Surprise, surprise: Lisa Rinna has made her epic return to BravoCon!

The actress, 59, was not expected to appear at the second annual event held at NYC's Javits Center. But she wound up making a surprise appearance during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills panel on Friday.

Rinna wore an electric tangerine two-piece suit and coordinating heels as she boldly stepped on the stage to a mixed reception from fans, including some a wave of loud boos from the crowd.

When moderator Brad Goreski Rinna and her costars were asked about their regrets from season 12, Rinna quipped, "How long do you have Brad?"

She spoke up first: "How about when I screamed at Sutton? I mean, that was really intense. The two times I screamed at Sutton, how about that? … To see it back, I was quite horrified."

At that point, one of the crowd shouted, "Owning it!" and Rinna affirmed, "Owning it, yes baby!"

Rinna has recently been entangled in a series of social media controversies that have garnered backlash from the franchise's vocal fanbase.

Rina recently blamed "grief" for her mother's November 2021 death as the cause of her many online rants, including some lodged at multiple Real Housewives of Dubai cast members.

"I have had a really rough time of it I think you've seen how hard this has hit me," she wrote in July in a since-deleted Instagram post. I'm sorry if I've raged on you, about you — it really has nothing to do with any of you."

She also criticized the most recent RHOBH season over its failure to adequately memorialize her mom. At the time, the series highlighted unimportant drama between her castmates that resurfaced from a previous season, even though Lois was beloved by fans.

Rinna is no stranger to criticism for her onscreen behavior.

Season 12 saw the Rinna Beauty founder raising her voice repeatedly at Sutton Stracke after her costar claimed to have never received a thank you for purchasing Rinna and husband Harry Hamlin's tickets for Elton John's annual charity benefit.

Later, fans — and current RHOBH stars — took issue with how Rinna continued to leverage over Kathy Hilton's alleged meltdown during the cast's Aspen trip.

But amid rumors she might not return for season 13, the former soap star shared an Instagram Story post that read: "I was Lisa F---ing Rinna before HW and I'll be Lisa F---ing Rinna After."

BravoCon 2022 is taking place through Sunday at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.