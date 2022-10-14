Lisa Hochstein Talks About 'Light at the End of the Tunnel' amid Divorce from Lenny Hochstein

Lisa told PEOPLE after estranged husband Lenny Hochstein filed for divorce in May that she was "blindsided" by his decision to share the news publicly

By
Published on October 14, 2022 12:02 PM
Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein
Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Real Housewives of Miami's Lisa Hochstein is admittedly still finding her way out of the darkness of divorce.

The reality star, 40, gave an update on her split from husband Lenny Hochstein at BravoCon 2022 on Friday.

During a panel discussion, Lisa said of her fellow Housewives, "These women are like my sisters. Having to deal with what I'm going through privately and publicly for the whole world to see was so difficult."

She added, "My kids get me through every day. It's been six months, and there's a light at the end of the tunnel, and hopefully I'm gonna get there soon."

Sutton Stracke of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, who also went through a challenging divorce as a Housewife, chimed in: "Don't forget to take as much money as you can — because you earned it."

lisa hochstein, lenny hochstein
lisa hochstein/instagram

Earlier in the panel — which also featured, Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey, Real Housewives of Dubai's Caroline Stanbury, Real Housewives of New Jersey's Jennifer Aydin and Real Housewives of Potomac's Candiace Dillard-Bassett — when the women were asked what not to avoid getting kicked off a Housewives show, Hochstein had joked, "don't have a breakdown" before backtracking and quipping, "but that makes good TV!"

For her part, Stracke reflected on her divorce, saying, "I had to go through a moment of sadness, deep sadness — but I also had to be a mother, and that's what pushed me forward, being a mommy."

She continued, "Then there's this self-discovery that happens. I kind of think, it's like the firebird that rises through the ashes."

Stanbury noted she started her Divorced Not Dead podcast to process her split because the end of a marriage "doesn't have to be the end of your life."

And Hochstein knows there are still chapters to write: "I think I might write a book," she teased at one point during the panel. "We all have a story to tell."

Lisa's update comes after ex-husband Lenny, 56, filed for divorce in May citing "irreconcilable differences." Lenny announced the split publicly. Through a spokesperson, Lisa told PEOPLE the decision was "reckless" and "blindsided her."

Lenny has since moved on from the relationship. Shortly after announcing their divorce, Lenny confirmed to PEOPLE he had entered a relationship with model Katharina Mazepa. However, he reiterated that his relationship with Katharina didn't start until his marriage to Lisa had ended.

"Nothing happened between [Katharina and I] until [Lisa and I] decided on the divorce," he said, "and Lisa was aware of my plans before anything happened between Katharina and myself."

The couple signed a prenup ahead of their marriage, which states Lenny will pay spousal support to Lisa. Their finances have been discussed in the public eye, too.

Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein
Alexander Tamargo/Getty

In August, Lisa filed court documents alleging that she was being "financially strangled" by Lenny. The papers claimed Lenny "retaliates by restricting [her] access to funds" whenever she "does not acquiesce to each and every one of [his] demands" in the midst of their divorce, according to the documents obtained by Page Six. (PEOPLE confirmed the documents' content with Lisa's team.)

Lenny denied the claims.

Just hours after Lisa's claims of financial strangulation were filed, Katharina filed a restraining order against Lisa. The restraining order, confirmed by PEOPLE, accused Lisa of "making threatening phone calls, creating fake social media accounts and posting threatening and false statements."

Lisa denied the claims.

All four seasons of The Real Housewives of Miami can be streamed on Peacock.

