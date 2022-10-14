Shep Rose Says Breakup with Ex Taylor Ann Green Has Been 'Really Hard on Both of Us'

"We're both coping in our own ways," Shep Rose said on a panel at Friday's BravoCon

By
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn

Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams. He joined in 2006 as a Writer/Reporter where he became known for his Bravo and Broadway exclusives across print and digital. Dave is the author of the No. 1 New York Times best-selling book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It. He's appeared on many broadcasts including ABC's Good Morning America, Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, E!'s Daily Pop, NBC's New York Live and PEOPLE's own Reality Check, as well as a number of podcasts like Bitch Sesh, Everything Iconic, Watch What Crappens, Hot Off the Mess, Mention It All, and PEOPLE Every Day. Prior to working at PEOPLE, Dave was the chief Theater Reporter for NBC New York and co-host of Entertainment Weekly's acclaimed TV Recaps series.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 14, 2022 12:18 PM

Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green are still coping with their breakup.

On Friday, the Southern Charm star opened up about his split from his costar and girlfriend at the second annual BravoCon event, revealing that the wound is still healing.

"It's been really hard," Rose, 42, said while appearing alongside Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard, Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Daisy Kelliher, Million Dollar Listing's Josh Altman, Married to Medicine's Toya Bush-Harris, Shah's of Sunset's Golnesa Gharachedaghi and his fellow Southern Charm castmate Naomie Olindo on the "Bravo 2 Bravo" panel.

"Everybody copes differently," Rose continued, referencing their back and forth at the recent reunion. "But we are starting to get to a nice place. Hopefully. But it's been very hard, personally."

Rose and Green, 27, broke up in July following two years of dating.

Shep Rose, Taylor Ann Green
Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green. Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty (2)

Asked on the "Bravo 2 Bravo" panel if he's dating, Rose said no — insisting he's not using that much-discussed Raya account.

His DMs, however, have been blowing up. "I had a Playboy playmate message me after the breakup," Rose revealed, explaining that he didn't hear from her after writing her back.

"She ghosted me!" he laughed, adding, "she's just playing hard to get."

As for his behavior on Southern Charm this season, Rose said that he doesn't carry any of the drama with him when the cameras stop rolling and claimed, "I don't have any enemies."

"I try not to," he said. "If they don't like me, that's their problem. But I'm not walking around pointing fingers, screaming in people's faces. That's not me."

Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green
Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green. Taylor Ann Green/Instagram

At the Southern Charm season 8 reunion, which aired earlier this month, Green took issue with Rose supposedly jumping back into the dating pool.

"You f---ed another person in Texas, Shep," Green alleged. "Like, it's been two months since we've broken up."

When host Andy Cohen pointed out Rose's status as a single man, Green didn't care. "He's f---ed allegedly over 300 whores," she said. "Like, I was the whore that stuck around for long enough."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Green confessed she got upset about Rose moving on "because I f---ing love him."

Rose admitted he still had feelings for Green, too. "I'll always love Taylor. Always," he said.

BravoCon 2022 is taking place through Sunday at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.

Related Articles
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19130 -- Pictured: Lisa Rinna -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images) ; WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19135 -- Pictured: Kathy Hilton -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images); Kyle Richards attends the Halloween Horror Nights Opening Night Celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 08, 2022 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood
16 Bravolebrity Feuds Fans Hope Are Addressed at BravoCon 2022
SOUTHERN CHARM
'Southern Charm' 's Shep Rose Cries in Reunion Sneak Peek and Says He'll 'Always Love' Ex Taylor Ann Green
Craig Conover; Leva Bonaparte
'Southern Charm' 's Craig Conover Kicks Leva Bonaparte Out of His Party: 'You're Acting Like a Child'
Shep Rose, Taylor Ann Green
'Southern Charm' 's Taylor Ann Green Says She's 'Still Trying to Heal' After Shep Rose Split
Shep Rose, Taylor Ann Green
Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green Are Not Back Together Despite Weekend Reunion: Source
Austen Kroll, Olivia Flowers
Austen Kroll and Olivia Flowers' Relationship Timeline
Venita Aspen and Naomie Olindo
Naomie Olindo Tells Venita Aspen to 'Shut Up' for Taking Craig Conover's Side: 'So Much for Loyalty'
Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green
Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green Not in Touch After Split as She Admits Interest in Tom Schwartz
Bravocon Andy Cohen, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Denise Richards,Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp
Everything to Know About BravoCon 2022, Including When It Is and Who Is Going to Be There
Naomie Olindo, Shep Rose, Taylor Ann Green
'Southern Charm' 's Naomie Olindo Accuses Shep Rose of Being 'Abusive' Toward Taylor Ann Green
Southern Charm's Craig Conover Tells Ex Naomie Olindo She Needs to 'Move On' from Him: 'Just Stop'
'Southern Charm' 's Craig Conover Tells Ex Naomie Olindo She Needs to 'Move On' from Him: 'Just Stop'
Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green
'Southern Charm' 's Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green Split: 'He Refused to Commit,' Source Says
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19106 -- Pictured: (l-r) Shep Rose, Craig Conover -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Craig Conover Blasts Shep Rose for Being on Dating App While in Relationship with Taylor Ann Green
Whitney Rose
'RHOSLC' : Whitney Rose Confronts Alleged Childhood Abuse So 'Intense' She Suppressed Years of Memories
Shep Rose and Olivia Flowers
Shep Rose Has Things to 'Figure Out' After Recent Split, 'Southern Charm' 's Olivia Flowers Says
bravocon-g
BravoCon 2022: Here Are the More Than 100 Stars Who Will Be There — and When Tickets Go on Sale