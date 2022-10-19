The new cast of The Real Housewives of New York City has finally been revealed, and OG star Jill Zarin has some words of wisdom to dispense.

"I would love an opportunity to kind of pass the baton virtually to them and say, 'Wishing you the best, and just keep it real,'" Zarin told PEOPLE this weekend during BravoCon 2022. "Just keep it real would be my advice."

The show has been on pause since the end of season 13 ended in September 2021, with none of the old cast members returning. Instead, Andy Cohen announced during a taping of Watch What Happens Live! that Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Lizzy Savetsky, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield will taking over and having their turn to hold a coveted apple for season 14.

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty

While the Shop Jill & Ally designer won't be appearing on the reboot, she addresses the rumors that she could appear on the Real Housewives of New York: Legacy series, which will feature some of the franchises most beloved 'wives.

"I know zero, and I don't know if I would do it," Zarin shares. "I think it depends on who's on it. To me, that's the big issue."

Cohen weighed in on what fans of the franchise can expect during the convention, too.

"I think that our plan is actually brilliant because we're allowing people to not only get an entirely new reboot of The Real Housewives of New York, where we're going to be telling new stories outside of this little postage stamp area on the Upper East Side from these women that we've been following for however many years," he says.

"But we're also going to be able to still be with the women that we love on whatever the legacy show is called," Cohen continues. "And so, I think it's the best of all possible worlds for RHONY fans."

With names like Dorinda Medley, Kelly Killoren Bensimon and Sonja Morgan all possibilities to join, Zarin is coy about who she wouldn't want to see make the cut. "I don't want to say," she shared.

But there are a few ladies she'd love to see partake alongside her, should the opportunity present itself.

"I would love to be on with Luann [de Lesseps]," the Zarin says. "I would love to be on with Ramona [Singer]. I would love to be on the Sonja. I would love to be on with Alex [McCord]. And I even think Bethenny [Frankel] would be great. I think those are the OGs. I think Kelly would be great."

Jay Sullivan/NBC/Getty

"Those seven or whatever, to me, is the legacy cast. One or two missing I think is okay. I think that if you don't have enough of that group, it's not legacy. It's something else, and that's okay, too. You can have an iconic, you can have a million different iterations, but to me, legacy means legacy."

No premiere date has been set for the Real Housewives of New York City, though the network confirmed production will begin sometime this fall.