Monique Samuels and her husband Chris Samuels are going their separate ways.

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the Real Housewives of Potomac alum, 39, and the former NFL player are splitting after 10 years of marriage.

The couple share three children, sons Christopher, 9, and Chase, 3, and daughter Milani, 7.

The Samuels' relationship issues were well on display during the first season of Love & Marriage: D.C.. A second season for the OWN reality show has been announced, with Monique expected to be on the show.

PEOPLE has reached out to the couple for comment.

Earlier on Sunday, at the Real Housewives of Potomac panel at BravoCon, Monique's former costar Ashley Darby opened up about her friendship with Monique, saying the two had lunch just last week and that Monique was "going through some personal things" at the moment.

In July, Monique told Entertainment Tonight about the state of her marriage while she was filming RHOP.

"People always say that reality TV tears your marriage down. What people don't realize is that Real Housewives of Potomac actually in some ways saved my marriage," she revealed. "Chris and I, before we started filming that show, we were in a really rough place."

"We had lost all of the dating in our marriage. Once we started filming reality TV, it actually helped us because it forced us to date," she added. "So we were able to get out, just reignite that intimacy and be excited about each other. So I will not lie, season 2 of RHOP saved my marriage. And at the end of the day, sometimes you still have to come back to those moments. Because some of the things that I expressed on Love & Marriage: DC, people who watched Potomac saw I had those same concerns back then. So it's not like this is something new."

Back in December 2020, Monique announced that she was bidding farewell to RHOP.

After the final episode of the season 5 reunion aired, she revealed on Instagram Live that she would not be back for the show's sixth season.

"It was a crazy ride. It's not easy doing reality TV, and to be quite honest, I'm over it," she explained at the time. "I appreciate everything that people have done for me, everybody that's been Team Monique — I love y'all, I thank y'all — but when you cross certain lines there's no going back."

"And for me, my family is that line," she continued. "The opinion of my family and my kids and what they think about anything that I do is more valuable than anybody's opinion, so I'm over it."

