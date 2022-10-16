Shannon Storms Beador was far from shocked when her ex, David Beador, recently filed for divorce from his current wife, only to withdraw his filing days later.

"I'm not gonna say I was surprised," the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 58, exclusively tells PEOPLE at BravoCon 2022 inside New York City's Jacob Javits Center. "But I think they might not be getting divorced now."

"I think they're back together," adds Shannon, who appeared on the "Oh Say Can You OC?" panel on Sunday. "She just posted a video of them going out to dinner, and he slowly rolled his arm to show a wedding band. Who lives their lives on social media?"

David and Shannon's tumultuous marriage was well-documented on RHOC as the couple sought help when David admitted to having an affair. But after 17 years of marriage and three children together, the pair separated in October 2017, and Shannon officially filed for divorce that December.

David, 57, then moved on with Lesley Cook Beador, who he married in October 2020. They share one child, daughter Anna Love Beador.

However, in September, the construction company owner filed for divorce from Lesley. He withdrew the filing a few days later.

Lesley later addressed the issue on her private social media account. "My husband filed a request for dismissal a few days ago. Now back to your regular programming," she wrote to her followers.

Speaking to PEOPLE on Sunday, Shannon believes her daughters — Sophie, 20, and twins Stella and Adeline, 18, whom she shares with David — had the same reaction to the divorce news that she did.

"They don't really discuss it with me," Beador says. "But I don't know that they were surprised either."

Despite their history together, Shannon notes that she and David are not on speaking terms and she has primary custody of their children.

"The girls live with me a hundred percent, the twins do," Shannon explains. "I'm glad that I get to spend as much time with them as I can. I think it's just easier."

In addition to focusing on her kids, Shannon has entered a new relationship, dating boyfriend John Janssen for nearly three years.

"I want to get married again," Shannon says. "My kids are still at home, so we're not gonna make any decisions about our future until the girls go off to college."

BravoCon 2022 is taking place through Sunday at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.