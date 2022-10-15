Margaret Josephs Feels 'Torn' over Teresa Giudice's Rift with Joe and Melissa Gorga

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star told PEOPLE that reconciliation between Teresa Giudice and the Gorgas is "not looking good"

By
and
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody Author Bio
Lanae Brody

Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE

Published on October 15, 2022 08:09 PM
Teresa Giudice attends Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker's New York Fashion Week debut, at Highline on September 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Boohoo) ; BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Margaret Josephs -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images); Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty; Cindy Ord/Bravo/Getty; Christopher Polk/Getty

Margaret Josephs is opening up about Teresa Giudice's ongoing feud with Melissa and Joe Gorga.

At BravoCon 2022 on Saturday, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 55, told PEOPLE that a reconciliation between the family members is "not looking good."

The television personality added that she didn't know why tensions rose between the trio in the lead-up to Teresa's August wedding to Luis Ruelas.

"I did speak to them each individually during filming, and Melissa tried and I think Teresa tried in her way as well on this season," she explained. "Why it unraveled right before the wedding is beyond me why that happened. So that made me question, was this all a ruse?"

"I didn't know what happened," she added. "I was really upset because I felt like both were working hard towards it, but Melissa really did work hard towards it, so that's what I feel very bad about."

Bravos Most Golden Moments Power Hour from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: <a href="https://people.com/tag/margaret-josephs/" data-inlink="true">Margaret Josephs</a> -- (Photo by: Monica Schipper/Bravo via Getty Images)
Monica Schipper/Getty

Josephs said she decided to attend Teresa's wedding after talking with the Gorgas.

"[Melissa] was like, 'We're not making a stand. We're not telling you not to go to the wedding.' They would never do something like that. And I said, 'I'm going to go, but I'm not going to dance all night. I can't feel comfortable doing that,'" she recalled. "So I went, I gave them a gift, which she looked great coming down the aisle. She did. She walked down to 'Ave Maria,' and I cried when she came down the aisle. We stayed for the cocktail hour and then we didn't stay the whole evening."

The television personality added that she became emotional over the family drama at the wedding.

"I probably cried more than anybody because it was hard for me because I felt very torn and to know Melissa and Joe weren't there," she shared. "And I know it was hard for Joe and Melissa, I'm sure. And I was like, I know they're home crying. It was too emotional for me to stay and celebrate while they're home being in pain."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/melissa-gorga/" data-inlink="true">Melissa Gorga</a>, Joe Gorga, <a href="https://people.com/tag/teresa-giudice/" data-inlink="true">Teresa Giudice</a>
Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty (2)

In early August, PEOPLE confirmed that the Gorgas wouldn't be at his sister Teresa's wedding. Two sources said Melissa and Joe backed out of attending two days before the ceremony when false rumors about their marriage surfaced amid filming. Both Teresa and Luis' actions at the time ultimately influenced the Gorgas' decision.

"Teresa betrayed them in a way that's unforgivable," one source said. "They're not going to celebrate Teresa's new marriage when all she does is try to tear apart theirs."

"It's unfortunate. I think it's sad," Melissa told PEOPLE at BravoCon. "I wish we could have gone, but it is what it is. We'll never get that back, and I didn't choose it."

The Gorgas addressed their decision to skip the Aug. 6 nuptials on the Melissa Gorga On Display podcast, confirming that "the full entire story" leading to tension amongst the family was not public knowledge at the time, but "drips and drabs" of it had surfaced.

"I'm not going to sit here and say that there wasn't drama, that it wasn't crazy. Yes, there was a little aggression from certain people that could've been a little scary," said Melissa, noting that there was "plenty of reason" it'd be "strange" for the pair to attend the wedding thereafter.

RELATED VIDEO: Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga Skipped Teresa Giudice's Wedding After 'Unforgivable' Betrayal: Sources

Joe, in turn, said it was "so, so hard" for him to not attend Teresa's wedding, especially since she's his only close family that's still alive.

"To me, it was devastating. It really was. It was one of the hardest days of my life. It was bad," he said. "But listen: let's go back to the reunion. She did this, you know? This was all on her. This is what she really wanted. She didn't want [Melissa] in the wedding, she didn't want any of my children in the wedding, she barely wanted me."

BravoCon 2022 is taking place through Sunday at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.

