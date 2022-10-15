Entertainment TV Lindsay Hubbard Confirms She and 'Summer House' BFF Danielle Olivera Have Fallen Out "Listen, we have a very complicated friendship at times and we're in the middle of a complicated situation," Lindsay Hubbard revealed at BravoCon By Dave Quinn Dave Quinn Instagram Twitter Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams. He joined in 2006 as a Writer/Reporter where he became known for his Bravo and Broadway exclusives across print and digital. Dave is the author of the No. 1 New York Times best-selling book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It. He's appeared on many broadcasts including ABC's Good Morning America, Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, E!'s Daily Pop, NBC's New York Live and PEOPLE's own Reality Check, as well as a number of podcasts like Bitch Sesh, Everything Iconic, Watch What Crappens, Hot Off the Mess, Mention It All, and PEOPLE Every Day. Prior to working at PEOPLE, Dave was the chief Theater Reporter for NBC New York and co-host of Entertainment Weekly's acclaimed TV Recaps series. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 15, 2022 10:39 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty One of the closest friendships on Bravo is currently on the rocks. At BravoCon 2022 on Friday, Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard confirmed that she and her longtime pal Danielle Olivera have had a falling out. "So much happened this summer," Hubbard said, answering a question from a fan during the "Bravo 2 Bravo" panel about the rumored feud. "It's just unfortunate," Hubbard added, teasing that fans will see their conflict play out on the upcoming Summer House season. "You're going to have to watch it. I hate being the person that has to say that." 16 Bravolebrity Feuds Fans Hope Are Addressed at BravoCon 2022 She went on to tease more about their issues. "Listen, we have a very complicated friendship at times and we're in the middle of a complicated situation," Hubbard said. "Hopefully, it'll all work out," she added. "I have a lot of faith and I hope — that when you have a very strong, solid bond and many years of friendship — that all will work out in the end. So we'll see." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Summer House premiered on Bravo in 2017. Hubbard has been on the show since the beginning, while Olivera joined in season 2. Both will be appearing together on Saturday at the show's official BravoCon panel as the second annual fan convention continues at the Javits Center in New York City.