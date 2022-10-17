Heather Dubrow Makes Light of 'Stupid' Cheating Rumors About Husband Terry: 'You Can't Fight Ghosts'

The Real Housewives of Orange County star spoke exclusive to PEOPLE before quipping about her husband's "little love shack in L.A." during a panel at BravoCon 2022

By
Lanford Beard
lanford beard
Lanford Beard

Lanford Beard has been with PEOPLE since 2015. In addition to serving as the Senior Digital TV Editor, she has edited for Lifestyle and News verticals across the site. Lanford previously worked at Entertainment Weekly, NBC News and Ralph Lauren, to name a few. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Middlebury College and a Master's of Science degree from Columbia University's School of Journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody Author Bio
Lanae Brody

Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 17, 2022 05:31 PM
Heather Dubrow
Heather and Terry Dubrow. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Heather Dubrow isn't fazed by chatter about her marriage.

The Real Housewives of Orange County, who's been married to Botched doctor Terry Dubrow since 1999, blithely dismissed rumors about Terry's infidelity at BravoCon 2022.

"You go through stages," she told PEOPLE exclusively on Saturday. "It's like, you laugh because it's so stupid, and then your kids hear things, and people call you, and then you have to make a comment about it."

The Bravo star continued, "It's a lose-lose, if you make a comment about it, you're deflecting. And if you don't say anything, you're hiding. Like, so at some point you just roll your eyes. And you realize that you're happy, and you know your truth. You can't fight ghosts."

The mom of four teens also offered her take on why people — both fans and former Housewives alike — might cast doubt on her marriage: "I think that success breeds contempt. And look, I'm not perfect, my husband's not perfect, no one's perfect. But we're lucky and we're grateful and we're happy, and I'm never gonna apologize for that. And if someone wants to try to tear it down, and that makes them feel good, then I don't know. I guess that's their karma."

Heather Dubrow
Steve Rogers Photography/Getty

Heather, 53, also made a sharp aside about the gossip during the RHOC panel Sunday while discussing how she and Terry, 64, are preparing to be empty-nesters both emotionally and geographically.

"So we bought this little pied-a-terre, this little love shack in L.A.," said the Heather Dubrow's World podcast host, deadpanning, "Yeah, I know he's 'cheating' on me, whatever."

She then echoed what she told PEOPLE the day before to the audience: "Success breeds contempt, don't forget that. But you gotta know who you are and where you're going home."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Heather will appear on the next season of RHOC, the show's 17th. A premiere date has not yet been announced, though costar Emily Simpson said during Sunday's panel, which was hosted by Amy Phillips, that the women have "three weeks" more filming scheduled.

Related Articles
Donn Gunvalson + Vicki Gunvalson + Brooks Ayers (Vicki in the middle) — Vicki Gunvalson Says Cheating on Ex Donn Gunvalson with Brooks Ayers 'Destroyed My Family'
Vicki Gunvalson Says Cheating on Ex Donn Gunvalson with Brooks Ayers 'Destroyed My Family'
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19050 -- Pictured: Shannon Beador -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Says She Was 'Not Surprised' by Ex-Husband David Beador's Divorce Drama
Taylor Armstrong
Taylor Armstrong Went Through 'So Much Trauma' on 'RHOBH', Promises a 'Different Side' on 'RHOC'
Vicki Gunvalson, Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice Responds to Vicki Gunvalson Calling Her the Most 'Overrated' Housewife
Vicki Gunvalson, Teresa Giudice
Vicki Gunvalson Says Teresa Giudice Is the Most Overrated Housewife: 'I Don't Get It'
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: In this image released on June 5, Lisa Rinna attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar on June 02, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)
Lisa Rinna Compares Herself to The Rock as She Says Being Booed at BravoCon Was 'Fabulous'
Cynthia Bailey, Gizelle Bryant
Cynthia Bailey Says She'd Be 'Okay' with 'RHOP' Star Gizelle Bryant Dating Her Ex Peter Thomas
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 18163 -- Pictured: Mary Cosby -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19154 -- Pictured: Whitney Rose -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
Whitney Rose Says She Misses Mary M. Cosby on 'RHOSLC': 'She Brought a Lot'
Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' Season 3 Clip Shown at BravoCon Teases All the Drama
Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice
Teresa Giudice Believes She Was 'Used as an Example' for Fraud Charge Jail Time: 'Most Devastating Thing'
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19130 -- Pictured: Lisa Rinna -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images) ; WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19135 -- Pictured: Kathy Hilton -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images); Kyle Richards attends the Halloween Horror Nights Opening Night Celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 08, 2022 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood
16 Bravolebrity Feuds Fans Hope Are Addressed at BravoCon 2022
Real Housewives of Dubai
'The Real Housewives of Dubai' Stars Tease a Season 2 Return at BravoCon 2022: 'We're All Ready'
Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice
'RHONJ' 's Melissa Gorga Is 'Done' with Teresa Giudice: 'I Got off the Roller Coaster'
Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein
Lea Black Is Back and Lisa Hochstein's 'Marriage Isn't Gonna Survive' in 'RHOM' Season 5 Trailer
Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein
Lisa Hochstein Talks Co-Parenting with Ex Lenny Hochstein: 'This Is New to Us'
Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein
Lisa Hochstein Talks About 'Light at the End of the Tunnel' amid Divorce from Lenny Hochstein