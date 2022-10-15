Kyle Richards admitted she had reservations about her family starring in the upcoming Netflix reality series, Buying Beverly Hills.

During a panel discussion at BravoCon 2022 on Saturday, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 53, revealed that she was concerned for her husband Mauricio Umansky and daughters — Farrah Brittany and Alexia Umansky — to take part in the show.

"It's really weird to all of a sudden — even though I've been on a show for all these years — to have them be front and center in the business world," she said. "It made me very nervous, I was not for this at all."

JB Lacroix/WireImage

She added, "But at least I've been doing this for a while, and I gave a lot of advice to my husband and daughters."

Richards also clarified the Netflix series was "not a spin-off show" of the popular Bravo franchise.

"It's a TV show on Netflix with my husband Mauricio and my two daughters, Farrah and Alexia," she said. "It's based around The Agency, our company, and it's going to be following them for, I believe, eight episodes."

Earlier this month, Richards told PEOPLE how she once said she would never allow her daughters to follow in her TV footsteps.

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP

Noting how she was "totally eating my words" now, Richards said, "A few years ago, [I was quoted as] saying I would never let my daughters do reality television."

With the soon-to-be released reality series, the television personality added, "Here are those words coming back to bite me."

She explained "because it's a business show centered around our company, The Agency, they decided to go for it. They are businesswomen, and my husband's a businessman."

"I can't wait for the haters to be like, 'You said you would never let your daughters [be on TV],'" Richards continued. "I already know, guys. I'm putting it out there. I said that."

Buying Beverly Hills follows Mauricio, 52, and his team at high-end real estate firm as they compete to sell some of the priciest — and most star-studded — properties in the city. It premieres Nov. 4 on Netflix.

The Agency has recently listed the homes of Norman Reedus and Diane Krueger, Finneas, and the Hemsworth brothers, to name a few.

Alongside Mauricio, Farrah, 33, and Alexia, 26, the other agents featured in the series include Santiago Arana, Ben Belack, Joey Ben-Zvi, Jon Grauman, Brandon Graves, Allie Lutz Rosenberger, Melissa Platt and Sonika Vaid.

Mauricio and Richards are also parents to daughters Sophia, 22, and Portia, 14. (Farrah is Richards' child from her first marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie.)

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

BravoCon 2022 is taking place through Sunday at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.