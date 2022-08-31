Everything to Know About BravoCon 2022, Including When It Is and Who Is Going to Be There

Calling all Bravoholics!

The biggest bash in the Bravoshphere, BravoCon, is taking place in New York City in October after a two-year hiatus.

Slated to give fans an experience like no other, the star-studded convention spans an entire weekend. From Bravo-themed photo ops to tea-spilling panels, the three days are sure to be immersive, interactive and nonetheless exciting.

Did we mention that your favorite Bravo celebrities will also be in attendance? Over 100 stars from hit shows such as The Real Housewives, Vanderpump Rules, and the Below Deck will be at every corner throughout the weekend.

Furthermore, Andy Cohen is hosting an exclusive experience in addition to the main BravoCon events. Fans also have the opportunity to purchase tickets to a special taping of Watch What Happens Live, a production that's said to be the biggest in the show's history!

From when it takes place to the stars set to attend, here's everything to know about this year's BravoCon.

When is BravoCon 2022?

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

BravoCon will be held over the course of three days, from Friday, Oct. 14 to Sunday, Oct. 16.

Where is BravoCon 2022?

BravoCon will be held at the Javis Center in New York City. This will be the main venue for the event, including the star-studded panels, interactive experiences and photo ops galore.

In addition, the Manhattan Center will be hosting four live tapings of Watch What Happens Live throughout the weekend. If you're able to score tickets, you could be a part of the biggest taping in WWHL history!

Who will be at BravoCon 2022?

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Over 100 Bravolebrities are slated to attend the convention this year, including stars from Bravo's top shows such as The Real Housewives, Vanderpump Rules, Shahs of Sunset, Below Deck and more. A complete list of announced talent is as follows:

Below Deck: Captain Lee Rosbach, Chef Rachel Hargrove, Stew Fraser Olender and former Chief Stew Kate Chastain

Below Deck Down Under: Captain Jason Chambers and Chief Stew Aesha Scott

Below Deck Mediterranean: Captain Sandy Yawn, Courtney Veale and Mzi "Zee" Dempers

Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Gary King, Captain Glenn Shephard, and Daisy Kelliher

Laurent Bassett/Bravo

Bravo Kids: Albie Manzo, Brooks Marks, Chris Manzo, Frankie Catania and Gia Giudice

Bravo Significant Others: Dr. Bill Aydin, Evan Goldschneider, Frank Catania, Joe Benigno, and Joe Gorga

Family Karma: Anisha Ramakrishna, Amrit Kapai, Bali Chainani, Brian Benni, Monica Vaswani, Nicholas Kouchoukos, Richa Sadana, Rish Karam and Vishal Parvani

Galley Talk: Kate Chastain

Kandi & the Gang: Kandi Burruss, Todd Tucker, Riley Burruss, Bertha Jones, Joyce Jones and Nora Wilcox

Legacy Housewives: Caroline Manzo and Cynthia Bailey

Married to Medicine: Anila Sajja, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Toya Bush-Harris and Quad Webb

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles: Tracy Tutor, Josh Flagg, Heather Altman and Josh Altman

Project Runway: Christian Siriano and Elaine Welteroth

Vanderpump Rules.

Shahs of Sunset: Golnesa Gharachedaghi, Reza Farahan and Mercedes Javid

Southern Charm: Austen Kroll, Craig Conover, Kathryn Dennis, Leva Bonaparte, Madison LeCroy, Marcie Hobbs, Naomie Olindo, Olivia Flowers, Patricia Altschul, Shep Rose, Taylor Ann Green and Venita Aspen

Summer House: Amanda Batula, Andrea Denver, Carl Radke, Ciara Miller, Danielle Olivera, Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, Luke Gulbranson, Mya Allen and Paige DeSorbo

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Sanya Richards-Ross, Marlo Hampton, Drew Sidora, Kenya Moore and Shereé Whitfield

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Crystal Kung Minkoff, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke and Kathy Hilton

The Real Housewives of Dubai: Caroline Brooks, Caroline Stanbury, Chanel Ayan, Dr. Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan Hall and Nina Ali

The cast of RHOBH. Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

The Real Housewives of Miami: Adriana de Moura, Alexia Nepola, Dr. Nicole Martin, Julia Lemigova, Larsa Pippen, Lisa Hochstein, Marysol Patton and Guerdy Abraira

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider, Jennifer Aydin, Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice

The Real Housewives of Orange County: Shannon Beador, Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson

The Real Housewives of Potomac: Ashley Darby, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Mia Thornton, Robyn Dixon, Wendy Osefo and Candiace Dillard Bassett

Stephanie Diani/Bravo

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks and Whitney Rose

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Seasons 2 and 3: Brandi Glanville, Dorinda Medley, Jill Zarin, Phaedra Parks, Tamra Judge, Taylor Armstrong, Vicki Gunvalson, Eva Marcille and Leah McSweeney

Vanderpump Rules: James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Raquel Leviss, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz and Lala Kent

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Andy Cohen and Daryn Carp

What type of experiences will take place at BravoCon 2022?

Get ready to sip, snap and schmooze with your favorite stars! Between Bravoland and Bravo Bazaar, attendees will get the chance to immerse themselves in tell-all panels, merch-filled booths and themed bars throughout the weekend.

In addition to the main event, there are opportunities to add to your BravoCon experience, including all things Watch What Happens Live — consisting of Andy's Legends Ball, Bravopalooza and a taping of the show.

How much are BravoCon 2022 tickets?

Charles Sykes/Bravo

Tickets for the event range from $170 to $1,950, depending on the package purchased.

The $170 pass is a one-day ticket that includes access to BravoCon; access to BravoCon panels, programs, and shows; access to photo ops with Bravolebs; access to Bravo-themed photo and immersive experiences; access to all themed bars (for 21+ attendees); and access to Bravo Bazaar shopping experience.

Meanwhile, the $430 pass gives you access to all three days of BravoCon, including access to panels and shows; photo ops with Bravolebs; themed photos and immersive experiences; themed bars (for 21+ attendees) and Bravo Bazaar shopping.

Where to buy BravoCon 2022 tickets?

Tickets can be purchased on the official BravoCon 2022 website. However, be warned: they're selling out fast!