Kathy Hilton was ready for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion.

At BravoCon 2022 on Friday, the reality star, 63, told PEOPLE exclusively she didn't "have a problem" reuniting with her sister Kyle Richards and her costars for the three-part reunion, which began airing on Wednesday.

"I couldn't wait for the reunion to happen," she said. "Everybody was dreading it. I couldn't wait."

Kathy also shared an update about the status of her relationship with Kyle, 53, after their longtime sibling rivalry came to head on season 12 of RHOBH.

"We love each other. We're family," she shared. "I think she's beginning to really see through things."

However, Kathy revealed while she is "not speaking" to her sister right now, she would be open to a conversation and is ready to sit down with her to discuss.

Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards Araya Diaz/WireImage

Tensions between the pair appeared to reach a boiling point during the first episode of the three-part reunion.

Andy Cohen and the women of RHOBH gathered at the Beverly Hills Hotel after the season 12 finale. Though Kathy was not in attendance for part one, a preview that aired at the beginning of the episode showed her later joining the group and calling Rinna the "biggest bully in Hollywood."

The episode teased drama between Kyle and Kathy, with a tearful Kyle asking if she could be excused from a toast and a clip of Kyle gesturing to her sister and saying, "I need to end up in a better place here with her than when she came."

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Reunion. bravo

A source previously told PEOPLE there was "a lot of tense energy" between the sisters during the reunion following Kathy's meltdown during the cast trip to Aspen.

"They cannot reconcile, and it's all so complicated because nobody's backing down. Kyle has backed up her sister for years and no matter what she does, Kathy isn't satisfied," the source adds. "What we're watching is years of family trauma that hasn't been dealt with in a family dynamic."

Although the sisters have long had a rocky relationship, the insider says that this moment is "complicated" as it's the "first time" Hilton's two daughters, Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild, have had to intervene.

"They all grew up together. Kyle acted as a spokesperson for the Hilton family for a long time. They always make up, but this is a little different because Kathy is front and center on camera. She hasn't been forced to be vulnerable. Kathy and Kyle have spoken loosely via text only since the reunion," the insider says.

Speaking to PEOPLE on Friday, Kathy said her daughters will likely be following the next two episodes of the reunion.

"They watch here and there," she shared. "I think they'll be watching for sure this reunion."

BravoCon 2022 is taking place through Sunday at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.