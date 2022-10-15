Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas' Wedding Special Sneak Peek Shows at BravoCon

Cameras captured The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple tying the knot in August for the special, which is set to air the week after the reality show’s season 13 finale

Published on October 15, 2022 05:58 PM
Jill Zarin/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg8ccYUOEJO/?hl=en. Teresa Giudice Wedding
Photo: Jill Zarin/Instagram

Teresa Giudice is giving fans a first look at her upcoming wedding special.

During the "Jersey Ladies & Their Men" panel at BravoCon 2022 on Saturday, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, and her husband Luis Ruelas shared a clip of their August nuptials at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

In the video, the reality star gets ready for the big day and walks down the aisle as her new husband, 47, fights back tears.

When she arrives at the altar, Ruelas sweetly tells her that she is "so beautiful."

The pair then exchange vows as the officiant asks Ruelas, "Do you take Teresa as your wife for this day forward for better, for worse? For richer, for poorer? In sickness and in health for all your days?"

"I do," he answers.

The officiant then asks Teresa if she will "take Louie as your husband, your best friend and partner in life?"

"Yes. I do," she replies before adding that she "can't wait" for her husband to wear his wedding band.

"Louis, you may now kiss your gorgeous bride," the officiant concludes before the newlyweds share a smooch and the crowd begins to celebrate.

Jill Zarin/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg8ccYUOEJO/?hl=en. <a href="https://people.com/tag/teresa-giudice/" data-inlink="true">Teresa Giudice</a> Wedding
Teresa Giudice. Jill Zarin/Instagram

Giudice's four daughters — Gia, 21; Gabriella, 18; Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13, whom she shares with her ex-husband Joe — were all by their mom's side, as were Ruelas's two sons, David and Nicholas, from his previous relationship.

Attending the black tie event also was a sea of Bravo talent including Giudice's RHONJ costars Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider, plus Real Housewives of Dubai breakout Chanel Ayan, Real Housewives of Miami's Alexia Nepola, Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby, Real Housewives of New York City alums Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin, and past and present Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Kenya Moore, Phaedra Parks and Cynthia Bailey.

Missing from the big day were Giudice's brother and sister-in-law Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga, as well as RHONJ alum Dina Manzo, who was previously said to be a bridesmaid.

Giudice began dating Ruelas in 2020 after Ruelas asked for Giudice's phone number when they met organically and off camera.

While the couple have been vocal about being happy in their "love bubble," the relationship has not been without its share of controversy. People in Giudice's life have also questioned the coupling — including her own daughter Gia, who worried it was moving too quickly.

Still, Giudice and Ruelas have been steadfast in insisting their love has carried them through every obstacle, and she told him on Instagram in June: "I love you endlessly."

The couple's wedding special is set to air a week after the RHONJ season 13 finale.

BravoCon 2022 is taking place through Sunday at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.

