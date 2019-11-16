Lisa Vanderpump and Caroline Manzo Avoid Former Housewives Costars at Epic BravoCon WWHL Panel

Bravo fans attending BravoCon — the network’s first-ever convention — were in for a treat on Friday night, as over 75 stars showed up for a special filming of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

The event took place at New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom.

It made history as the largest audiences in the show’s 20 year history, with over 2,000 people in the audience. It also scored a place in the record books as having the most Bravolebrities ever sharing the same stage, all the stars sticking around after each one of their segments.

Though the night was filled with surprises — including the announcement of the newest RHONY cast member, Leah McSweeney — not all stayed for the fun all night long.

Caroline Manzo and Lisa Vanderpump both split after chatting with Cohen, likely to avoid conflicts with their estranged Real Housewives of New Jersey and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members, respectively.

Lisa Vanderpump and Caroline Manzo

Manzo specifically spoke out about her former frenemy and costar Teresa Giudice during her chat with Cohen, calling Giudice “an ass” for slamming her “crooked life” previously.

“Words should be taken with responsibility and I think she is way off base.”

Meanwhile, the RHOBH cast members Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Denise Richards, Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna — after their fallout with Vanderpump and her exit from the show — promised that the upcoming tenth season would be filled with drama, despite reports that have said otherwise.

“It’s much more exciting than what’s out there in the press,” Denise said. “It’s a lot of drama and a lot of fun. And I think people will be pleasantly surprised.”

That drama is exactly what led to Vanderpump’s departure. “I had a great time on Housewives,” Vanderpump tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “But to have negativity during a time in my life when I needed to try to be positive … I decided it was over.”

As for any drama on stage, all seemed to be fine — that is, until Cohen played a game called “Squash That Beef” in which he attempted to settle fights between various feuding Housewives.

Singer found herself in the hot seat most of all, fighting with Bryant, Catana and Gunvalson over a sea of social media arguments.

One example? Singer’s claim that RHONY made the Housewives show popular, despite RHOC premiering first.

“We put you on the map!” Gunvalson said, before the two stormed off in opposite directions.

BravoCon is running through Sunday across three venues in the Big Apple: The Manhattan Center (311 W 34th St), Skylight Modern (537 W 27th St) and Union West (535 W 28th St).

A total of 88 Bravolebrities are said to be in attendance total. More than 50 live events are on the docket, including performances, insider panels, podcasts, dining experiences, photo opportunities and a Bravo bazaar marketplace. (A full breakdown of events is available at BravoCon2019.com.)

For those wanting a trip down memory lane, there will be a Real Housewives museum with more than a decade’s worth of behind-the-scenes photos, reunion dresses and show memorabilia.

The weekend will close out with a live performance of Luann de Lesseps‘ hit Countess and Friends cabaret show on Sunday.