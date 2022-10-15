One of the closest friendships on Bravo is currently on the rocks.

At BravoCon 2022 on Friday, Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard confirmed that she and her longtime pal Danielle Olivera have had a falling out.

"So much happened this summer," Hubbard said, answering a question from a fan during the "Bravo 2 Bravo" panel about the rumored feud.

"It's just unfortunate," Hubbard added, teasing that fans will see their conflict play out on the upcoming Summer House season. "You're going to have to watch it. I hate being the person that has to say that."

She went on to tease more about their issues. "Listen, we have a very complicated friendship at times and we're in the middle of a complicated situation," Hubbard said.

"Hopefully, it'll all work out," she added. "I have a lot of faith and I hope — that when you have a very strong, solid bond and many years of friendship — that all will work out in the end. So we'll see."

Summer House premiered on Bravo in 2017. Hubbard has been on the show since the beginning, while Olivera joined in season 2.

Both will be appearing together on Saturday at the show's official BravoCon panel as the second annual fan convention continues at the Javits Center in New York City.