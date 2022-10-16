Larsa Pippen Says Her Dad Told Her to Shut 'Down' Her OnlyFans: 'He Took My Sexy Feel Away'

“My dad called me, and my dad said a lot of people were calling him about my OnlyFans,” Larsa Pippen said on a panel with fellow Housewives at BravoCon 2022

By
Michael Gioia
Michael Gioia
Michael Gioia

Michael Gioia is a Senior Editor at PEOPLE Digital, where he helps assign, edit, and write news stories across verticals. He has held previous editor positions at Us Weekly, OK!, and Star magazines as well as Playbill, where he spearheaded the publication's features department and wrote about theater for close to seven years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 16, 2022 04:13 PM
Larsa Pippen
Larsa Pippen. Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Larsa Pippen's dad put a damper on her digital presence.

The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, revealed during a BravoCon 2022 panel Sunday that her father asked her to take down her profile on OnlyFans, the subscription-based platform known for its NSFW photos and videos.

When panel host Michael Rapaport asked Pippen if she still was raking in thousands of dollars a day from the platform due to her large amount of subscribers, she admitted to dialing down her activity on the site.

"I was very active on OnlyFans. I love the platform; I think it's amazing," she said on a panel with other Housewives. "My dad said a lot of people were calling him about my OnlyFans. And he called and was like, 'I don't know what OnlyFans is, but you need to shut it down.' And since he did that, he took my sexy feel away. He just took it!"

After that, the ex-wife of basketball star Scottie Pippen and mother of four said that she hasn't been able to "get back to" where she was on the platform.

Rapaport also asked who was the "most famous person ever" to subscribe to her page. Though Pippen didn't answer the question, she said, "I feel like a lot of people follow me on OnlyFans because I speak Arabic … I feel like that's my community of people, so I do feel that's probably why my numbers are up."

RELATED VIDEO: Larsa Pippen On Showing Her Side of Relationship with Scottie Pippen: 'It's Not What You Think'

Earlier this year, Pippen was asked about her OnlyFans on an episode of Watch What Happen Live.

When host Andy Cohen asked what the largest lump sum she's received from being a content creator on the platform, Pippen responded: "Well, it depends how many posts do you have, how many photos. But I feel like probably $200,000."

Cohen then asked, "At one time?" to which Larsa replied, "No, within, like, two weeks from the same person."

The Housewives producer then asked what Larsa had "to show" in exchange for the hefty fee, and she replied, "Nothing. It's actually someone from the Middle East. I don't do nudes, so it's not anything."

Pippen is not the only celebrity to be on the subscription-based platform. Other famous faces have appeared on OnlyFans, including Cardi B, Tyga, Blac Chyna, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey and Aaron Carter, among many others. Mötley Crüe rocker Tommy Lee was one of the latest to join the platform after posting a photo of his penis to social media in August.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

BravoCon 2022 is taking place through Sunday at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.

Related Articles
Larsa Pippen, 48, spotted dining with Michael Jordan’s son Marcus, 31
Larsa Pippen Insists She's 'Just Friends' with Marcus Jordan: 'That's Really What It Is'
Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein
Lea Black Is Back and Lisa Hochstein's 'Marriage Isn't Gonna Survive' in 'RHOM' Season 5 Trailer
Leah McSweeney's Pink Cone Top at BravoCon. Michael Gioia /People
'RHONY' Star Leah McSweeney Turns Heads in Hot Pink Metallic Cone Top at BravoCon 2022
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS -- Season:12 -- Pictured: (l-r) Diana Jenkins, Crystal Minkoff, Erika Girardi, Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Sutton Stracke
'RHOBH' Panel Nearly Canceled at BravoCon 2022 After Screaming Attendees Rushed Toward the Stage
Jen Shah
'RHOSLC' 's Jen Shah Doesn't Attend BravoCon But Parties in New York City With Housewives
BravoTV/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cjwp1ZIDMDz/. Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson
'RHOP' 's Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson 'Hang Out' After Andy Cohen Offered to Play Matchmaker
Oprah Winfrey, Andy Cohen
Andy Cohen Regrets Asking Oprah Winfrey 'So Poorly' on 'WWHL' If She'd 'Swum in the Lady Pond'
ew Season Press Junket in New York City on Monday, May 16, 2022 -- Pictured: Andy Cohen, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Bravo
Andy Cohen Promises 'RHONY' : 'Legacy' Will Be the 'Best of All Possible Worlds for 'RHONY' Fans'
Vicki Gunvalson, Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice Responds to Vicki Gunvalson Calling Her the Most 'Overrated' Housewife
Cynthia Bailey, Gizelle Bryant
Cynthia Bailey Says She'd Be 'Okay' with 'RHOP' Star Gizelle Bryant Dating Her Ex Peter Thomas
Vicki Gunvalson, Teresa Giudice
Vicki Gunvalson Says Teresa Giudice Is the Most Overrated Housewife: 'I Don't Get It'
lala kent and james kennedy
'Vanderpump Rules' ' Lala Kent and James Kent Shade Their Exes at BravoCon 2022: 'Dodged a Bullet'
Real Housewives of Dubai
'The Real Housewives of Dubai' Stars Tease a Season 2 Return at BravoCon 2022: 'We're All Ready'
Shep Rose, Taylor Ann Green
'Southern Charm' 's Taylor Ann Green Apologizes to Shep Rose at BravoCon 2022: 'There's a Lot of Love'
Kyle Richards, Andy Cohen, Kathy Hilton
Andy Cohen Believes Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton Will Work Out Their 'RHOBH' Drama: 'Blood Is Blood'
Gia Giudice Joe Gorga
Gia Giudice and Joe Gorga Address 'Difficult' and Uncomfortable' Run-In at BravoCon