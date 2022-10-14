Gia Giudice and Joe Gorga's family fight continued at BravoCon 2022.

Giudice, 21, and Gorga, 43, ignored each other in the press room at the New York City event Friday.

Gorga told PEOPLE he "100 percent" planned to give his "little niece" a hug, but then did not.

"It's definitely uncomfortable," Giudice told PEOPLE. "It's a little difficult, but I'm just doing what I got to do."

Giudice and her uncle butted heads over comments Gorga made about her dad Joe.

"I really love her," Gorga continued to PEOPLE. "What she feels and how she feels, it's okay. It's her parents. I'm her uncle. I've always loved Gia from day one. She knows it. Everyone knows it. I love all my nieces. I'm not mad at her. Even if she respected her dad, Joe Giudice, and respects her mom [my sister Teresa Giudice], because that's her mother and her father. She should."

Giudice doesn't see herself walking away from The Real Housewives of New Jersey because of the drama, but, "I walk away for the family drama," she says.

Gia Giudice and Teresa Giudice Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

The Rutgers University student has also been leaning on her dad's family who still live in New Jersey, calling them "literally the closest family to me during everything, during the stuff that was going on with my mom, my dad."

"They will jump for you in a snap of a finger," Giudice adds. "And that's why I treasure my dad's side of the family more than anything."

Giudice shared plans to visit her 50-year-old father in Italy and in the meantime, she plans to focus on her studies and business endeavors.

"I am interning with the public defender's office right now. I'm so happy," she says. "And I'm in the process of starting to study for my LSATs and prepare myself for law school, as well as expand my clothing line with Hazel Boutique. I also have an upcoming jewelry line in the making as well."

BravoCon 2022 is taking place through Sunday at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.