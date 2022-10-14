Below Deck is headed to Saint Lucia with some familiar faces aboard.

Bravo released the season 10 trailer on Friday at BravoCon 2022, revealing that longtime Captain Lee Rosbach will be joined on motor yacht St. David by foul-mouther master chef Rachel Hargrove while last season's fan-favorite Fraser Olender has been promoted to chief stew.

Also navigating the Caribbean on the largest motor yacht in Below Deck history (197 feet!) are new bosun Ross McHarg, stews Hayley De Sola Pinto and Alissa Humber, deck/stew Camille Lamb and deckhands Tony Duarte, Katie Glaser and Ben Willoughby.

"Welcome to the circus," one yachtie says as Fraser deadpans, "You're working with yachties, they have literally no brain cells."

Along the way, charter guests twerk, over-consume alcohol (to the point one throws up in his cocktail glass during dinner) and, of course, hit on the "Stud of the Sea."

"Is dessert gonna be you, Captain?" one woman asks Captain Lee, prompting him to fan himself and say, "I think I'm schvitzing!"

Balancing out the laughs is a dramatic twist, as described in a release by Bravo: "While the three department heads try to keep their crew in line, the entire charter season is put in jeopardy when Captain Lee makes an unexpected decision that rocks the boat to its core."

Throw in some flying inflatables, a little fun with floggers by Deckies' favorite foul-mouthed chef and plenty of injuries (not all of which appear to be alcohol-related), and you've got a splashy season ahead.

BravoCon's "Below Deck Crew Oughta Know" panel featured yachties from across the franchises: Mediterranean's Mzi "Zee" Dempers, Dave White and Kyle Viljoen were joined by Sailing Yacht's will-they-won't-they couple Gary King and Daisy Kelleher, as well as Olender.

Aesha Scott, who upgraded to chief stew when she moved from Med to Down Under, also joined the panel and helped roll out an exclusive clip for the Australia-set spin-off, which Bravo confirmed is set to return for season 2 in 2023.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ahead of Below Deck season 10's premiere on Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. ET, catch Below Deck Adventure Nov. 1 at 9 p.m. ET. BravoCon 2022 is taking place through Sunday at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.