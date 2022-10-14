Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green are still coping with their breakup.

On Friday, the Southern Charm star opened up about his split from his costar and girlfriend at the second annual BravoCon event, revealing that the wound is still healing.

"It's been really hard," Rose, 42, said while appearing alongside Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard, Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Daisy Kelliher, Million Dollar Listing's Josh Altman, Married to Medicine's Toya Bush-Harris, Shah's of Sunset's Golnesa Gharachedaghi and his fellow Southern Charm castmate Naomie Olindo on the "Bravo 2 Bravo" panel.

"Everybody copes differently," Rose continued, referencing their back and forth at the recent reunion. "But we are starting to get to a nice place. Hopefully. But it's been very hard, personally."

Rose and Green, 27, broke up in July following two years of dating.

Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green. Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty (2)

Asked on the "Bravo 2 Bravo" panel if he's dating, Rose said no — insisting he's not using that much-discussed Raya account.

His DMs, however, have been blowing up. "I had a Playboy playmate message me after the breakup," Rose revealed, explaining that he didn't hear from her after writing her back.

"She ghosted me!" he laughed, adding, "she's just playing hard to get."

As for his behavior on Southern Charm this season, Rose said that he doesn't carry any of the drama with him when the cameras stop rolling and claimed, "I don't have any enemies."

"I try not to," he said. "If they don't like me, that's their problem. But I'm not walking around pointing fingers, screaming in people's faces. That's not me."

Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green. Taylor Ann Green/Instagram

At the Southern Charm season 8 reunion, which aired earlier this month, Green took issue with Rose supposedly jumping back into the dating pool.

"You f---ed another person in Texas, Shep," Green alleged. "Like, it's been two months since we've broken up."

When host Andy Cohen pointed out Rose's status as a single man, Green didn't care. "He's f---ed allegedly over 300 whores," she said. "Like, I was the whore that stuck around for long enough."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Green confessed she got upset about Rose moving on "because I f---ing love him."

Rose admitted he still had feelings for Green, too. "I'll always love Taylor. Always," he said.

BravoCon 2022 is taking place through Sunday at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.