'RHOP' 's Robyn Dixon Says She Wouldn't Have Gotten Back Together with Juan If They Weren't Broke

The Real Housewives of Potomac star reveals at BravoCon 2022 why she credits the show and their financial situation for a second shot at love

By
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody Author Bio
Lanae Brody

Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 18, 2022 06:17 PM

There have been a lot of lost marriages over the years within Bravo's Real Housewives franchises, but one who came back stronger than other was Potomac's Robyn Dixon, who credits the show and being broke for saving her marriage to ex-husband and current fiancé Juan Dixon.

"I will be honest, if Juan and I were not broke and honestly if we weren't on the show, we probably would not be together today," the 43-year-old housewife told PEOPLE at BravoCon 2022 over the weekend. "I say that because having to come together when you're financially struggling and having to support one another for the sake of your kids, it was more so we wanted each other to get to a better place because we have children."

The Dixons have had their fair share of ups and downs in their relationship and financial situation due to Juan's job stability over the years.

Married from 2005 to 2012, the couple split but remained under the same roof with their two teenage sons: Corey, 14, and Carter, 12.

Robyn Dixon, Juan Dixon
Robyn Dixon/Instagram

But in 2019, the former pro basketball player proposed to the Reasonably Shady podcast co-host again. The two have even obtaining a marriage license in Howard County Clerk's Office in Maryland that expires in February 2023, meaning a wedding could very well be on the horizon.

"If we had divorced and been in a great place financially, he would have been off, I don't know, [in] California, living his life," Robyn says. "I'd be off in New York living my life. We would not have been forced to come together to try to make things work."

Robyn admits having the low moments as a couple documented so publicly helped them get their lives in order.

"Having going through those financial struggles and living together and supporting each other and watching each other get better and grow and establish careers, that actually helped bring us back together," Robyn adds. "Then being on the show, especially early on, we faced so much criticism and critique and it was just so much outside noise, negativity. There's people not understanding who we are and why we do what we do that it made us kind of bond together even more. We realized that we had to have each other's back even more, so it's kind of funny how things have evolved in life, but it's really kind of what I believe."

SMA POLL SEXIEST Sexiest House(wives) husband
Getty

Now that the family has seven season's of the Bravo show under their belt, Robyn's thankful for their second chance.

"It's awesome that we can go through something that was so difficult," she shares. "Having financial struggles is extremely difficult, especially when you come from living an NBA player lifestyle and you pretty much fall flat on your face. That's very humbling."

"It's very difficult, but it also makes you stronger. It makes you look at your perspective on life a lot different. It makes you appreciate people differently and it also helps you when you see them grow and you see people come out of the ashes from something like that, it just gives you a better appreciation for them."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Related Articles
monique-samuels-2.jpg
'RHOP' Alum Monique Samuels and Husband Chris Are Separating After 10 Years of Marriage
Ashley Darby
'RHOP' 's Ashley Darby Calls Ex-Husband Michael 'a Really Good Dad' amid Divorce
BravoTV/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cjwp1ZIDMDz/. Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson
'RHOP' 's Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson 'Hang Out' After Andy Cohen Offered to Play Matchmaker
Cynthia Bailey, Gizelle Bryant
Cynthia Bailey Says She'd Be 'Okay' with 'RHOP' Star Gizelle Bryant Dating Her Ex Peter Thomas
Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein
Lisa Hochstein Talks Co-Parenting with Ex Lenny Hochstein: 'This Is New to Us'
Erika Girardi Opens Up About What She Misses from Her Marriage to Tom Girardi
'RHOBH' Star Erika Girardi Is 'Grateful' to Be 'in a Much Better Place' After Recent Legal Victories
Vicki Gunvalson, Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice Responds to Vicki Gunvalson Calling Her the Most 'Overrated' Housewife
Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein
Lisa Hochstein Talks About 'Light at the End of the Tunnel' amid Divorce from Lenny Hochstein
Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' Season 3 Clip Shown at BravoCon Teases All the Drama
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Ubah Hassan attends Harper's BAZAAR Global ICONS Portfolio and Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary at Bloomingdale's on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 12: Jenna Lyons attends W Magazine 50th Anniversary presented By Lexus at Shun Lee on October 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for W Magazine); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 18: Lizzy Savetsky attends Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits And Fleishigs Magazine Host A Spirited Night Of Cocktails on September 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Fleishigs Magazine)
'The' 'Real Housewives of New York City' Season 14's All-New Cast Announced: Meet the Ladies
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 08: TV personality Candiace Dillard Bassett attends the 2022 SHEEN Magazine Awards at Sheraton Atlanta Hotel on September 08, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images); BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Gizelle Bryant -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)
'RHOP' 's Candiace Dillard-Bassett Calls Gizelle Bryant 'a Calculated Slab of Misery' for Stoking Husband Drama
Robyn Dixon, Juan Dixon
'RHOP' 's Robyn and Juan Dixon Obtain Marriage License Nearly 3 Years After Second Engagement
Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein
Lea Black Is Back and Lisa Hochstein's 'Marriage Isn't Gonna Survive' in 'RHOM' Season 5 Trailer
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19130 -- Pictured: Lisa Rinna -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images) ; WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19135 -- Pictured: Kathy Hilton -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images); Kyle Richards attends the Halloween Horror Nights Opening Night Celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 08, 2022 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood
16 Bravolebrity Feuds Fans Hope Are Addressed at BravoCon 2022
Luann de Lesseps attends the launch party for the book "Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It" at Capitale on October 19, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) ; Sonja Morgan attends the 2015 amfAR Inspiration Gala New York at Spring Studios on June 16, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan's 'RHONY' Spin-Off, 'Welcome to Crappie Lake', Will Premiere in 2023
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- "BravoCon: Andys Mystery Door Episode 19168 -- Pictured: (l-r) Ubah Hassan, Jenna Lyons, Erin Lichy, Andy Cohen, Sai De Silva, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield
Everything to Know About 'The Real Housewives of New York City' Season 14