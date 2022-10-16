A handful of new Housewives have been handed their apples!

The cast of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14 was announced during a taping of Watch What Happens Live at BravoCon 2022 on Sunday.

And the new cast members are Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, Ubah Hassan, Lizzy Savetsky, Sai De Silva and Erin Dana Lichy.

Jenna will take viewers inside the fashion industry. She was previously the President and Executive Creative Director of J.Crew Group and now is the Co-Founder and CEO of beauty brand, LoveSeen. She also had her own reality show, Stylish with Jenna Lyons, on HBO Max in 2020.

Ubah is a Somalian model and philanthropist who fled Kenya and moved to Canada where she was signed by a modeling agency. She is also the founder of hot sauce company UBAHHOT.

There is also no shortage of social media influencers on the new season of RHONY. Lizzy is a digital influencer, activist, mom of three and wife to plastic surgeon Dr. Ira Savetsky. The Texas native also hosts her own Instagram show Bashert, where she helps Jewish singles connect and find love.

Brynn Whitfield and Jessel Taank. Brynn Whitfield /Instagram; Jessel Taank/Instagram

Brynn is a brand marketing and communications professional from the Midwest who considers herself "a trophy wife in training" and loves hosting dinner parties in her West Village apartment.

Jessel — who is married to financier Pavit Randhawa with whom she has twin boys — also hails from the fashion world. She is a publicist and brand consultant.

Sai de Silva and Erin Dana Lichy. Manny Carabel/Getty; Erin Dana Lichy/Instagram

Sai — who is a New York native — is the creative director of Scout the City. The online lifestyle blog follows her family adventures with her husband David Craig and their two children, London and Rio.

Erin was also raised in Manhattan and became a real estate agent at 19. She now owns her own home renovation and design firm, Homegirl.

The show will chronicle the women as they "run in the same social circles, thriving in one of the most diverse and electric cities in the world. From fashion and real estate, to philanthropy and social influence, these women have made their mark in NYC and will now share their lives as they juggle careers, family life and jam-packed social calendars in the city that never sleeps," according to a press release from Bravo.

Production on the series is set to begin this fall and will premiere in 2023.

Following RHONY's 13th season — which starred Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney and newcomer Eboni K. Williams — it was revealed by Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen that the show would be starting from scratch when it came to its cast.

"This is a major casting search," Cohen, 54, told Variety in March, adding at the time that RHONY was at a "crossroads."

Season 13 featured recurring conflict between Singer and Williams, with the two women often finding themselves in heated conversations surrounding race and politics.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Following the show's finale, a source told PEOPLE last October that Bravo launched an internal investigation after complaints of racism were filed among the cast. "Cast and members of the production were interviewed, but the investigation was closed after nothing substantial was found," said the source.

The source said the investigation was one of the reasons the season 13 reunion was pushed back and later canceled. A Bravo spokesperson previously said that a reunion did not take place due to "scheduling challenges" and that the network would be "shifting our focus to next season."

RELATED VIDEO: Bravo Rebooting Real Housewives of New York City — Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps and More Out

In his interview with Variety, Cohen said that the creative team would be casting its net "all over Manhattan and the boroughs" for its 14th season.

He added, "We are quite literally looking for who will be the new Real Housewives of New York City! And I think this represents a tremendous opportunity for a rebirth of the show. What we're looking for is everything that makes a great Housewife: fun, opinionated, successful, aspirational women who represent a side of New York that we want to see more of."

Along with the decision to shake up the Real Housewives of New York City cast, Cohen said that Bravo would introduce RHONY: Legacy, a new series in the Housewives franchise featuring some of the most beloved New York Housewives.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

BravoCon 2022 is taking place through Sunday at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.