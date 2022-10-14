Lisa Rinna wasn't concerned about being booed at BravoCon 2022.

The actress, 59, opened up to PEOPLE about the mixed reception from fans during her surprise appearance at Friday's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills panel, saying she was unbothered by the wave of loud boos from the crowd.

"I got booed! It was fabulous," Rinna told PEOPLE exclusively. "I'm like a wrestler. The wrestlers get booed. The most famous wrestlers in the world get booed. The Rock [Dwayne Johnson] got booed for God's sake. I loved it. I've been in this business for 32 years."

After the intense fan reaction, the reality star was eager to tell her husband Harry Hamlin, saying, "I've never gotten booed in my life. I can't wait to tell Harry Hamlin I got booed."

Despite the reception, she is happy to still "have the number one show on cable on Bravo of the Housewives."

Jim Spellman/WireImage

Rinna also revealed that she is not fazed by RHOBH fans who called her hypocritical for her onscreen behavior.

"It's a TV show, for God's sake," she shared. "Call me whatever you want, believe whatever you want, I tell the truth. I always have. Go back to that."

Season 12 of the hit Bravo show saw the Rinna Beauty founder raising her voice repeatedly at Sutton Stracke after her costar claimed to have never received a thank you for purchasing Rinna and Hamlin's tickets for Elton John's annual charity benefit.

Rinna also garnered backlash from the franchise's vocal fanbase when she blamed "grief" as the cause of her many online rants after her mother's November 2021 death, and criticized the most recent RHOBH season over its failure to adequately memorialize her mom. (At the time, the series highlighted unimportant drama between her castmates that resurfaced from a previous season, even though Lois was beloved by fans.)

Later, fans — and current RHOBH stars — took issue with how Rinna continued to leverage over Kathy Hilton's alleged meltdown during the cast's Aspen trip.

But amid rumors she might not return for season 13, the former soap star shared an Instagram Story post that read: "I was Lisa F---ing Rinna before HW and I'll be Lisa F---ing Rinna After."

Earlier on Friday, when moderator Brad Goreski asked Rinna and her costars about their regrets from season 12, Rinna quipped, "How long do you have, Brad?"

She spoke up first: "How about when I screamed at Sutton? I mean, that was really intense. The two times I screamed at Sutton, how about that? … To see it back, I was quite horrified."

At that point, one of the crowd shouted, "Owning it!" and Rinna affirmed, "Owning it, yes baby!"

BravoCon 2022 is taking place through Sunday at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.