Andy Cohen has one major regret when it comes to his 2013 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Watch What Happens Live host, 54, revealed during the "Ask Andy" panel at BravoCon 2022 on Friday that asking Winfrey if she ever had a lesbian experience did not go as planned — partly because it wasn't really planned at all.

"I asked it so poorly," he told moderators Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. The question came up toward the end of the show, according to Cohen, who explained, "I decided, 'Why don't I throw this out? Maybe I'll throw a bomb out.' And I asked Oprah, 'Have you ever swum in the lady pond?' And she was like, 'No.'"

The television personality admitted that he didn't discuss the awkward exchange with Winfrey, now 68, following the 2013 interview — but her pal Gayle King did reach out to him.

"She didn't say anything, but I heard from Gayle the next day, and Gayle goes, 'Oprah didn't know what the lady pond was,'" he recalled. "And I was like, 'Well then I need to re-ask the question!' But [Oprah] hasn't come back."

Cohen added that wants all of his WWHL guests to have a positive experience on the show.

"I always want people to leave happy," he told Guthrie and Kotb. "They're schlepping all the way down to SoHo, and I want them to be glad they came."

In 2018, Cohen shared that he even regretted the question in the moment.

"I asked her — not even during 'Plead the Fifth' — I asked her if she had swum in the lady pond, so to speak," he told Access. "The second after I said it, I kind of regretted it."

BravoCon 2022 is taking place through Sunday at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.