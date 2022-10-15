Entertainment TV BravoCon 2022: All the Housewives and Bravo Stars Stopping by the Fan Convention From Housewives and reality faves to the one and only Andy Cohen, see what's happening this weekend in N.Y.C. By Kate Hogan Kate Hogan Instagram Twitter Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE. In her 14 years at the brand, she has covered everything from pets and babies to style and Sexiest Man Alive, interviewing celebrities including Céline Dion, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Chris Evans. Currently, she oversees the creation of photo galleries that complement breaking news and major PEOPLE moments like The Beautiful Issue and 100 Reasons to Love America. She has offered expert celebrity commentary on Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. Before joining PEOPLE in 2008, Kate was an editorial assistant at Morris Visitor Publications. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication and resides outside of Chicago with her husband and three kids. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 15, 2022 09:20 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 12 Andy Cohen Heidi Gutman/Bravo/getty Bravo exec Andy Cohen was on hand to help kick off BravoCon 2022 — a fan convention celebrating the network's reality stars — at the Javtis Center in N.Y.C. on Oct. 14. He sat down with Today's Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, who grilled him on everything from reality faves to fatherhood. 02 of 12 Savannah Guthrie, Andy Cohen & Hoda Kotb Heidi Gutman/Bravo/getty And of course, a shotski was involved! 03 of 12 Vicki Gunvalson Heidi Gutman/Bravo/getty During the "Right the Relationship" panel on Oct. 14, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson opened up about the relationship that "destroyed" her family and also threw some shade at fellow Housewife Teresa Giudice. 04 of 12 Cynthia Bailey Heidi Gutman/Bravo/getty Newly single Cynthia Bailey (a former Real Housewives of Atlanta staple) dished at the "Housewife2Housewife" panel on Oct. 14, addressing rumors pal Gizelle Bryant was dating her ex Peter Thomas (she's not). 05 of 12 Brandi Glanville Heidi Gutman/Bravo/getty Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville joined the Oct. 14 "Right the Relationship" panel. 06 of 12 Paige DeSorbo & Craig Conover Monica Schipper/Bravo/Getty The Oct. 14 "Modern Love" panel included tea from Southern Charm lovebirds Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover, who said, "I have a feeling that we're going to end up getting married one day." 07 of 12 Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi Heidi Gutman/Bravo/getty Shahs of Sunset's GG had some fun during a game at the "Bravo2Bravo" panel on Oct. 14. 08 of 12 Daisy Kelliher, Naomie Olindo & Lindsay Hubbard Heidi Gutman/Bravo/getty Also at the "Bravo2Bravo" panel on Oct. 14: Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Daisy Kelliher, Southern Charm's Naomie Olindo and Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard. 09 of 12 Heather Gay Heidi Gutman/Bravo/getty Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fave Heather Gay got chatty at the Oct. 14 "Right the Relationship" panel. 10 of 12 Teresa Giudice Heidi Gutman/Bravo/getty On the Oct. 14 "Bravo's Most Golden Moments" panel, Real Housewives of New Jersey star (and newlywed) Teresa Giudice opened up about her 11-month stint in jail. 11 of 12 Dorinda Medley Heidi Gutman/Bravo/getty Also at the Oct. 14 "Bravo's Most Golden Moments" panel, former Real Housewives of New York mainstay Dorinda Medley. 12 of 12 Meredith Marks Heidi Gutman/Bravo/getty Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Meredith Marks was thinking pink at the Oct. 14 "Bravo Spirit" panel.