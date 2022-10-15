Entertainment TV Kyle Richards Is 'Trying to Retire the Splits' After Picking Up New 'Party Tricks' The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said she only does the splits "after some margaritas" By Stephanie Wenger Stephanie Wenger Instagram Twitter Digital News Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines and Lanford Beard Lanford Beard Lanford Beard has been with PEOPLE since 2015. In addition to serving as the Senior Digital TV Editor, she has edited for Lifestyle and News verticals across the site. Lanford previously worked at Entertainment Weekly, NBC News and Ralph Lauren, to name a few. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Middlebury College and a Master's of Science degree from Columbia University's School of Journalism. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 15, 2022 04:46 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Monica Schipper/Bravo via Getty Kyle Richards is ready to show off some new party tricks. During a panel discussion at BravoCon 2022 on Saturday, the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 53, revealed that is "trying to retire the splits." "I don't know why I do the splits, guys. It's obviously after some margaritas," she teased. "It was my only party trick at the time, but now I have some other ones." Kyle Richards Was 'Very Nervous' About Husband Mauricio and Daughters Doing Netflix Reality Show The reality star also admitted that one of her biggest Housewives regrets was the first time she did the splits on RHOBH. "I got back in the car with Lisa Vanderpump, and this was very fuzzy to me, but when I saw it on the show, I had my legs up toward the roof of her car," she recalled. "She called me the next day and was like, 'You were soooo funny last night.' So that's always fun." Over the years, the television personality has made the splits her signature move at RHOBH parties. Astrid Stawiarz/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Andy Cohen Believes Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton Will Work Out Their 'RHOBH' Drama: 'Blood Is Blood' On the Aug. 10 episode of the Bravo reality series, Richards revealed that her flexibility is due to hypermobility syndrome. "I'm not just bendy, I actually have something called hypermobility syndrome," she said. "This is actually a problem. You're not supposed to be born like this." According to the Cleveland Clinic, joint hypermobility syndrome "is a genetic condition that involves extreme flexibility along with pain and other symptoms." BravoCon 2022: All the Housewives and Bravo Stars Stopping by the Fan Convention Back in 2017, the television personality teased on Instagram that she had found a new party trick. "My new party trick. No more splits 🤸🏽♀️ #igotthis," she wrote alongside a clip of a woman shooting a bow and arrow with her feet. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. BravoCon 2022 is taking place through Sunday at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.