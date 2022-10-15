Lisa Hochstein is opening up about co-parenting with ex Lenny Hochstein after he filed for divorce in May.

The Real Housewives of Miami star, 40, told PEOPLE that the former couple is "working on" co-parenting their children — Logan, 7, and Elle, 3 — at BravoCon 2022 on Friday.

"We're learning how to do this," she shared. "This is new to us."

"We're separating. Living in separate homes at the moment," she added. "So, I'm not really sure what the future holds or when this whole thing will be over. That's the other thing, I just don't know when is the end. I don't know."

The reality star shared an update about how her children — son Logan, 7, and daughter Elle, 3 — are handling the pair's split.

"[Elle] really doesn't know what's going on. She's always so happy. She's such a wonderful little girl," she said. "And Logan, of course, he's very smart. He gets it. He knows that something's off. He wants mommy and daddy back together. He tells us all the time."

Lisa added that she reassures her son by telling him that "we both love him very much. This is not your fault. This has nothing to do with you. As long as he knows that it's not his fault, that's the most important thing."

The single television personality is ready to "move on" from her relationship with Lenny and begin dating again.

"I want to be happy again," she shared. "I want to share my life experience with somebody. I think life is better when you have someone to share it with."

During a panel discussion at BravoCon, Lisa revealed that the support of her fellow Housewives helped amid her public split, saying, "These women are like my sisters. Having to deal with what I'm going through privately and publicly for the whole world to see was so difficult."

She added, "My kids get me through every day. It's been six months, and there's a light at the end of the tunnel, and hopefully I'm gonna get there soon."

Lisa's update comes after ex-husband Lenny, 56, filed for divorce in May citing "irreconcilable differences." Lenny announced the split publicly. Through a spokesperson, Lisa told PEOPLE the decision was "reckless" and "blindsided her."

Lenny has since moved on from the relationship. Shortly after announcing their divorce, Lenny confirmed to PEOPLE he had entered a relationship with model Katharina Mazepa. However, he reiterated that his relationship with Katharina didn't start until his marriage to Lisa had ended.

"Nothing happened between [Katharina and I] until [Lisa and I] decided on the divorce," he said, "and Lisa was aware of my plans before anything happened between Katharina and myself."

The Hochsteins signed a prenuptial agreement ahead of their marriage, which states Lenny will pay spousal support to Lisa. Their finances have been discussed in the public eye, too.

In August, Lisa filed court documents alleging that she was being "financially strangled" by Lenny. The papers claimed Lenny "retaliates by restricting [her] access to funds" whenever she "does not acquiesce to each and every one of [his] demands" in the midst of their divorce, according to the documents obtained by Page Six. (PEOPLE confirmed the documents' content with Lisa's team.) Lenny denied the claims.

Just hours after Lisa's claims of financial strangulation were filed, Katharina filed a restraining order against Lisa. The restraining order, confirmed by PEOPLE, accused Lisa of "making threatening phone calls, creating fake social media accounts and posting threatening and false statements." Lisa denied the claims.

BravoCon 2022 is taking place through Sunday at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City, and all four seasons of The Real Housewives of Miami can be streamed on Peacock.