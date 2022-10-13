02 of 16 Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard-Bassett Gizelle Bryant, Candiace Dillard-Bassett. Jason Kempin/Getty Images; Dominik Bindl/FilmMagic Bravo fans paying attention to social media know that Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard-Bassett are by no means BFFs right now, with their friendship poised to fall apart on this season of The Real Housewives of Potomac after Bryant accused Candiace's husband, Chris Bassett, of "trying to see if I was with it." Filming season 3 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip didn't help either, and Bryant said in recent interviews that the two are "not in a good pace" and that she was "hurt" Candiace was "unappreciative" of their friendship. "Let's be honest. You are no one's friend," Candiace recently shot back on social media. "You come collect a check and go home to those purple walls. The small part of me that DID want to believe weren't total garbage woke up when you decided to get creative with my husband. And don't insult my intelligence with this b.s. victimization that you pulled out of your hind parts at 5 o'clock today. It's as believable as (absent) your storylines." If that's what they're saying on social media, one can only imagine what's coming at BravoCon when they're together again.

03 of 16 Teresa Giudce and Melissa Gorga Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga. Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images These sisters-in-law have been at odds since well before Melissa Gorga joined Teresa Giudice on The Real Housewives of New Jersey's third season, and they haven't been shy about expressing their feelings toward one another on camera. They appeared to be on mostly good terms until the filming of the RHONJ season 13 reunion, which ended so badly that Melissa and her husband Joe Gorga decided not to attend Giudice's wedding to new husband Luis Ruelas (she was previously married to Joe Giudice from 1999-2020). It's still not known exactly what went down, but seeing as the RHONJ panel was split into two this year — with Melissa and Teresa appearing on separate chats — it appears there's still tension in this family.

05 of 16 Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green. Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty (2) Judging by what went down at the Southern Charm season 8 reunion, it's clear that there are still a lot of complicated feelings between exes Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green since their July breakup. "He's f---ed allegedly over 300 whores," she said of Rose at the reunion, admitting she feels she was just "the whore that stuck around for long enough" to him. "I'll always love Taylor. Aways," Rose told host Andy Cohen. It remains to be seen how the two will progress from there but there's a good chance the Southern Charm panel will go, ahem, south — fast.

06 of 16 Heather Gay and Whitney Rose Andrew Peterson/Bravo These two Real Housewives of Salt Lake City stars (and cousins) reportedly had a fallout during the third season — one that carried over to their appearance on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3. Fans have since been speculating what went wrong. Perhaps BravoCon will clue them in?

07 of 16 Jill Zarin and Dorinda Medley Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty; Rich Polk/Getty The two Real Housewives of New York City alums butted heads during Jill Zarin's stay at Dorinda Medley's Blue Stone Manor on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club. And though they appeared to leave on good terms, Zarin later said told Access Hollywood she was "done" trying to rekindle their friendship and was "not going to try anymore" until Medley got her drinking "resolved." "I think she's very salacious," Medley later said on her SiriusXM radio show, when discussing Zarin. "My mother always says something: 'Consider the source.' ... So I think people should say whatever they want. Just because you say it doesn't mean it's true." Don't expect these two outspoken New York City Housewives to bite their tongues during the Ultimate Girls Trip panel.

08 of 16 Luke Gulbranson and Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty; Jeff Kravitz/Getty; Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage The preview for the upcoming season of Winter House saw a blow up between Southern Charm star Craig Conover and Summer House star Luke Gulbranson, with Conover alleging that Gulbranson "touched my f---ing girlfriend" (referring to Summer House's Paige DeSorbo). "You're going to get knocked the f--- out! I will throw you through a goddamn window!" Conover screams at Gulbranson, before packing his bags and declaring that he's "getting the f--- out of this goddamn house." Viewers are weeks from finding out what actually goes down, but will be studying how these three interact at BravoCon for sure.

09 of 16 Danielle Olivera and Lindsay Hubbard Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Rumors have been swirling that these two besties are at odds — which could explain why Danielle Olivera didn't celebrate Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke's engagement on social media. Watch closely — this could be a tease for what's to come for season 7 of Summer House.

10 of 16 Austen Kroll and Madison LeCroy and Lindsay Hubbard and Ciara Miller and Olivia Flowers Roy Rochlin/Getty; Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty; Jeff Kravitz/Getty; Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty (2) Do the math: Austen Kroll might just have the most awkward BravoCon of all, with not one, not two, not three, but four of his exes walking around the Bravo fan convention (okay, technically he never dated Lindsay Hubbard, but the pals' previous hookups have caused massive drama on Summer House, so it counts). Last viewers saw, Kroll and Ciara Miller had spent some time in the sack while he was feeling rejected from his Southern Charm costar Olivia Flowers. In the past, Miller hasn't taken kindly to Kroll's other romantic pursuits (cough cough Lindsay Hubbard cough cough), so there's a chance of fireworks there. And viewers always know that Kroll and Madison LeCroy love to pick at the other when they're together. And Hubbard certainly suffers no fools. Looking at it, it's kind of wild Kroll decided to come to BravoCon in the first place!

