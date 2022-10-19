Jill Zarin Hopes to 'Pass the Baton' on to New 'RHONY' Cast and Offers Advice: 'Just Keep It Real'

The season 1 OG gives her two cents to the next generation of Real Housewives of New York City stars

By
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody Author Bio
Lanae Brody

Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 19, 2022 11:38 AM

The new cast of The Real Housewives of New York City has finally been revealed, and OG star Jill Zarin has some words of wisdom to dispense.

"I would love an opportunity to kind of pass the baton virtually to them and say, 'Wishing you the best, and just keep it real,'" Zarin told PEOPLE this weekend during BravoCon 2022. "Just keep it real would be my advice."

The show has been on pause since the end of season 13 ended in September 2021, with none of the old cast members returning. Instead, Andy Cohen announced during a taping of Watch What Happens Live! that Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Lizzy Savetsky, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield will taking over and having their turn to hold a coveted apple for season 14.

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH <a href="https://people.com/tag/andy-cohen/" data-inlink="true">ANDY COHEN</a> -- "BravoCon: Andys Mystery Door Episode 19168 -- Pictured: (l-r) Ubah Hassan, Jenna Lyons, Erin Lichy, <a href="https://people.com/tag/andy-cohen/" data-inlink="true">Andy Cohen</a>, Sai De Silva, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield
Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty

While the Shop Jill & Ally designer won't be appearing on the reboot, she addresses the rumors that she could appear on the Real Housewives of New York: Legacy series, which will feature some of the franchises most beloved 'wives.

"I know zero, and I don't know if I would do it," Zarin shares. "I think it depends on who's on it. To me, that's the big issue."

Cohen weighed in on what fans of the franchise can expect during the convention, too.

"I think that our plan is actually brilliant because we're allowing people to not only get an entirely new reboot of The Real Housewives of New York, where we're going to be telling new stories outside of this little postage stamp area on the Upper East Side from these women that we've been following for however many years," he says.

"But we're also going to be able to still be with the women that we love on whatever the legacy show is called," Cohen continues. "And so, I think it's the best of all possible worlds for RHONY fans."

PEOPLE.comPEOPLE.com Jill Zarin Says a Potential Reunion with <a href="https://people.com/tag/dorinda-medley" data-inlink="true">Dorinda Medley</a> on RHONY: Legacy 'Could Be Very Ugly'

With names like Dorinda Medley, Kelly Killoren Bensimon and Sonja Morgan all possibilities to join, Zarin is coy about who she wouldn't want to see make the cut. "I don't want to say," she shared.

But there are a few ladies she'd love to see partake alongside her, should the opportunity present itself.

"I would love to be on with Luann [de Lesseps]," the Zarin says. "I would love to be on with Ramona [Singer]. I would love to be on the Sonja. I would love to be on with Alex [McCord]. And I even think Bethenny [Frankel] would be great. I think those are the OGs. I think Kelly would be great."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/real-housewives-of-new-york-city/" data-inlink="true">The Real Housewives of New York City</a>
Jay Sullivan/NBC/Getty

"Those seven or whatever, to me, is the legacy cast. One or two missing I think is okay. I think that if you don't have enough of that group, it's not legacy. It's something else, and that's okay, too. You can have an iconic, you can have a million different iterations, but to me, legacy means legacy."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

No premiere date has been set for the Real Housewives of New York City, though the network confirmed production will begin sometime this fall.

Related Articles
ew Season Press Junket in New York City on Monday, May 16, 2022 -- Pictured: Andy Cohen, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Bravo
Andy Cohen Promises 'RHONY' : 'Legacy' Will Be the 'Best of All Possible Worlds for 'RHONY' Fans'
Sai De Silva attends the Golden Heart Awards 2022 Benefiting God's Love We Deliver at The Glasshouse on October 17, 2022 in New York City.
New 'RHONY' Star Sai De Silva Calls Season 14 'a Nice Fresh Start' 
Ramona Singer
Ramona Singer Is Hesitant to Join 'RHONY' 's 'Loser 'Legacy' ' Spin-Off After Spotlight Made Her 'Unhinged'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Ubah Hassan attends Harper's BAZAAR Global ICONS Portfolio and Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary at Bloomingdale's on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 12: Jenna Lyons attends W Magazine 50th Anniversary presented By Lexus at Shun Lee on October 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for W Magazine); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 18: Lizzy Savetsky attends Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits And Fleishigs Magazine Host A Spirited Night Of Cocktails on September 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Fleishigs Magazine)
'The' 'Real Housewives of New York City' Season 14's All-New Cast Announced: Meet the Ladies
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- "BravoCon: Andys Mystery Door Episode 19168 -- Pictured: (l-r) Ubah Hassan, Jenna Lyons, Erin Lichy, Andy Cohen, Sai De Silva, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield
Everything to Know About 'The Real Housewives of New York City' Season 14
Luann de Lesseps attends the launch party for the book "Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It" at Capitale on October 19, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) ; Sonja Morgan attends the 2015 amfAR Inspiration Gala New York at Spring Studios on June 16, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan's 'RHONY' Spin-Off, 'Welcome to Crappie Lake', Will Premiere in 2023
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- "BravoCon: Legends Ball Episode 19166 -- Pictured: (l-r) Andy Cohen, Tamra Judge
BravoCon 2022: All the Housewives and Bravo Stars Stopping by the Fan Convention
Taylor Armstrong
Taylor Armstrong Went Through 'So Much Trauma' on 'RHOBH', Promises a 'Different Side' on 'RHOC'
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19130 -- Pictured: Lisa Rinna -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images) ; WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19135 -- Pictured: Kathy Hilton -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images); Kyle Richards attends the Halloween Horror Nights Opening Night Celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 08, 2022 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood
16 Bravolebrity Feuds Fans Hope Are Addressed at BravoCon 2022
Leah McSweeney's Pink Cone Top at BravoCon. Michael Gioia /People
'RHONY' Star Leah McSweeney Turns Heads in Hot Pink Metallic Cone Top at BravoCon 2022
Gia Giudice Teresa Giudice
Gia Giudice Says Mom Teresa Was 'So Beautiful' as She 'Walked Down the Aisle Alone' at Her Wedding
MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 13: Alexia Echevarria attends Smile Train Spring Fling on April 13, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Smile Train ); MIAMI BEACH, FL - DECEMBER 01: Lea Black attends DuJour Magazine's Jason Binn Celebrates Annual Art Basel Miami Beach Kick-Off Party presented by Blackberry PRIV & 50 Bleu at Delano Beach Club on December 1, 2015 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for DuJour)
'RHOM' 's Alexia Echevarria Says Lea Black 'Isn't Real — She Wanted a Cameo Moment'
Real Housewives of Dubai
'The Real Housewives of Dubai' Stars Tease a Season 2 Return at BravoCon 2022: 'We're All Ready'
Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' Season 3 Clip Shown at BravoCon Teases All the Drama
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, Dorinda Medley attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV)
'Real Housewives' ' Dorinda Medley Pays Tribute to Late Husband Richard on His Would-Be 71st Birthday
PEOPLE.comPEOPLE.com Jill Zarin Says a Potential Reunion with Dorinda Medley on RHONY: Legacy 'Could Be Very Ugly'
Jill Zarin Says a Potential Reunion with Dorinda Medley on 'RHONY: Legacy' 'Could Be Very Ugly'