Andy Cohen Believes Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton Will Work Out Their 'RHOBH' Drama: 'Blood Is Blood'

Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton’s longtime sibling rivalry came to head on season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Published on October 14, 2022 04:33 PM
Kyle Richards, Andy Cohen, Kathy Hilton
Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Andy Cohen wants Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton to reconcile amid their family drama.

At BravoCon 2022 on Friday, the Watch What Happens Live host, 54, told PEOPLE exclusively that he "hopes" the sisters and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars will work out their differences.

"Blood is blood," he said of the sibling duo's current drama.

The television personality added that the drama which surrounded Kathy during the RHOBH season 12 reunion played out "exactly" as he had expected.

Cohen also addressed the possibility that Kim Richards would return to RHOBH to help mend fences between the pair, saying, "I hope so. I love Kim."

AltaMed Health Services' Power Up, We Are The Future Gala - Arrivals
Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards. Araya Diaz/WireImage

For the first episode of the three-part reunion, Cohen and the women of RHOBH gathered at the Beverly Hills Hotel after the season 12 finale. Though Kathy was not in attendance for part one, a preview that aired at the beginning of the episode showed her later joining the group and calling Rinna the "biggest bully in Hollywood."

The episode teased drama between Kyle and Kathy, with a tearful Kyle asking if she could be excused from a toast and a clip of Kyle gesturing to her sister and saying, "I need to end up in a better place here with her than when she came."

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Reunion Trailer: Kathy Hilton Fires Back at <a href="https://people.com/tag/lisa-rinna/" data-inlink="true">Lisa Rinna</a>
bravo

A source previously told PEOPLE there was "a lot of tense energy" between the sisters during the reunion following Kathy's meltdown during the cast trip to Aspen.

"They cannot reconcile, and it's all so complicated because nobody's backing down. Kyle has backed up her sister for years and no matter what she does, Kathy isn't satisfied," the source adds. "What we're watching is years of family trauma that hasn't been dealt with in a family dynamic."

Although the sisters have long had a rocky relationship, the insider says that this moment is "complicated" as it's the "first time" Hilton's two daughters, Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild, have had to intervene.

"They all grew up together. Kyle acted as a spokesperson for the Hilton family for a long time. They always make up, but this is a little different because Kathy is front and center on camera. She hasn't been forced to be vulnerable. Kathy and Kyle have spoken loosely via text only since the reunion," the insider says.

BravoCon 2022 is taking place through Sunday at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.

