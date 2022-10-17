Entertainment TV Dolores Catania Reveals She's Living with Boyfriend Paulie Connell: 'He Wants to Make My Life Better' "Paul is very hands-on in my life," Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania tells PEOPLE of her boyfriend Paul "Paulie" Connell By Michael Gioia Michael Gioia Instagram Michael Gioia is a Senior Editor at PEOPLE Digital, where he helps assign, edit, and write news stories across verticals. He has held previous editor positions at Us Weekly, OK!, and Star magazines as well as Playbill, where he spearheaded the publication's features department and wrote about theater for close to seven years. People Editorial Guidelines and Dave Quinn Dave Quinn Instagram Twitter Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams. He joined in 2006 as a Writer/Reporter where he became known for his Bravo and Broadway exclusives across print and digital. Dave is the author of the No. 1 New York Times best-selling book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It. He's appeared on many broadcasts including ABC's Good Morning America, Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, E!'s Daily Pop, NBC's New York Live and PEOPLE's own Reality Check, as well as a number of podcasts like Bitch Sesh, Everything Iconic, Watch What Crappens, Hot Off the Mess, Mention It All, and PEOPLE Every Day. Prior to working at PEOPLE, Dave was the chief Theater Reporter for NBC New York and co-host of Entertainment Weekly's acclaimed TV Recaps series. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 17, 2022 10:37 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com Things are getting serious between The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania and her boyfriend, Paul "Paulie" Connell. When the reality star was asked during the "Let Me Tell You Something About Our Families" panel at BravoCon 2022 if she'd consider moving in with Connell, she revealed, "I already do," adding that they decided to take that next step in their relationship "last December." She explained, "Paulie wanted that," joking that she basically "stayed there" and "never left." RHONJ Star Dolores Catania Goes Instagram-Official with Boyfriend Paulie Connell: 'Real Love' Dolores, 51, tells PEOPLE that "Paul is very hands-on in my life" and is a constant support system. "He's always complimenting me. He wants to make my life better. And when I had first met him, he told me that's what he wanted. When he came into my life, he goes, 'I know you're very independent, but I want to be a part of your stuff, so let me.'" "And as independent as I am and never needed that, I had never heard somebody say that. So I kind of melted," she says. "It just kind of broke down a little wall that I always had of being this tough girl." During BravoCon's Real Housewives of New Jersey panel, Dolores told fans more about Connell, who is from Dublin, Ireland. "He's a very cool guy, he's nice, he's very manly. He reminds me of the kind of guys I grew up with. His family is a lot like mine," she said. RELATED VIDEO: RHONJ's Dolores Catania Talks About Airing Out Her Feelings After the End of Her Relationship BravoCon 2022: All the Housewives and Bravo Stars Who Stopped by the Fan Convention Even her ex-husband Frank Catania — with whom she shares Gabrielle Catania, 27, and Frankie Catania, 24 — is a fan of her new beau. "Me and Paulie get along just fine. It's gotten to the point where it's become a good friendship," he said during the panel. "He and Dolores and my girlfriend [Brittany] and I go out to dinner together." Frank added, "We've come a long, long way. I never had problem with Paulie, all I wanted him to do was be around Dolores and I at the same time so he could see that our relationship is not something for us to worry about. Now he sees, I'll do anything for her." And though things appear to be heating up between the Dolores and her boyfriend, the reality star assured fans that she is not yet engaged. Addressing the ring on her finger, she said, "No, this is not an engagement ring. I'm going to switch it because a lot of people are saying I'm engaged. I'm going to put it on this finger." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Dolores went Instagram-official with Connell this past Valentine's Day when she shared her first photo of the couple, showing the two cozied up while smiling at the camera.