Larsa Pippen's dad put a damper on her digital presence.

The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, revealed during a BravoCon 2022 panel Sunday that her father asked her to take down her profile on OnlyFans, the subscription-based platform known for its NSFW photos and videos.

When panel host Michael Rapaport asked Pippen if she still was raking in thousands of dollars a day from the platform due to her large amount of subscribers, she admitted to dialing down her activity on the site.

"I was very active on OnlyFans. I love the platform; I think it's amazing," she said on a panel with other Housewives. "My dad said a lot of people were calling him about my OnlyFans. And he called and was like, 'I don't know what OnlyFans is, but you need to shut it down.' And since he did that, he took my sexy feel away. He just took it!"

After that, the ex-wife of basketball star Scottie Pippen and mother of four said that she hasn't been able to "get back to" where she was on the platform.

Rapaport also asked who was the "most famous person ever" to subscribe to her page. Though Pippen didn't answer the question, she said, "I feel like a lot of people follow me on OnlyFans because I speak Arabic … I feel like that's my community of people, so I do feel that's probably why my numbers are up."

Earlier this year, Pippen was asked about her OnlyFans on an episode of Watch What Happen Live.

When host Andy Cohen asked what the largest lump sum she's received from being a content creator on the platform, Pippen responded: "Well, it depends how many posts do you have, how many photos. But I feel like probably $200,000."

Cohen then asked, "At one time?" to which Larsa replied, "No, within, like, two weeks from the same person."

The Housewives producer then asked what Larsa had "to show" in exchange for the hefty fee, and she replied, "Nothing. It's actually someone from the Middle East. I don't do nudes, so it's not anything."

Pippen is not the only celebrity to be on the subscription-based platform. Other famous faces have appeared on OnlyFans, including Cardi B, Tyga, Blac Chyna, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey and Aaron Carter, among many others. Mötley Crüe rocker Tommy Lee was one of the latest to join the platform after posting a photo of his penis to social media in August.

BravoCon 2022 is taking place through Sunday at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.