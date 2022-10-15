Kyle Richards is ready to show off some new party tricks.

During a panel discussion at BravoCon 2022 on Saturday, the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 53, revealed that is "trying to retire the splits."

"I don't know why I do the splits, guys. It's obviously after some margaritas," she teased. "It was my only party trick at the time, but now I have some other ones."

The reality star also admitted that one of her biggest Housewives regrets was the first time she did the splits on RHOBH.

"I got back in the car with Lisa Vanderpump, and this was very fuzzy to me, but when I saw it on the show, I had my legs up toward the roof of her car," she recalled. "She called me the next day and was like, 'You were soooo funny last night.' So that's always fun."

Over the years, the television personality has made the splits her signature move at RHOBH parties.

Astrid Stawiarz/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

On the Aug. 10 episode of the Bravo reality series, Richards revealed that her flexibility is due to hypermobility syndrome.

"I'm not just bendy, I actually have something called hypermobility syndrome," she said. "This is actually a problem. You're not supposed to be born like this."

According to the Cleveland Clinic, joint hypermobility syndrome "is a genetic condition that involves extreme flexibility along with pain and other symptoms."

Back in 2017, the television personality teased on Instagram that she had found a new party trick.

"My new party trick. No more splits 🤸🏽‍♀️ #igotthis," she wrote alongside a clip of a woman shooting a bow and arrow with her feet.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

BravoCon 2022 is taking place through Sunday at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.