11 of 16 Caroline Manzo and Teresa Giudice Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty, Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Caroline Manzo and Teresa Giudice had a pretty public falling out before Manzo left The Real Housewives of New Jersey after season 5. Since then, neither have held back when discussing the other despite cashing in on their anger in a Super Bowl commercial together. Just in May, Manzo said on her son's podcast that she would consider returning to the show to take down Giudice. "I'm just going to put it out there because I just don't give a f---," she revealed, after learning Giudice spoke negatively about her on the RHONJ season 12 reunion. "I would get great pleasure, fans, community, to go in and just knock the s--- out of her verbally and just put her in her place. ... Sometimes you gotta smack the bully. I am more than happy to go smack the bully." Giudice didn't seem bothered. "She didn't knock the s--- out of me the entire time she was on the show, that's why I'm still there and she's not," she told TMZ. "That tells you everything you need to know. ... The whole thing is pathetic, attention-seeking behavior." Last BravoCon, the two avoided one another. Could this be the year fans get the face-off they want?

12 of 16 Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi and Lala Kent Amy Sussman/Getty It's been a while since these two made headlines for their feud, but BravoCon could reignite that! Back in December 2020, Shahs of Sunset's Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi weighed in on Lala Kent's criticisms of ex-Randall Emmett, suggesting Kent "walk away and stop complaining" until she is ready to "take accountability for choosing to stay" with him amid the "red flags" she had been complaining about. She also knocked Kent for calling out the father of her child publicly. Obviously, the Vanderpump Rules star didn't take that sitting down, calling out Gharachedaghi for being unsupportive. "She knows nothing about what is going on and how deep and dark and disgusting everything is," Kent said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, adding that she expected GG, a single mom, to understand and have some "compassion." But the Shahs star only shot back again."Your personal business was made public by you and that allows people to have an opinion. My opinion is that u should have a little more self-respect," Gharachedaghi tweeted, adding that Kent shouldn't confuse their experiences as Gharachedaghi welcomed her son using a sperm donor. "You said I'm a single mom as if I'm a victim of a circumstance and that I should have empathy for what you're going through because we're both single? Do not confuse my original point sweetie."

13 of 16 Dorinda Medley and Vicki Gunvalson Dorinda Medley and Vicki Gunvalson. Sophy Holland/Peacock Another bit of unfinished business carrying over from Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club. On the Peacock series, now airing on Bravo, Dorinda Medley and Vicki Gunvalson faced off against Gunvalson's anti-vaccine views. Medley also wasn't too happy when Gunvalson called her home Blue Stone Manor "old" and said there was "nothing to do" in the Berkshires. After trading insults in the press, both have appeared to drop it — Gunvalson saying she's "taking the high road" and Medley insisting that "I'm like an NFL player. I get on the field, I hit that s---, and then I get off the field and I'm ready to have a beer and have fun." In Medley's analogy, is BravoCon on the field or off? Fans will have to wait and see....

14 of 16 Vicki Gunvalson and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Gabe Ginsberg/Getty; Getty Vicki Gunvalson also has some unsettled beef with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, who hosts Two Ts and a Pod alongside Gunvalson's Real Housewives of Orange County bestie Tamra Judge. Back in June, Gunvalson slammed Mellencamp Arroyave, saying she doesn't like her while expressing bitterness toward Judge for starting a podcast with Mellencamp Arroyave instead of her. Mellencamp Arroyave didn't take that lying down, throwing shade on social media at Gunvalson for her alleged involvement in Brooks Ayers' cancer scheme. "Wow…Low blow! You know nothing about what transpired with my ex," Gunvalson, who has denied any wrongdoings, responded. "This is why you only lasted 3 years… ME…14!" "Well if we're talking numbers, could you let us all know where you were on January 6th?" Mellencamp Arroyave savagely snapped back, later claiming Gunvalson tried to get her fired from her podcast (another allegation Gunvalson denied). Will the two have more to say at BravoCon?

15 of 16 Ashley Darby and Vicki Gunvalson Getty (2) As if Vicki Gunvalson didn't have enough conflict with her fellow BravoCon attendees, Potomac Housewife Ashley Darby was on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen this week and revealed that "the rudest Bravolebrity" she ever met was Gunvalson! "Vicki Gunvalson was quite mean to me. We did a little thing together at the Bravo headquarters, and she was so dismissive of me," Darby said. "We were doing an interview together. She got up and walked out of the room. She didn't want to hear anything I had to say." Let's see if Gunvalson hears that!