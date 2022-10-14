The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Erika Girardi took the stage on Friday at BravoCon 2022 and had a simple, joyful update on her legal situation: "I'm winning!"

"So two years now down the road, we're getting some really great rulings, and I'm grateful for that," she told moderator Brad Goreski while sitting next to her costars Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Dorit Kemsley.

"And more to go," she continued. "So I'm in a much better place, and I'm grateful for that."

Earlier in the panel, as the RHOBH stars discussed their regrets from season 12, she acknowledged, "You guys, I've been under the hardest years of my life for the last two years of my life in front of you. I'm bound to make mistakes, and the Housewives is conflict-driven … and if we're really honest, we all fall short, and we all make mistakes. I just make them in front of you."

And when Goreski asked about Beauvais discussing Girardi as part of her former job as a panelist on The Real, the "XXPEN$IVE" singer said: "At this point, I'm used to the entire universe coming at me, so it's just one more thing."

Calling herself "somebody on television who's getting their ass kicked daily," she told the crowd that recent seasons of RHOBH had been "kind of been like one never-ending season for me. It's never really stopped because the turmoil in my life just got heavier."

Girardi has been tangled in a ton of off-screen drama that has been documented on the show involving her estranged husband Tom Girardi's alleged financial crimes.

The former lawyer has been accused of allegedly embezzling settlement funds of plane crash victims that were clients of his at the time back in 2018. The 83-year-old and his ex-wife have faced numerous lawsuits in the matter since.

"Tom has resorted to embezzling the proceeds of settlements that should have been directed to his clients — including, as the basis for this Complaint, the widows and orphans who lost loved ones in the tragic crash of Lion Air Flight 610 — in order to continue funding his and Erika's lavish Beverly Hills lifestyles," the documents obtained by PEOPLE in 2020 state.

Tom's law firm at the time, Girardi and Keese, were also named in the suit. The Pretty Mess singer has always maintained that she had no knowledge of any of Tom's alleged wrong-doings.

A series of lawsuits against Erika have followed, some of which she has been dismissed from, and she has maintained her innocence throughout.

The 51-year-old met the elder Girardi while serving as a cocktail waitress and filed for divorce in the winter of 2020 shortly after the legal battles began.

"After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi," Erika said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together."

"It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserved," she added. "I request others give us that privacy as well."

The case has been a hot topic with her cast members on the show, with Erika not showing as much compassion towards the victims as her costars were hoping she would.

"I just don't understand not being able to say, 'Yes, there are victims. I feel terrible about the victims. They should all be paid and taken care of. I haven't personally done anything, but I acknowledge that these victims exist,'" Richards says during a cast trip this season. "It's very hard because it's all very confusing, and as much as we want to, there are just certain things you're like, 'This just doesn't make any sense.'"

But Erika fought back, claiming she too is a victim in all of this since she was in the complete dark about all of the allegations.

"I'm not f---ing caving into some s**t," Erika replies. "Caving 'cause people think I should feel some way. Let it play out in court. I pray to God your f---ing s--- doesn't end up like mine."

Diana Jenkins felt so compelled by the victims' stories that she donated $100K through her Sunela Foundation to help them.

"I was not aware of this tragedy until it became a topic of conversation on RHOBH," Jenkins posted recently on social media. "I feel so much sympathy for the widows and orphans left behind. I know firsthand the pain and suffering that accompanies the loss of a family member, having lost my brother in the closing days of the Bosnian War. I want to do what I can to support those people who suffered so much."

