one date and now things are different, but I really can't say anything about it. It's just a part of my life that I'm gonna keep private now because I've kinda got my ass handed to me sharing things before."

naomi olindo
Naomi Olindo. Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCUniversal via Getty

Despite posting much of her life on social media, Olindo admits it's kind of nice keeping this part of her life offline.

"It's not as hard as you think," Olindo adds. "There's so much, I think, about all of our lives that we don't share. We share a lot. I really bared it all for the season, but there is a lot more to people that you see on Instagram."

BravoCon 2022 is taking place through Sunday at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.

