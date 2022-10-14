The Real Housewives of Dubai cast are ready for their second season!

At BravoCon 2022 on Friday, RHOD stars Caroline Stanbury, Lesa Milan, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Dr. Sara Al Madani and Nina Ali teased their desire to return to the reality TV camera again.

"We're hopeful," said Stanbury, noting that another season of the Bravo franchise has yet to be announced. "If it happens, it's going to be amazing."

"If and when there's a season 2, we're all ready," added Ali. "I'm manifesting it! For all of us!"

Added Ayan: "There is a season 2! You have to put it out in the universe!"

The Real Housewives of Dubai made history as Bravo's eleventh Housewives franchise, and its first international one to be produced by the network.

Premiering on June 1, 2022, the show gave fans an inside look to life at the not-so-typical Middle Eastern lifestyles of Housewives living in "the City of Gold."

Courtesy of Bravo

Last season wasn't short of any drama.

Fans last left off with Stanbury, 46, marrying her former soccer player beau, Sergio Carrallo, 27, and the ladies spent a lot of time questioning their relationship, which drove the former Ladies of London star nuts.

"I invited everyone out of what was the correct thing to do, but I had total anxiety about doing it," Stanbury previously told PEOPLE from her home in the United Arab Emirates. "Because honestly, their behavior up until then had not proven to me that they could be at an event and hold it together."

Louis Gabriel

The couple were last seen building their dream home and discussing options of adding to their family. "I don't want someone else to carry it," Carrallo shared during an episode of the show.

"I'm very scared to have to do this again," Stanbury continued. "But if I can't have the baby, Sergio won't stay… Fact."

Then, there was the drama between Stanbury and "frienemy" Ayan, who fought and made up so many times that it was hard to keep score. The model's over the top outfits and eccentric personality always stole the show — so much so that she even wore white to Stanbury's engagement party.

"That has to be the biggest slap in the face any guest can do to a bride," Caroline said as cameras showed Chanel decked out in a white bodysuit and cape. "Anybody else with any ounce of etiquette would understand you don't go to a woman's wedding in a wedding dress."

Zach Dilgard/Bravo

Viewers later got to know a different side to Ayan when she revealed she was circumcised at the age of 5.

"I don't have a lot of memories because I feel like I block things," the Kenyan born mother shared. "The crying, the sadness, the beatings. That's what I remember. A lot of pain."

Also feuding heavily with Stanbury in the freshman year of the series was Milan, who went toe-to-toe with her co-star at the reunion back in August.

Lesa Milan. Chris Haston/Bravo

"Let me know when you can run a successful business," screamed Milan, who owns clothing line Mina Roe, in front of host Andy Cohen. "I can teach you. Don't play with me, ever, with your bankrupt business."

Stanbury wasn't the only member of the group who had trouble making friends.

Caroline Brooks. Chris Haston/Bravo

Brooks and Dr. Al-Madani also had their beef when the doctor tried to give the fellow single mom some parenting advice.

"Let's get right to the point. Do not give me advice about my child or my marriage," the 37-year-old sternly told Al-Madani.

Sara Al Madani. Chris Haston/Bravo

"I am trying to explain," Al-Madani said in a confessional. "She is not even giving me a chance to get a word out. All I see is her mouth moving and her body language is being defensive. She just wants to fight."

Rounding out the group was Ali, who's mother-hen personality and family-focused storyline showed her big heart.

Nina Ali. Chris Haston/Bravo

Seemingly getting along with most of the ladies, Ali tried her best to keep the peace as her father battled COVID.

"I just want my dad back home," she said through tears during an episode. "That's all I want. That's all I want is for him to be back home."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

BravoCon 2022 is taking place through Sunday at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.