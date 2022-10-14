Cynthia Bailey gave her seal of approval about Gizelle Bryant dating her ex, Peter Thomas.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 55, opened up about the rumors that Bryant was romantically seeing her ex-husband during the Housewife2Housewife panel on Friday at the second annual BravoCon.

"When that rumor came out, because Gizelle and I are very cool, she did call me [to tell me it wasn't true]," she shared while appearing on the panel alongside Jennifer Aydin, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Lisa Hochstein, Caroline Stanbury and Sutton Stracke.

"I haven't been with Peter in years, and it would be okay with me if she wanted to date him," the reality star added of her ex and The Real Housewives of Potomac star.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Bailey and Thomas tied the knot in January 2011 during RHOA's third season. During their marriage, they weathered a bunch of struggles, including cheating scandals, squabbles with Bailey's pals and sexual lulls, before they announced their separation in 2016. The pair then finalized their divorce in 2017.

During Friday's panel, Bassett asked if it would be "weird" for Bailey to see Bryant, 52, with Thomas. "Peter and I haven't been together for years — once I'm done…" Bailey replied before trailing off.

The reality star added that she would "absolutely" hang out with the pair.

"Here's the thing, I'm a Pisces — when I'm in, I'm in, when I'm out, [I'm out]," she said. "Peter and I are cool, we've always had a very respectful, cordial relationship."

However, Bailey may not need to schedule a hangout after all because Bryant put the rumors of a romance to rest earlier this month.

"I've known Peter for years," Bryant told E! News after Thomas made an appearance on RHOP. "Peter comes around the group. I didn't bring him around the group, someone else did."

"No, Peter and I have never dated, will not date. I think he's a great guy, but not for me," she added.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Bryant also shared with Page Six that she "immediately" called her friend after the rumors surfaced.

"I wanted her to know because I know how this 'Housewives' thing is. If there's a rumor that I'm dating Peter, she's doing press for other things, she's going to be asked and I wanted her to be able to tell the truth which was, I'm not dating Peter," she explained.

Despite Bailey's past with Thomas, she was very supportive of the relationship, according to Bryant.

"She was like, 'Girl, you could do you. I don't care what you do. Like, if you want to date him, have at it,'" Bryant recalled. "And I was like, 'No.' No shade to Peter, but no!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

BravoCon 2022 is taking place through Sunday at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.