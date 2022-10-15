01 of 12 Andy Cohen Heidi Gutman/Bravo/getty Bravo exec Andy Cohen was on hand to help kick off BravoCon 2022 — a fan convention celebrating the network's reality stars — at the Javtis Center in N.Y.C. on Oct. 14. He sat down with Today's Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, who grilled him on everything from reality faves to fatherhood.

02 of 12 Savannah Guthrie, Andy Cohen & Hoda Kotb Heidi Gutman/Bravo/getty And of course, a shotski was involved!

03 of 12 Vicki Gunvalson Heidi Gutman/Bravo/getty During the "Right the Relationship" panel on Oct. 14, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson opened up about the relationship that "destroyed" her family and also threw some shade at fellow Housewife Teresa Giudice.

05 of 12 Brandi Glanville Heidi Gutman/Bravo/getty Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville joined the Oct. 14 "Right the Relationship" panel.

06 of 12 Paige DeSorbo & Craig Conover Monica Schipper/Bravo/Getty The Oct. 14 "Modern Love" panel included tea from Southern Charm lovebirds Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover, who said, "I have a feeling that we're going to end up getting married one day."

07 of 12 Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi Heidi Gutman/Bravo/getty Shahs of Sunset's GG had some fun during a game at the "Bravo2Bravo" panel on Oct. 14.

09 of 12 Heather Gay Heidi Gutman/Bravo/getty Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fave Heather Gay got chatty at the Oct. 14 "Right the Relationship" panel.

10 of 12 Teresa Giudice Heidi Gutman/Bravo/getty On the Oct. 14 "Bravo's Most Golden Moments" panel, Real Housewives of New Jersey star (and newlywed) Teresa Giudice opened up about her 11-month stint in jail.

11 of 12 Dorinda Medley Heidi Gutman/Bravo/getty Also at the Oct. 14 "Bravo's Most Golden Moments" panel, former Real Housewives of New York mainstay Dorinda Medley.