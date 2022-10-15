Margaret Josephs on Quietly Mourning Late Husband Jan: 'There's a Lot of My Personal Life I Don't Reveal'

Jan Josephs died in August of a sudden heart attack at the age of 74

By
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody Author Bio
Lanae Brody

Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Published on October 15, 2022 06:57 PM
Margaret Josephs
Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBC/Getty

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs is opening up about how she's been coping since the unexpected death of ex-husband Jan Josephs.

"We were married for 20 years. We were best friends. It was very hard," she tells PEOPLE of Jan, with whom she shared a 26-year-old son.

In August, PEOPLE confirmed that Jan died of a sudden heart attack. He was 74 at the time. Margaret, 55, shared her grief in an Instagram post. "Today would have been Jan's 75th birthday," wrote Margaret, alongside a black and white photo of her ex-husband. "He passed away unexpectedly last week and a piece of us died with him."

Speaking to PEOPLE at BravoCon 2022, Margaret shares of her grieving process: "I sat shiva at my home. It's been hard. It has been hard because there's a lot of my personal life I don't reveal. And it's very hard to lose the father of your children, regardless if you're married or not."

She continues, "So it's been an emotional time for our family, and we all went away together. I took off the entire month of September, and that was very special that we could be together, and I have beautiful memories and he was one of my closest friends and that's what I hold onto."

She also draws a contrast between her life as seen on RHONJ and the one she shares with her family. "I'm protective over that very special part of my life," she explains. "I have to keep that safe because everything else is up for attack and fodder and everything else, which I respect because I chose this platform — but my children did not and they're grown adults, and I have to respect that for them."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/margaret-josephs/" data-inlink="true">Margaret Josephs</a>
Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo/NBC/Getty

Margaret and Jan were married in 1994 and divorced nearly 20 years later, in 2013. Despite their decision to split, Margaret shared that they remained close friends. "He was my family," she wrote. "Jan was an amazing father, grandfather, friend, [and] partner to his girlfriend. He loved everyone unconditionally. He loved Motown, working out and Italian food, but most of all he loved his family."

In 2021, Margaret opened up about her family — which largely came from her marriage to Jan. As she prepared to release her memoir, Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget: How to Survive in Business and Life, Margaret shared details about her children — three step children from her marriage to Jan, as well as one biological son — that weren't previously public knowledge.

"I had a 20-year marriage to my first husband, I have a natural-born son people don't know about," she said in a conversation on The Wendy Williams Show. "Everybody always thought I never had children but I have my own son."

In 2018, she also opened up to PEOPLE about why she took full custody of Jan's three children. "They needed someone to love them and I was completely obsessed with them," Margaret said of the kids, who are now in their 40s. "And then we had my son and they were my entire life."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Margaret became estranged from her three step children when she divorced Jan and married Joe Benigno.

Related Articles
Jan Josephs
Jan Josephs, Ex-Husband of 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Star Margaret Josephs, Dead at 74
Donn Gunvalson + Vicki Gunvalson + Brooks Ayers (Vicki in the middle) — Vicki Gunvalson Says Cheating on Ex Donn Gunvalson with Brooks Ayers 'Destroyed My Family'
Vicki Gunvalson Says Cheating on Ex Donn Gunvalson with Brooks Ayers 'Destroyed My Family'
Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein
Lisa Hochstein Talks Co-Parenting with Ex Lenny Hochstein: 'This Is New to Us'
Vicki Gunvalson, Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice Responds to Vicki Gunvalson Calling Her the Most 'Overrated' Housewife
Jill Zarin/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg8ccYUOEJO/?hl=en. Teresa Giudice Wedding
Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas' Wedding Special Sneak Peek Shows at BravoCon
Vicki Gunvalson, Teresa Giudice
Vicki Gunvalson Says Teresa Giudice Is the Most Overrated Housewife: 'I Don't Get It'
Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes attend Cuban Independence Day celebration hosted by VICE and Bacardi at Weylin B. Seymour's on May 20, 2014 in New York City
LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian's Relationship Timeline
Cynthia Bailey, Gizelle Bryant
Cynthia Bailey Says She'd Be 'Okay' with 'RHOP' Star Gizelle Bryant Dating Her Ex Peter Thomas
Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice
Teresa Giudice Believes She Was 'Used as an Example' for Fraud Charge Jail Time: 'Most Devastating Thing'
Princess Margaret, Peter Townsend
Princess Margaret and Peter Townsend's Relationship: A Look Back
Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, Duke of York attend day 4 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2015 in Ascot, England
Who Is Prince Andrew's Ex-Wife? All About Sarah Ferguson
Jaclyn Hill's ex-husband Jon Hill has passed away. https://www.instagram.com/p/ChKslZJAvbL/.
Jaclyn Hill Mourns Death of Ex-Husband Jon Hill: 'We Never Stopped Loving & Caring for Each Other'
Jill Zarin/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg8ccYUOEJO/?hl=en. Teresa Giudice Wedding; NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 20: Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga attend the Republic Records VMA After-Party at Catch on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Republic Records)
Teresa Giudice Shouts Out 'Chosen Family' in Speech at Her Wedding That Joe and Melissa Gorga Skipped
Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga attend the opening night of 2019 BravoCon at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 15, 2019 in New York City
A Complete Timeline of Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga's Feud
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari attend the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards at Music City Center on December 05, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's Relationship Timeline
Karl Cook, Kaley Cuoco
Who Is Kaley Cuoco's Ex-Husband? All About Karl Cook