There have been a lot of lost marriages over the years within Bravo's Real Housewives franchises, but one who came back stronger than other was Potomac's Robyn Dixon, who credits the show and being broke for saving her marriage to ex-husband and current fiancé Juan Dixon.

"I will be honest, if Juan and I were not broke and honestly if we weren't on the show, we probably would not be together today," the 43-year-old housewife told PEOPLE at BravoCon 2022 over the weekend. "I say that because having to come together when you're financially struggling and having to support one another for the sake of your kids, it was more so we wanted each other to get to a better place because we have children."

The Dixons have had their fair share of ups and downs in their relationship and financial situation due to Juan's job stability over the years.

Married from 2005 to 2012, the couple split but remained under the same roof with their two teenage sons: Corey, 14, and Carter, 12.

But in 2019, the former pro basketball player proposed to the Reasonably Shady podcast co-host again. The two have even obtaining a marriage license in Howard County Clerk's Office in Maryland that expires in February 2023, meaning a wedding could very well be on the horizon.

"If we had divorced and been in a great place financially, he would have been off, I don't know, [in] California, living his life," Robyn says. "I'd be off in New York living my life. We would not have been forced to come together to try to make things work."

Robyn admits having the low moments as a couple documented so publicly helped them get their lives in order.

"Having going through those financial struggles and living together and supporting each other and watching each other get better and grow and establish careers, that actually helped bring us back together," Robyn adds. "Then being on the show, especially early on, we faced so much criticism and critique and it was just so much outside noise, negativity. There's people not understanding who we are and why we do what we do that it made us kind of bond together even more. We realized that we had to have each other's back even more, so it's kind of funny how things have evolved in life, but it's really kind of what I believe."

Now that the family has seven season's of the Bravo show under their belt, Robyn's thankful for their second chance.

"It's awesome that we can go through something that was so difficult," she shares. "Having financial struggles is extremely difficult, especially when you come from living an NBA player lifestyle and you pretty much fall flat on your face. That's very humbling."

"It's very difficult, but it also makes you stronger. It makes you look at your perspective on life a lot different. It makes you appreciate people differently and it also helps you when you see them grow and you see people come out of the ashes from something like that, it just gives you a better appreciation for them."

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.