Published on October 15, 2022 09:20 AM
01 of 12

Andy Cohen

BRAVOCON -- Pictured: Andy Cohen -- (Photo by: Heidi Gutman/Bravo via Getty Images)
Heidi Gutman/Bravo/getty

Bravo exec Andy Cohen was on hand to help kick off BravoCon 2022 — a fan convention celebrating the network's reality stars — at the Javtis Center in N.Y.C. on Oct. 14. He sat down with Today's Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, who grilled him on everything from reality faves to fatherhood.

02 of 12

Savannah Guthrie, Andy Cohen & Hoda Kotb

BRAVOCON -- Pictured: (l-r) Savannah Guthrie, Andy Cohen, Hoda Kotb -- (Photo by: Heidi Gutman/Bravo via Getty Images)
Heidi Gutman/Bravo/getty

And of course, a shotski was involved!

03 of 12

Vicki Gunvalson

BRAVOCON -- Right the Relationship Panel from the Javits Center in New York City on Friday, October 14, 2022 -- Pictured: Vicki Gunvalson -- (Photo by: Heidi Gutman/Bravo via Getty Images)
Heidi Gutman/Bravo/getty

During the "Right the Relationship" panel on Oct. 14, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson opened up about the relationship that "destroyed" her family and also threw some shade at fellow Housewife Teresa Giudice.

04 of 12

Cynthia Bailey

BRAVOCON -- Housewife2Housewife Panel from the Javits Center in New York City on Friday, October 14, 2022 -- Pictured: Cynthia Bailey -- (Photo by: Heidi Gutman/Bravo via Getty Images)
Heidi Gutman/Bravo/getty

Newly single Cynthia Bailey (a former Real Housewives of Atlanta staple) dished at the "Housewife2Housewife" panel on Oct. 14, addressing rumors pal Gizelle Bryant was dating her ex Peter Thomas (she's not).

05 of 12

Brandi Glanville

BRAVOCON -- Right the Relationship Panel from the Javits Center in New York City on Friday, October 14, 2022 -- Pictured: Brandi Glanville -- (Photo by: Heidi Gutman/Bravo via Getty Images)
Heidi Gutman/Bravo/getty

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville joined the Oct. 14 "Right the Relationship" panel.

06 of 12

Paige DeSorbo & Craig Conover

BRAVOCON -- Modern Love Panel from the Javits Center in New York City on Friday, October 14, 2022 -- Pictured: Diana Silvers and Craig Conover -- (Photo by: Monica Schipper/Bravo via Getty Images)
Monica Schipper/Bravo/Getty

The Oct. 14 "Modern Love" panel included tea from Southern Charm lovebirds Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover, who said, "I have a feeling that we're going to end up getting married one day."

07 of 12

Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi

BRAVOCON -- Bravo2Bravo Panel from the Javits Center in New York City on Friday, October 14, 2022 -- Pictured: Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi -- (Photo by: Heidi Gutman/Bravo via Getty Images)
Heidi Gutman/Bravo/getty

Shahs of Sunset's GG had some fun during a game at the "Bravo2Bravo" panel on Oct. 14.

08 of 12

Daisy Kelliher, Naomie Olindo & Lindsay Hubbard

BRAVOCON -- Bravo2Bravo Panel from the Javits Center in New York City on Friday, October 14, 2022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Daisy Kelliher, Naomie Olindo, Lindsay Hubbard -- (Photo by: Heidi Gutman/Bravo via Getty Images)
Heidi Gutman/Bravo/getty

Also at the "Bravo2Bravo" panel on Oct. 14: Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Daisy Kelliher, Southern Charm's Naomie Olindo and Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard.

09 of 12

Heather Gay

BRAVOCON -- Right the Relationship Panel from the Javits Center in New York City on Friday, October 14, 2022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Austen Kroll, Vicki Gunvalson, Heather Gay -- (Photo by: Heidi Gutman/Bravo via Getty Images)
Heidi Gutman/Bravo/getty

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fave Heather Gay got chatty at the Oct. 14 "Right the Relationship" panel.

10 of 12

Teresa Giudice

BRAVOCON -- Bravo's Most Golden Moments Panel from the Javits Center in New York City on Friday, October 14, 2022 -- Pictured: Teresa Giudice -- (Photo by: Heidi Gutman/Bravo via Getty Images)
Heidi Gutman/Bravo/getty

On the Oct. 14 "Bravo's Most Golden Moments" panel, Real Housewives of New Jersey star (and newlywed) Teresa Giudice opened up about her 11-month stint in jail.

11 of 12

Dorinda Medley

BRAVOCON -- Bravo's Most Golden Moments Panel from the Javits Center in New York City on Friday, October 14, 2022 -- Pictured: Dorinda Medley -- (Photo by: Heidi Gutman/Bravo via Getty Images)
Heidi Gutman/Bravo/getty

Also at the Oct. 14 "Bravo's Most Golden Moments" panel, former Real Housewives of New York mainstay Dorinda Medley.

12 of 12

Meredith Marks

BRAVOCON -- Bravo Spirit Panel from the Javits Center in New York City on Friday, October 14, 2022 -- Pictured: Meredith Marks -- (Photo by: Heidi Gutman/Bravo via Getty Images)
Heidi Gutman/Bravo/getty

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Meredith Marks was thinking pink at the Oct. 14 "Bravo Spirit" panel.

