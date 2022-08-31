Entertainment TV Everything to Know About BravoCon 2022, Including When It Is and Who Is Going to Be There Between when it's taking place and the celebrities slated to attend, here are all the details on the Bravo-filled weekend By Skyler Caruso Skyler Caruso Instagram Skyler Caruso is the SEO Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. She writes across all entertainment verticals with a focus on evergreen and search-friendly content to help further grow the brand's SEO reach. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Skyler was a contributing author at TigerBeat and served as a social media correspondent for Seventeen magazine, where for six years she covered award shows, red carpets, and music festivals such as the Grammy Awards and Coachella. She was also formerly at Sony Music, NBC Entertainment and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Calling all Bravoholics! The biggest bash in the Bravoshphere, BravoCon, is taking place in New York City in October after a two-year hiatus. Slated to give fans an experience like no other, the star-studded convention spans an entire weekend. From Bravo-themed photo ops to tea-spilling panels, the three days are sure to be immersive, interactive and nonetheless exciting. Did we mention that your favorite Bravo celebrities will also be in attendance? Over 100 stars from hit shows such as The Real Housewives, Vanderpump Rules, and the Below Deck will be at every corner throughout the weekend. Furthermore, Andy Cohen is hosting an exclusive experience in addition to the main BravoCon events. Fans also have the opportunity to purchase tickets to a special taping of Watch What Happens Live, a production that's said to be the biggest in the show's history! From when it takes place to the stars set to attend, here's everything to know about this year's BravoCon. When is BravoCon 2022?
BravoCon will be held over the course of three days, from Friday, Oct. 14 to Sunday, Oct. 16. Where is BravoCon 2022? BravoCon will be held at the Javis Center in New York City. This will be the main venue for the event, including the star-studded panels, interactive experiences and photo ops galore. In addition, the Manhattan Center will be hosting four live tapings of Watch What Happens Live throughout the weekend. If you're able to score tickets, you could be a part of the biggest taping in WWHL history! Who will be at BravoCon 2022?
Over 100 Bravolebrities are slated to attend the convention this year, including stars from Bravo's top shows such as The Real Housewives, Vanderpump Rules, Shahs of Sunset, Below Deck and more. A complete list of announced talent is as follows: Below Deck: Captain Lee Rosbach, Chef Rachel Hargrove, Stew Fraser Olender and former Chief Stew Kate Chastain Below Deck Down Under: Captain Jason Chambers and Chief Stew Aesha Scott Below Deck Mediterranean: Captain Sandy Yawn, Courtney Veale and Mzi "Zee" Dempers Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Gary King, Captain Glenn Shephard, and Daisy Kelliher
Bravo Kids: Albie Manzo, Brooks Marks, Chris Manzo, Frankie Catania and Gia Giudice Bravo Significant Others: Dr. Bill Aydin, Evan Goldschneider, Frank Catania, Joe Benigno, and Joe Gorga Family Karma: Anisha Ramakrishna, Amrit Kapai, Bali Chainani, Brian Benni, Monica Vaswani, Nicholas Kouchoukos, Richa Sadana, Rish Karam and Vishal Parvani Galley Talk: Kate Chastain Kandi & the Gang: Kandi Burruss, Todd Tucker, Riley Burruss, Bertha Jones, Joyce Jones and Nora Wilcox Legacy Housewives: Caroline Manzo and Cynthia Bailey Married to Medicine: Anila Sajja, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Toya Bush-Harris and Quad Webb Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles: Tracy Tutor, Josh Flagg, Heather Altman and Josh Altman Project Runway: Christian Siriano and Elaine Welteroth Vanderpump Rules. Shahs of Sunset: Golnesa Gharachedaghi, Reza Farahan and Mercedes Javid Southern Charm: Austen Kroll, Craig Conover, Kathryn Dennis, Leva Bonaparte, Madison LeCroy, Marcie Hobbs, Naomie Olindo, Olivia Flowers, Patricia Altschul, Shep Rose, Taylor Ann Green and Venita Aspen Summer House: Amanda Batula, Andrea Denver, Carl Radke, Ciara Miller, Danielle Olivera, Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, Luke Gulbranson, Mya Allen and Paige DeSorbo The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Sanya Richards-Ross, Marlo Hampton, Drew Sidora, Kenya Moore and Shereé Whitfield The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Crystal Kung Minkoff, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke and Kathy Hilton The Real Housewives of Dubai: Caroline Brooks, Caroline Stanbury, Chanel Ayan, Dr. Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan Hall and Nina Ali The Real Housewives of Miami: Adriana de Moura, Alexia Nepola, Dr. Nicole Martin, Julia Lemigova, Larsa Pippen, Lisa Hochstein, Marysol Patton and Guerdy Abraira The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider, Jennifer Aydin, Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice The Real Housewives of Orange County: Shannon Beador, Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson The Real Housewives of Potomac: Ashley Darby, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Mia Thornton, Robyn Dixon, Wendy Osefo and Candiace Dillard Bassett
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks and Whitney Rose The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Seasons 2 and 3: Brandi Glanville, Dorinda Medley, Jill Zarin, Phaedra Parks, Tamra Judge, Taylor Armstrong, Vicki Gunvalson, Eva Marcille and Leah McSweeney Vanderpump Rules: James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Raquel Leviss, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz and Lala Kent Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Andy Cohen and Daryn Carp What type of experiences will take place at BravoCon 2022? Get ready to sip, snap and schmooze with your favorite stars! Between Bravoland and Bravo Bazaar, attendees will get the chance to immerse themselves in tell-all panels, merch-filled booths and themed bars throughout the weekend. In addition to the main event, there are opportunities to add to your BravoCon experience, including all things Watch What Happens Live — consisting of Andy's Legends Ball, Bravopalooza and a taping of the show.
How much are BravoCon 2022 tickets?
Tickets for the event range from $170 to $1,950, depending on the package purchased. The $170 pass is a one-day ticket that includes access to BravoCon; access to BravoCon panels, programs, and shows; access to photo ops with Bravolebs; access to Bravo-themed photo and immersive experiences; access to all themed bars (for 21+ attendees); and access to Bravo Bazaar shopping experience. Meanwhile, the $430 pass gives you access to all three days of BravoCon, including access to panels and shows; photo ops with Bravolebs; themed photos and immersive experiences; themed bars (for 21+ attendees) and Bravo Bazaar shopping.
Where to buy BravoCon 2022 tickets? Tickets can be purchased on the official BravoCon 2022 website. However, be warned: they're selling out fast!