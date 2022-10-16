Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen is addressing those romance rumors.

Scottie Pippen's ex-wife has been linked to Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan, in recent months. In September, the pair were spotted out to lunch together in Miami, TMZ first reported.

Later in the month, Marcus, 31, and Larsa, 48, were seen at Rolling Loud Music Festival, where they were photographed snuggling and kissing by Page Six.

"We're friends," Larsa told PEOPLE at BravoCon 2022 on Saturday. "We've been friends for a few years and that's really what it is. We're friends."

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan. getty (2)

Marcus is the son of Scottie's former teammate, Michael, who weren't as close on the Chicago Bulls as the public assumed. In Scottie's memoir, Unguarded, he revealed he never had a tight-knit relationship with Michael, despite being teammates.

In August, Larsa opened up about her troubles dating after her divorce from NBA alum Scottie. "I feel like I am kind of mentally in a place of, like, I was married to a really famous guy that was really cute, that had a good body that was really successful that gave me four gorgeous kids," she said on an episode of Melissa Gorga's On Display podcast. "So, where the hell are you gonna find a guy that can like, fill in — it doesn't have to be all of those, but like, a few of those boxes."

Alexander Tamargo/Getty; Chris Elise/NBAE/Getty

Larsa also admitted she "thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you."

Scottie and Larsa were married from 1997 to 2021 — finalizing their divorce in December, though they split three years earlier. They share four children — Scotty Jr., 21, Preston, 20, and Justin, 17, and daughter Sophia, 14 — and remain close.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We co-parent great," Larsa adds. "I feel like Scottie and I both are the same. We're really traditional in the way we treat our kids, the way we handle things. So I feel like co-parenting has been pretty easy for us."

Larsa Pippen/Instagram

Now that she's set the record straight on her personal life, she's out there having fun with newly single co-star, Lisa Hochstein.

"We just have so much fun together," Larsa says. "I feel like we love going to the same places. We like the same kind of music. So it's always fun when we're together."

Larsa will appear on season 5 of The Real Housewives of Miami.

BravoCon 2022 is taking place all weekend inside the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.