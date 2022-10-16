Gia Giudice had nothing but pride for her mom, Teresa Giudice, on her wedding day.

While appearing on a panel at BravoCon 2022 on Sunday, Gia opened up about her favorite memory from her mom's wedding to Luis Ruelas in August.

"Honestly, my mom walking out of that church," the 21-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star said on the "Let Me Tell You Something About Our Families" panel, presented by Yoplait.

"She held her head so high, she walked down the aisle alone, and she was so beautiful," Gia added. "I don't think you can name a lot of people that have walked down the aisle alone before, and she did it."

As RHONJ fans know, Teresa opted to walk down the aisle alone after her dad, Giacinto Gorga, died in April 2020. Teresa and her family were devastated when he passed as they all shared a close bond with him. In recent years, Teresa has continued to honor his life and even recently dedicated a dance to him while she competed on Dancing with the Stars.

Gia Giudice and Teresa Giudice Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Gia's comments about her mom's nuptials come one day after Teresa, 50, gave BravoCon attendees a first look at her upcoming wedding special.

During the "Jersey Ladies & Their Men" panel on Saturday, Teresa and Luis, 47, shared a clip of their August nuptials at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

In the video, the reality star got ready for the big day and walked down the aisle as her new husband fought back tears. The pair then exchanged vows and kissed.

Teresa's four daughters — Gia, Gabriella, 18; Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13, whom she shares with her ex-husband Joe Giudice — were all by their mom's side, as were Luis' two sons, David and Nicholas, from his previous relationship.

Teresa Giudice. Jill Zarin/Instagram

Attending the black-tie event also was a sea of Bravo talent, including Teresa's RHONJ costars Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider, plus Real Housewives of Dubai breakout Chanel Ayan, Real Housewives of Miami's Alexia Nepola, Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby, Real Housewives of New York City alums Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin, and past and present Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Kenya Moore, Phaedra Parks and Cynthia Bailey.

Missing from the big day were Teresa's brother and sister-in-law, Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga, as well as RHONJ alum Dina Manzo, who was previously said to be a bridesmaid.

Teresa Giudice 's daughters at her wedding. Milania Giudice/TikTok

Teresa began dating Luis in 2020 after he asked for her phone number when they met organically off camera.

While the two have been vocal about being happy in their "love bubble," the relationship has not been without its share of controversy. People in Teresa's life have also questioned the coupling — including Gia, who worried it was moving too quickly.

Still, Teresa and Luis have been steadfast in insisting their love has carried them through every obstacle, and she told him on Instagram in June: "I love you endlessly."

The couple's wedding special is set to air a week after the RHONJ season 13 finale.

BravoCon 2022 is taking place through Sunday at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.