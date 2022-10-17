Heather Dubrow isn't fazed by chatter about her marriage.

The Real Housewives of Orange County, who's been married to Botched doctor Terry Dubrow since 1999, blithely dismissed rumors about Terry's infidelity at BravoCon 2022.

"You go through stages," she told PEOPLE exclusively on Saturday. "It's like, you laugh because it's so stupid, and then your kids hear things, and people call you, and then you have to make a comment about it."

The Bravo star continued, "It's a lose-lose, if you make a comment about it, you're deflecting. And if you don't say anything, you're hiding. Like, so at some point you just roll your eyes. And you realize that you're happy, and you know your truth. You can't fight ghosts."

The mom of four teens also offered her take on why people — both fans and former Housewives alike — might cast doubt on her marriage: "I think that success breeds contempt. And look, I'm not perfect, my husband's not perfect, no one's perfect. But we're lucky and we're grateful and we're happy, and I'm never gonna apologize for that. And if someone wants to try to tear it down, and that makes them feel good, then I don't know. I guess that's their karma."

Steve Rogers Photography/Getty

Heather, 53, also made a sharp aside about the gossip during the RHOC panel Sunday while discussing how she and Terry, 64, are preparing to be empty-nesters both emotionally and geographically.

"So we bought this little pied-a-terre, this little love shack in L.A.," said the Heather Dubrow's World podcast host, deadpanning, "Yeah, I know he's 'cheating' on me, whatever."

She then echoed what she told PEOPLE the day before to the audience: "Success breeds contempt, don't forget that. But you gotta know who you are and where you're going home."

Heather will appear on the next season of RHOC, the show's 17th. A premiere date has not yet been announced, though costar Emily Simpson said during Sunday's panel, which was hosted by Amy Phillips, that the women have "three weeks" more filming scheduled.