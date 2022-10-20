Real Housewives of New Jersey's Melissa Gorga is sharing her perspective on the hotel lobby altercation involving her husband, Joe Gorga, and costar Jennifer Aydin.

The Envy boutique owner called Aydin's actions "toxic" during Thursday's episode of her Melissa Gorga On Display podcast, deeming Aydin's decision to throw a drink at Joe "trashy."

On Saturday night, after a day at BravoCon, Aydin was filmed throwing a drink in the direction of Joe. According to Melissa, it indirectly stemmed from the Gorga's feud with Joe's sister, Teresa Giudice.

"Everybody truly wants to see the family mend, except for Jennifer. And that's hard for us to get past," said Melissa, 43.

Greg Endries/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Over the weekend, Aydin said during the fan convention that the Gorgas were "holding on for dear life" to the Housewives franchise and are "gonna say whatever they need to say to keep them on" after a falling out with Teresa — which caused them to skip Teresa's wedding.

After hearing about Aydin's comments, Melissa quipped at Aydin in the lobby, calling her a"wannabe" and a "loser." Melissa said this caused Aydin to "freak out." That's when her husband, Joe, muttered something to a friend.

"Joe said, 'I don't even know how this dirty b---- is even on the show.' He did say that out loud, but he was saying it to the other people we were talking to. Is he right? No, but he said that."

After that, the video showed Aydin, surrounded by bodyguards, tossing a drink in the direction of Joe. Melissa called the action "trashy."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Melissa expanded on Aydin's team claiming the Housewife was "attacked" by the Gorgas. "It's not fair," Melissa said after claiming that some reports said Aydin felt "attacked" by Joe. "I have to put that out there. You can't fake being bullied. That's not right."

Aydin hasn't commented on the altercation.